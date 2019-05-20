Welcome to this week in Denver concerts, ladies and gents. We’ve got a stacked line up of shows coming at you as we enter the third week of May. If you’re looking for something to do in the Denver area, you can’t go wrong with checking out any one of the concerts going on across 40 different venues. We’ve got our list for you to use at your disposal below, so check it out and have fun.

Monday, May 20

Recommended: Florence + The Machine w/ Christine and the Queens @ Red Rocks

On Monday night, Florence + The Machine is kicking things off. Florence + The Machine, lead by frontwoman Florence Welch, are known for their powerful sound and captivating lyrics. You might recognize some of their hits such as “Dog Days Are Over” or “You’ve Got The Love,” both of which make for some great recommended listening if you’re unfamiliar with their work. Christine and the Queens are set to open up the show this Monday night. Florence + The Machine are performing on Tuesday night as well.

Also see…

FKJ w/ Lou Phelps @ The Ogden Theatre

Klaus Johann Grobe + Vinyl Williams @ Larimer Lounge

Lord Buffalo w/ Palehouse/Palerider, Matriarch, Shadows Tranquil @ Lost Lake

The Four Freshman @ Dazzle Jazz

Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Omni w/ Vic N’ The Narwhals @ Globe Hall

Xiu Xiu w/ Elyria Sequence @ The Oriental Theater

DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

God Jammit ft. Members of Phour.0, Whitewater Ramble, Octopus Nebula @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Tuesday, May 21

Recommended: FKJ w/ Lou Phelps @ The Ogden Theatre

On Monday and Tuesday night, FKJ is headed to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre. Currently based in Paris, FKJ is a producer whose songs carry a contagious groove. In 2017, FKJ released his debut album French Kiwi Juice which includes 12 tracks to check out before heading to this show. Fellow artist Lou Phelps is on the bill for Tuesday evening as well. Tickets are still available, so act now before it’s too late.

Also see…

The Elovaters w/ CollieRAD, MountainUs @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Funk Sessions ft. Isaac Teel (TAUK) w/ Marc Brownstein (The Disco Biscuits), Jennifer Hartswick (TAB), Nick Cassarino (The Nth Power), Joey Porter (The Motet), Nicholas Gerlach (Michal Menert & The Pretty Fantastics) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Ari Lennox w/ Baby Rose, Mikhala Jene, Ron Gilmore @ The Marquis Theater

The Twilight Sad @ Larimer Lounge

Sego w/ Pink Fuzz, Modern Leisure @ Hi-Dive

Camp Cope w/ An Horse, Oceanator @ Lost Lake

Spherio Plays Monk @ Nocturne Jazz

Florance + The Machine w/ Christine and the Queens @ Red Rocks

Deicide w/ Origin, Jungle Rot, The Absence @ The Roxy Theatre

The Damned Things w/ Crobot, He Is Legend @ The Oriental Theater

Stumble Monkey w/ Top Shelf Shake, Artificial Perfect Moment @ Lion’s Lair

Catbamboo w/ Mannequin Mishap, How To Think, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Wednesday, May 22

Recommended: The Faint w/ Choir Boy, Closeness, boyhollow (of Lipgloss) @ The Bluebird Theater

On Wednesday night, we’re taking you over to The Bluebird Theater to check out The Faint. The Faint is an indie-rock group known for blending elements of dance music with traces of rock to produce their sound. If you’re unfamiliar with The Faint’s work, check out their 2004 hit “I Disappear” or their most recent 2019 album Egowerk. Fellow artists Choir Boy, Closeness and boyhollow are on the bill for the evening as well.

Also see…

Foxing + Now, Now w/ Daddy Issues @ The Gothic Theatre

Re:Search ft. Dynohunter w/ Casual Commander (Sunsquabi), Aaron Bordas, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Radkey @ Larimer Lounge

Inter Arma w/ Thantifaxath, Wayfarer @ Hi-Dive

Massimiliano Pagliara @ Bar Standard

The Walter Gorra Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

ECM Catalogue Highlights ft. The Lynn Baker Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Ray Scott w/ Verses The Inevitable, Isabelle Stillman @ Globe Hall

Rhett Miller of The Old 97’s w/ Anthony Ruptak @ The Oriental Theater

Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

Amalgam Effect w/ Kaepora, Afterlume @ 3 Kings Tavern

Luke Redfield @ Goosetown Tavern

Denver Jamtronica Solutions @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Stepping Stone w/ Low End, Exit Strategy, Chain of Torment @ Herman’s Hideaway

Thursday, May 23

Recommended: Iration + UB40 ft. Ali Campbell, Astro w/ Toots and the Maytals, Fortunate Youth, Fiji, Nattali Rize @ Red Rocks

If you’re looking for some reggae music to vibe out to, look no further. On Thursday night, Iration is returning to Red Rocks along with UB40. Iration is known for its modern reggae sound that feels traditional with the addition of some pop elements. Fellow artists Ali Campbell, Astro, Toots and the Maytals, Fortunate Youth, Fiji and Nattali Rize are on the bill for the evening as well. Tickets are still available, so be sure to secure yours before it’s too late.

Also see…

The Disco Biscuits @ The Ogden Theatre

Pete Yorn @ The Bluebird Theater

B2K w/ Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Bobby V, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy @ Pepsi Center

Frenship w/ GLADES @ Summit Music Hall

Bloodkin w/ Daniella Katzir Band ft. Gabe Mervine, Brian McRae (Kyle Hollingsworth Band), Mike Tallman, Austin Zalatel (Euforquestra), Big Time Rascals, Pickin’ On Nirvana, The Moves Collective @ Cervantes’ Other Side

A Shadow of Jaguar w/ Boot Gun, Will Buck (of West Water Outlaws) @ Larimer Lounge

Mike and the Moonpies w/ High Plains Honky @ Hi-Dive

Maoli @ Lost Lake

The Gonzalo Teppa Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

The Goonies (’80s Tribute) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Winery Dogs w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater

Mr. Atomic w/ Chess At Breakfast, Rocket Dust @ Lion’s Lair

Meat and Potatoes @ 3 Kings Tavern

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Kings of Prussia (Phish Tribute) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

The Convalescence w/ Adrift On River Styx, From Blue To Grey, Mob For Bid, When Darkness Falls, Nefarious Heart @ Herman’s Hideaway

Levitation Jones w/ Rest in Pierce @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Friday, May 24

Recommended: Dragondeer w/ A.J. Fullerton @ Levitt Pavilion

On Friday, we’ve got some killer local acts to check out. Dragondeer along with A.J. Fullerton are heading over to Denver’s free outdoor music venue, Levitt Pavilion. If you’ve never heard Dragondeer, A.J. Fullerton or if you’ve never been to Levitt Pavilion, this will be the perfect show for you to check out. This event is free to the public, however, you need to RSVP using the link below.

Also see…

The Disco Biscuits @ The Ogden Theatre

The Pietasters w/ The Dendrites, Younger Than Neil @ The Bluebird Theater

The Hives + Refused w/ Bleached @ The Gothic Theatre

Upstate w/ Emma Mayes & The Hip, Plain Faraday @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Tonight We Rise w/ Wake Me, Your Own Medicine, Seven Sea Voyage @ The Marquis Theater

The Greeting Committee w/ Honey Blais, Corsicana @ Larimer Lounge

Hangman’s Hymnal w/ Bourbon Express, The Smokestack Relics, Megan Fong (of Florea) @ Lost Lake

Monolink @ Bar Standard

Hot Since 82 @ The Church

The Lao Tizer Quartet ft. Eric Marienthal @ Dazzle Jazz

Ben Markley’s Front Range Drive Sextet @ Nocturne Jazz

Roger Creager @ The Grizzly Rose

Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Antonio Lopez Band w/ Michael Kirkpatrick & the Honey Rider Band, Kate Farmer @ The Walnut Room

Davy Knowles w/ Dan Tedesco @ Soiled Dove Underground

The Devil Makes Three w/ Lucero, Colter Wall @ Red Rocks

Devastation on the Nation w/ Belphegor, Dark Funeral, Incantation, Vale of Pnath, Nightmarer @ The Roxy Theatre

Ned Garthe Explosion w/ Funk Hunk, Bolonium @ Lion’s Lair

Quix @ Temple Denver

Ponce @ 3 Kings Tavern

Blue Lane Farewell Show @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Conspiracy w/ Frontside Five, Pitch Invasion @ Goosetown Tavern

Stitched Up Heart w/ Hemingway Hero, Sharone, Two Minutes Darker, Thy Shade @ Herman’s Hideaway

Cumbia Con Flavor @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Saturday, May 25

Recommended: The Disco Biscuits w/ Pnuma @ Red Rocks

On Saturday night, The Disco Biscuits are wrapping up a three-show run in Denver with a headlining spot at Red Rocks. The Disco Biscuits are known for their diverse musical sound that spans all the way from electronic to funk. The Disco Biscuits are playing three shows over the next week, with two at The Ogden Theatre on Thursday and Friday leading up to their Saturday night Red Rocks show. Fellow artist Pnuma is on the bill for the evening as well.

Also see…

Retrofette w/ Metting House, Last Call Romance, The Bailey Collective @ The Bluebird Theater

Disgraceland Live w/ Jake Brennan @ The Gothic Theatre

Jorja Smith w/ Kali Uchis, Mia Carucci @ The Fillmore

Xavier Wulf w/ Beau Young Prince, Marty Grimes, Reco Havoc, Indigo Ace @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

The Family Peach (The Allman Brothers Band Tribute) ft. Vaylor Trucks, Melody Trucks, Jeff Franca (Thievery Corp.), Todd Smallie (JJ Grey & Mofro), James Dumm, Bill McKay, Eric Sanders w/ Coral Creek (The Grateful Dead Tribute) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

88GLAM @ The Marquis Theater

The Spirit of The Beehive w/ Strange Ranger @ Larimer Lounge

Combo Chimbita w/ DJ Prince of Queens @ Hi-Dive

Pan Astral w/ The Bright Silence, Debr4h @ Lost Lake

Hydraulix w/ Chris Liebing @ Club Vinyl

Jack Hadley (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Explorations w/ Lzrdave (aka Ben Weirich) (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Tom Amend Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3rd String All Stars (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

SNAP ’90s Dance Party (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Reckless Saints @ The Walnut Room

Pieces Of A Dream (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Brotha Lynch Hung + Esham @ The Roxy Theatre

Paul Gilbert (From Mr Big) w/ Zakk DeBono, The Broken Circle @ The Oriental Theater

Jello Biafra’s Incredibly Strange Dance Party @ Lion’s Lair

Temple Saturdays @ Temple Denver

The Gurkhas @ 3 Kings Tavern

Sid Delicious w/ Bottle Rocket Science @ Goosetown Tavern

Tough Old Bird w/ Sawmill Joe, Many Mountains, Josh Moorehead, Uncle Punch @ Herman’s Hideaway

Sunday, May 26

Recommended: Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

On Sunday morning, we’ve got the perfect way to end a busy week in Denver concerts. Trumpeter, pianist and overall musician Wes Watkins is taking over Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox for a unique brunch set. That’s right, this event combines music and brunch — what more could you want? You have the chance to see Watkins’ skills in action this Sunday and you will not be disappointed. The music will be free, however, the brunch is not included in the ticket. More information can be found below.

Also see…

Alien Weaponry w/ Dreadnought, Palehorse/Palerider @ The Bluebird Theater

Midnight Tyrannosaurus w/ Delta Heavy, Phiso, Cromatik, Detrace @ Summit Music Hall

Afton Showcase w/ JR Tycoon, Anomalous, Prophet, Hiatus, Atlus, KINGPEN KEN, 187 klaN, Truth and Eyvre, Gadgio, Fuego James, Buggabearmaxie, Big John Doe, iNR & Tones, Papí, WonkE, TRILL JUZEE @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Ten Miles South + Vynyl w/ Glass Cases, Jazel @ Larimer Lounge

Jeremy Pinnell w/ Extra Gold @ Hi-Dive

Sam Keedy DSA Recital @ Dazzle Jazz

Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Blaqk Audio (DJ Set) w/ DJ Boyhollow, DJ Tower @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Celtic Woman @ Red Rocks

Downward Sun w/ StereoType Drive, Hate Affair @ Lion’s Lair

Xtravaganza Sundays @ Temple Denver

Tea Leaf Green w/ The Jive Tribe @ Levitt Pavilion

Sliver @ 3 Kings Tavern

Collectors Corner w/ Wesley Summerhill @ Goosetown Tavern

War Curse w/ Tyrant @ Your Mom’s House Denver

