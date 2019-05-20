Welcome to this week in Denver concerts, ladies and gents. We’ve got a stacked line up of shows coming at you as we enter the third week of May. If you’re looking for something to do in the Denver area, you can’t go wrong with checking out any one of the concerts going on across 40 different venues. We’ve got our list for you to use at your disposal below, so check it out and have fun.
Monday, May 20
Recommended: Florence + The Machine w/ Christine and the Queens @ Red Rocks
On Monday night, Florence + The Machine is kicking things off. Florence + The Machine, lead by frontwoman Florence Welch, are known for their powerful sound and captivating lyrics. You might recognize some of their hits such as “Dog Days Are Over” or “You’ve Got The Love,” both of which make for some great recommended listening if you’re unfamiliar with their work. Christine and the Queens are set to open up the show this Monday night. Florence + The Machine are performing on Tuesday night as well.
Also see…
FKJ w/ Lou Phelps @ The Ogden Theatre
Klaus Johann Grobe + Vinyl Williams @ Larimer Lounge
Lord Buffalo w/ Palehouse/Palerider, Matriarch, Shadows Tranquil @ Lost Lake
The Four Freshman @ Dazzle Jazz
Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Omni w/ Vic N’ The Narwhals @ Globe Hall
Xiu Xiu w/ Elyria Sequence @ The Oriental Theater
DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern
God Jammit ft. Members of Phour.0, Whitewater Ramble, Octopus Nebula @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Tuesday, May 21
Recommended: FKJ w/ Lou Phelps @ The Ogden Theatre
On Monday and Tuesday night, FKJ is headed to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre. Currently based in Paris, FKJ is a producer whose songs carry a contagious groove. In 2017, FKJ released his debut album French Kiwi Juice which includes 12 tracks to check out before heading to this show. Fellow artist Lou Phelps is on the bill for Tuesday evening as well. Tickets are still available, so act now before it’s too late.
Also see…
The Elovaters w/ CollieRAD, MountainUs @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Funk Sessions ft. Isaac Teel (TAUK) w/ Marc Brownstein (The Disco Biscuits), Jennifer Hartswick (TAB), Nick Cassarino (The Nth Power), Joey Porter (The Motet), Nicholas Gerlach (Michal Menert & The Pretty Fantastics) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Ari Lennox w/ Baby Rose, Mikhala Jene, Ron Gilmore @ The Marquis Theater
The Twilight Sad @ Larimer Lounge
Sego w/ Pink Fuzz, Modern Leisure @ Hi-Dive
Camp Cope w/ An Horse, Oceanator @ Lost Lake
Spherio Plays Monk @ Nocturne Jazz
Florance + The Machine w/ Christine and the Queens @ Red Rocks
Deicide w/ Origin, Jungle Rot, The Absence @ The Roxy Theatre
The Damned Things w/ Crobot, He Is Legend @ The Oriental Theater
Stumble Monkey w/ Top Shelf Shake, Artificial Perfect Moment @ Lion’s Lair
Catbamboo w/ Mannequin Mishap, How To Think, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Wednesday, May 22
Recommended: The Faint w/ Choir Boy, Closeness, boyhollow (of Lipgloss) @ The Bluebird Theater
On Wednesday night, we’re taking you over to The Bluebird Theater to check out The Faint. The Faint is an indie-rock group known for blending elements of dance music with traces of rock to produce their sound. If you’re unfamiliar with The Faint’s work, check out their 2004 hit “I Disappear” or their most recent 2019 album Egowerk. Fellow artists Choir Boy, Closeness and boyhollow are on the bill for the evening as well.
Also see…
Foxing + Now, Now w/ Daddy Issues @ The Gothic Theatre
Re:Search ft. Dynohunter w/ Casual Commander (Sunsquabi), Aaron Bordas, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Radkey @ Larimer Lounge
Inter Arma w/ Thantifaxath, Wayfarer @ Hi-Dive
Massimiliano Pagliara @ Bar Standard
The Walter Gorra Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz
ECM Catalogue Highlights ft. The Lynn Baker Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Ray Scott w/ Verses The Inevitable, Isabelle Stillman @ Globe Hall
Rhett Miller of The Old 97’s w/ Anthony Ruptak @ The Oriental Theater
Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair
Amalgam Effect w/ Kaepora, Afterlume @ 3 Kings Tavern
Luke Redfield @ Goosetown Tavern
Denver Jamtronica Solutions @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Stepping Stone w/ Low End, Exit Strategy, Chain of Torment @ Herman’s Hideaway
Thursday, May 23
Recommended: Iration + UB40 ft. Ali Campbell, Astro w/ Toots and the Maytals, Fortunate Youth, Fiji, Nattali Rize @ Red Rocks
If you’re looking for some reggae music to vibe out to, look no further. On Thursday night, Iration is returning to Red Rocks along with UB40. Iration is known for its modern reggae sound that feels traditional with the addition of some pop elements. Fellow artists Ali Campbell, Astro, Toots and the Maytals, Fortunate Youth, Fiji and Nattali Rize are on the bill for the evening as well. Tickets are still available, so be sure to secure yours before it’s too late.
Also see…
The Disco Biscuits @ The Ogden Theatre
Pete Yorn @ The Bluebird Theater
B2K w/ Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Bobby V, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy @ Pepsi Center
Frenship w/ GLADES @ Summit Music Hall
Bloodkin w/ Daniella Katzir Band ft. Gabe Mervine, Brian McRae (Kyle Hollingsworth Band), Mike Tallman, Austin Zalatel (Euforquestra), Big Time Rascals, Pickin’ On Nirvana, The Moves Collective @ Cervantes’ Other Side
A Shadow of Jaguar w/ Boot Gun, Will Buck (of West Water Outlaws) @ Larimer Lounge
Mike and the Moonpies w/ High Plains Honky @ Hi-Dive
Maoli @ Lost Lake
The Gonzalo Teppa Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
The Goonies (’80s Tribute) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Winery Dogs w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater
Mr. Atomic w/ Chess At Breakfast, Rocket Dust @ Lion’s Lair
Meat and Potatoes @ 3 Kings Tavern
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Kings of Prussia (Phish Tribute) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
The Convalescence w/ Adrift On River Styx, From Blue To Grey, Mob For Bid, When Darkness Falls, Nefarious Heart @ Herman’s Hideaway
Levitation Jones w/ Rest in Pierce @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Friday, May 24
Recommended: Dragondeer w/ A.J. Fullerton @ Levitt Pavilion
On Friday, we’ve got some killer local acts to check out. Dragondeer along with A.J. Fullerton are heading over to Denver’s free outdoor music venue, Levitt Pavilion. If you’ve never heard Dragondeer, A.J. Fullerton or if you’ve never been to Levitt Pavilion, this will be the perfect show for you to check out. This event is free to the public, however, you need to RSVP using the link below.
Also see…
The Disco Biscuits @ The Ogden Theatre
The Pietasters w/ The Dendrites, Younger Than Neil @ The Bluebird Theater
The Hives + Refused w/ Bleached @ The Gothic Theatre
Upstate w/ Emma Mayes & The Hip, Plain Faraday @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Tonight We Rise w/ Wake Me, Your Own Medicine, Seven Sea Voyage @ The Marquis Theater
The Greeting Committee w/ Honey Blais, Corsicana @ Larimer Lounge
Hangman’s Hymnal w/ Bourbon Express, The Smokestack Relics, Megan Fong (of Florea) @ Lost Lake
Monolink @ Bar Standard
Hot Since 82 @ The Church
The Lao Tizer Quartet ft. Eric Marienthal @ Dazzle Jazz
Ben Markley’s Front Range Drive Sextet @ Nocturne Jazz
Roger Creager @ The Grizzly Rose
Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Antonio Lopez Band w/ Michael Kirkpatrick & the Honey Rider Band, Kate Farmer @ The Walnut Room
Davy Knowles w/ Dan Tedesco @ Soiled Dove Underground
The Devil Makes Three w/ Lucero, Colter Wall @ Red Rocks
Devastation on the Nation w/ Belphegor, Dark Funeral, Incantation, Vale of Pnath, Nightmarer @ The Roxy Theatre
Ned Garthe Explosion w/ Funk Hunk, Bolonium @ Lion’s Lair
Quix @ Temple Denver
Ponce @ 3 Kings Tavern
Blue Lane Farewell Show @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Conspiracy w/ Frontside Five, Pitch Invasion @ Goosetown Tavern
Stitched Up Heart w/ Hemingway Hero, Sharone, Two Minutes Darker, Thy Shade @ Herman’s Hideaway
Cumbia Con Flavor @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Saturday, May 25
Recommended: The Disco Biscuits w/ Pnuma @ Red Rocks
On Saturday night, The Disco Biscuits are wrapping up a three-show run in Denver with a headlining spot at Red Rocks. The Disco Biscuits are known for their diverse musical sound that spans all the way from electronic to funk. The Disco Biscuits are playing three shows over the next week, with two at The Ogden Theatre on Thursday and Friday leading up to their Saturday night Red Rocks show. Fellow artist Pnuma is on the bill for the evening as well.
Also see…
Retrofette w/ Metting House, Last Call Romance, The Bailey Collective @ The Bluebird Theater
Disgraceland Live w/ Jake Brennan @ The Gothic Theatre
Jorja Smith w/ Kali Uchis, Mia Carucci @ The Fillmore
Xavier Wulf w/ Beau Young Prince, Marty Grimes, Reco Havoc, Indigo Ace @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
The Family Peach (The Allman Brothers Band Tribute) ft. Vaylor Trucks, Melody Trucks, Jeff Franca (Thievery Corp.), Todd Smallie (JJ Grey & Mofro), James Dumm, Bill McKay, Eric Sanders w/ Coral Creek (The Grateful Dead Tribute) @ Cervantes’ Other Side
88GLAM @ The Marquis Theater
The Spirit of The Beehive w/ Strange Ranger @ Larimer Lounge
Combo Chimbita w/ DJ Prince of Queens @ Hi-Dive
Pan Astral w/ The Bright Silence, Debr4h @ Lost Lake
Hydraulix w/ Chris Liebing @ Club Vinyl
Jack Hadley (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Explorations w/ Lzrdave (aka Ben Weirich) (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Tom Amend Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
3rd String All Stars (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
SNAP ’90s Dance Party (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Reckless Saints @ The Walnut Room
Pieces Of A Dream (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Brotha Lynch Hung + Esham @ The Roxy Theatre
Paul Gilbert (From Mr Big) w/ Zakk DeBono, The Broken Circle @ The Oriental Theater
Jello Biafra’s Incredibly Strange Dance Party @ Lion’s Lair
Temple Saturdays @ Temple Denver
The Gurkhas @ 3 Kings Tavern
Sid Delicious w/ Bottle Rocket Science @ Goosetown Tavern
Tough Old Bird w/ Sawmill Joe, Many Mountains, Josh Moorehead, Uncle Punch @ Herman’s Hideaway
Sunday, May 26
Recommended: Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
On Sunday morning, we’ve got the perfect way to end a busy week in Denver concerts. Trumpeter, pianist and overall musician Wes Watkins is taking over Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox for a unique brunch set. That’s right, this event combines music and brunch — what more could you want? You have the chance to see Watkins’ skills in action this Sunday and you will not be disappointed. The music will be free, however, the brunch is not included in the ticket. More information can be found below.
Also see…
Alien Weaponry w/ Dreadnought, Palehorse/Palerider @ The Bluebird Theater
Midnight Tyrannosaurus w/ Delta Heavy, Phiso, Cromatik, Detrace @ Summit Music Hall
Afton Showcase w/ JR Tycoon, Anomalous, Prophet, Hiatus, Atlus, KINGPEN KEN, 187 klaN, Truth and Eyvre, Gadgio, Fuego James, Buggabearmaxie, Big John Doe, iNR & Tones, Papí, WonkE, TRILL JUZEE @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Ten Miles South + Vynyl w/ Glass Cases, Jazel @ Larimer Lounge
Jeremy Pinnell w/ Extra Gold @ Hi-Dive
Sam Keedy DSA Recital @ Dazzle Jazz
Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Blaqk Audio (DJ Set) w/ DJ Boyhollow, DJ Tower @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Celtic Woman @ Red Rocks
Downward Sun w/ StereoType Drive, Hate Affair @ Lion’s Lair
Xtravaganza Sundays @ Temple Denver
Tea Leaf Green w/ The Jive Tribe @ Levitt Pavilion
Sliver @ 3 Kings Tavern
Collectors Corner w/ Wesley Summerhill @ Goosetown Tavern
War Curse w/ Tyrant @ Your Mom’s House Denver
