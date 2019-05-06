If you’re not ready to stop partying after Cinco de Mayo, we’ve got a stacked line up of concerts for you to check out this week. It’s the second week of May and there are so many musical happenings over the next seven days for you to see. Now is the time to catch a new band or check out a venue you’ve never gone to before, after all, there are over 40 to choose from. Whatever you decide to do this week, be safe and have some fun exploring the Denver concert scene.

Monday, May 6

Recommended: Jesse w/ Goody Grace, Hearts @ The Bluebird Theater

To kick this week in Denver concerts off, singer-songwriter Jesse is headed to The Bluebird Theater on Monday night. Jesse is known for this modern pop song structure that combines elements of electronic production and acoustic instruments. If you’re unfamiliar with Jesse’s music, check out “Bloom Later” or “Barbie & Ken” to get started. Fellow artists Goody Grace and Hearts are on the bill for Monday night as well.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Lolo Zouaï w/ Jean Deaux @ Larimer Lounge

Winter w/ Ancient Elk @ Lost Lake

Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Voices Rock! @ The Oriental Theater

Precious Child w/ Graves, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

God Jammit ft. Members of Phour.0, Whitewater Ramble, Octopus Nebula @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Tuesday, May 7

Recommended: 4U: The Music of Prince w/ The Colorado Symphony @ Red Rocks

The Colorado Symphony is always up to something unique and one of those instances is happening this week. On Tuesday night, The Colorado Symphony is taking over Red Rocks to celebrate the music of the late great legend Prince. This show will be a beautiful tribute to Prince and will be one of the Red Rocks shows you won’t want to miss this season. Tickets are still available to see The Colorado Symphony in action this Tuesday night.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Bruno Major w/ Audrey Bussanich @ The Bluebird Theater

Combichrist w/ Silver Snakes, Ritual Aesthetic @ The Marquis Theater

Monty Alexander Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

Spherio Plays Monk @ Nocturne Jazz

Jade Vases w/ Whole Milk @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Perturbator w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater

1st Tuesday w/ DJ Sara Splatter @ Lion’s Lair

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Wednesday, May 8

Recommended: Mike Jones @ Temple Denver

Did someone say, Mike Jones? Yes, that’s right — Mike Jones is headed to Denver to take over Temple. You might recognize some of Jones’ early hits such as “Flossin'” back in 2005 or “My 64” back in 2007. Last year, Jones released some new music with his most recent album Mr. Jones. You have the chance to see Jones in action once more as he makes his way to Denver this Wednesday.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Family Of The Year w/ Hollis Brown @ The Bluebird Theater

Re:Search ft. Frameworks Live w/ Volo, Axel Thesleff, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Bass Drum of Death w/ Backseat Vinyl, The Nova Kicks @ Larimer Lounge

Tyler Lee and the Ragers w/ Veggie Matters, The Keeps, Stereo @ Lost Lake

Sonny Fodera @ Bar Standard

Monty Alexander Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

ECM Catalogue Highlights ft. The Lynn Baker Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Music of ABBA @ Red Rocks

Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

Stoned Evergreen Travelers w/ Dogbite Harris, James Hunnicutt, Bourbon Brawlers @ 3 Kings Tavern

Cuchulain w/ Daniel Dust, Samantha Jo @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

No Coast Criminals w/ The Stick Ups, Barking Mad @ Goosetown Tavern

Denver Jamtronica Solutions @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

New Electronics Orchestra @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Thursday, May 9

Recommended: Vulfpeck w/ Khruangbin, Cory Henry @ Red Rocks

On Thursday night, the retro funk rockers of Vulfpeck are headed back to Red Rocks. If you’re unfamiliar with Vulfpeck’s sound, picture the music from the ’60s and ’70s eras and add some modern elements. Last year, Vulfpeck made their Red Rocks headlining debut and we’re happy to see them return for a 2019 run at Colorado’s legendary amphitheater. Fellow artists Khruangbin and Cory Henry are on the bill for the evening as well.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Sixteen Candles @ Summit Music Hall

J.Wail Live Band + Phour Point O w/ Grassfed @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Running Touch w/ Yoste @ Larimer Lounge

Felix Martin (ft. Hedras) + Sarah Longfield w/ Widdly Wah, Mad Pow, Endless, Nameless @ Lost Lake

Damian Lazarus @ Club Vinyl

Abbott-Gunnison-Marlier-Barbosa (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Jonathan Saraga Quartet (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Gonzalo Teppa Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

Henry Jamison w/ Saint Sister @ Globe Hall

Fort Defiance w/ Stoll Vaughan @ The Walnut Room

FBG Duck @ The Roxy Theatre

Arlo Guthrie @ The Oriental Theater

Panic Of 1873 w/ Alisabeth Von Presley, Sleeprunner @ Lion’s Lair

Incident Reports w/ Reports (Day Set) @ 3 Kings Tavern

Fortune In Fallacy w/ Blue Mesa, Gone Full Heathen, Dust of the Decade @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Kings of Prussia (Phish Tribute) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Bobaflex w/ Dark Sky Choir, Dark Sky Choir, Something For Tomorrow, Rough Kashmere, Stony Lonesome, Intolerance @ Herman’s Hideaway

ThrowDown Thursdays ft. Scatz w/ Minor, Hu, Badger, More TBA @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Friday, May 10

Recommended: Eric Church @ Pepsi Center

To wrap up the work week, Eric Church is bringing his country rock sound to the Pepsi Center on Friday and Saturday night. Church is a well-established country artist that throws in elements of heavy rock into his sound. Last year, Church released his most recent album Desperate Man which includes 11 tracks to check out if you’re unfamiliar with his material. You have two chances to see Church when he comes through Denver, so act now before it’s too late.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Yacht Rock Revue @ The Ogden Theatre

Gasolina @ Summit Music Hall

The Unified Field ft. Break Science, Shlump w/ kLL sMTH, ill-ēsha, Moontricks, Janover, Melody Lines, LowPro (Official Sonic Bloom Pre-Party) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side

Who Has The Favor w/ Desru, GMB, Meelo V, O.T.I.S., Ray Lyle @ The Marquis Theater

Picture This w/ Future Feats @ Larimer Lounge

Call Of The Void (Album Release) w/ Green Druid, Casket Huffer, BleakHeart @ Hi-Dive

Superb Beats Collective Takeover ft. 4Play, Killa Nilla b2b Avonova, Parrish b2b Tevin Draft, Gello b2b Like U, Duper b2b Kalatana, Bassgalaxy b2b Kaja, Hazardous Tofu b2b Cllctd @ Lost Lake

DJ Dan @ Bar Standard

Paul Oakenfold @ The Church

Snow Patrol w/ Billie Marten & Ryan McMullan @ The Paramount Theatre

Nate Smith + Kinfolk @ Dazzle Jazz

Ben Markley’s Front Range Drive Sextet @ Nocturne Jazz

CHIEF (Eric Church Tribute) @ The Grizzly Rose

Jackie Greene w/ Elise Davis @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Unlikely Candidates + IRONTOM w/ AMZY @ Globe Hall

Landon Wordswell w/ KDJ Above, Brotha Nature, Mike Ward, Acuna Black @ The Walnut Room

The Long Run (The Eagles Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Lil Debbie + Dev @ The Roxy Theatre

Mr. Steak (’80s metal) w/ Hooligan’s Holiday (Motley Crue Tribute) @ The Oriental Theater

Kemble w/ The Barrelors, Jackie & The Racket @ Lion’s Lair

Slumberjack @ Temple Denver

Diary of Dreams w/ Voicecoil @ 3 Kings Tavern

Call Remedios @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Ready Set Go… w/ DJ Aka Miggy, Rice Cube @ Goosetown Tavern

Bear’s Choice @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Flotsam and Jetsam w/ Rhoar, Draghoria, Thicker Skin, Slingfist, Owl Witch @ Herman’s Hideaway

Space Bacon w/ Schema Things, Giant Walking Robots @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Saturday, May 11

Recommended: Papadosio + The Polish Ambassador ft. Wildlight w/ Random Rab & the Penumbra Live Band @ Red Rocks

On Saturday evening, Papadosio is taking over Red Rocks along with The Polish Ambassador. Papadosio is known for an electro-jam band sound that combines elements of rock and electronic music. The Polish Ambassador falls a little more on the electronic side of the spectrum which means when these two acts come together, it will be one hell of a show. Fellow artists Wildlight and Random Rab & the Penumbra Live Band are joining the bill as well.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Satsang w/ Policulture, Dave Halchak @ The Bluebird Theater

What So Not w/ A-Trak, Whipped Cream, Hex Cougar @ The Fillmore

Eric Church @ Pepsi Center

Bass Jungle @ Summit Music Hall

Cory Henry and The Revival ft. TaRon Lockett, Isaiah Sharkey w/ Venus Cruz, Envy Alo @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

The Hip Abduction w/ LITZ @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Adelitas Way w/ Blacklite District, American Sin, ZFG @ The Marquis Theater

William Black w/ Last Heroes, Neutral., Visus @ Larimer Lounge

Casa Del Soul w/ DJ Foxx, DJ Sense, Danny B @ Hi-Dive

BASS OPS: Blood Thinnerz, Denis Sulta @ Club Vinyl

Nate Smith + Kinfolk @ Dazzle Jazz

The Tom Amend Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Abbigail Dawn & The Make Believe (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Devin Baize (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Jackie Greene w/ Elise Davis (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

O’Connor Brothers Band w/ Genuine Reverie, Kinsley Wood @ Globe Hall

Crystal Bowersox w/ Dan Craig @ The Walnut Room

Nothing But The Sax ft. Dee Lucas, Tony Exum Jr., Marqueal Jordan @ Soiled Dove Underground

BLACK OUT @ The Roxy Theatre

iZCALLi (Album Release) w/ Don Chicharron, The Hollow @ The Oriental Theater

Splatter w/ The Lurchers, Cease Fire, Brew Ha Ha @ Lion’s Lair

Arty @ Temple Denver

Dawn of Ashes w/ Die Sektor, Necro Construct @ 3 Kings Tavern

Crawl w/ Pound, Voideater, Umbras Animus @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

Left Hand Monkey Wrench w/ Ninja Phil, Dreamspace Database @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

DJ Imeh @ Herman’s Hideaway

Papadosio Red Rocks After Party ft. Space Kadet, Mojo, Special Guests TBA @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Sunday, May 12

Recommended: Passion Pit w/ The Beaches @ The Ogden Theatre

To wrap this week in Denver concerts up, Passion Pit is taking us to The Ogden Theatre as they gear up to head into the Mile High City. Passion Pit is known for their heavier indie-rock sound as well as their live performance abilities. We haven’t seen a new album from Passion Pit since 2017, however, their music has still remained popular over the span of their career. Fellow artist The Beaches is joining Passion Pit in Denver at The Ogden this Sunday night.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Tim Hecker & the Konoyo Ensemble @ The Bluebird Theater

Rob Vicious (Shoreline Mafia) w/ Ransteez, Lil Manie, Rhymesight, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Cowgirl Clue w/ Venus305, EVP @ Lost Lake

Mother’s Day Brunch w/ Julie Monley (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Mother’s Day Dinner + Jazz ft. Robert Johnson @ Nocturne Jazz

The Velvet Elvis’ Mother’s Day Brunch (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Rascal Martinez (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Luke Combs w/ Lanco, Jameson Rodgers @ Red Rocks

Perpetual Dementia w/ Humanity @ Lion’s Lair

5School of Rock (Day Set) @ 3 Kings Tavern

Ghost In The Willow w/ Brian Parton, Gordon Leadfoot (Night Set) @ 3 Kings Tavern

The Kids Are Alright (Day Set) @ Goosetown Tavern

Violet’s Gun w/ The Smokes, The Yellnats (Night Sets) @ Goosetown Tavern

Unity: A Hip-Hop, Reggae, Soul Experience @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Want to get this list before everyone else?