If you’re not ready to stop partying after Cinco de Mayo, we’ve got a stacked line up of concerts for you to check out this week. It’s the second week of May and there are so many musical happenings over the next seven days for you to see. Now is the time to catch a new band or check out a venue you’ve never gone to before, after all, there are over 40 to choose from. Whatever you decide to do this week, be safe and have some fun exploring the Denver concert scene.
Monday, May 6
Recommended: Jesse w/ Goody Grace, Hearts @ The Bluebird Theater
To kick this week in Denver concerts off, singer-songwriter Jesse is headed to The Bluebird Theater on Monday night. Jesse is known for this modern pop song structure that combines elements of electronic production and acoustic instruments. If you’re unfamiliar with Jesse’s music, check out “Bloom Later” or “Barbie & Ken” to get started. Fellow artists Goody Grace and Hearts are on the bill for Monday night as well.
Lolo Zouaï w/ Jean Deaux @ Larimer Lounge
Winter w/ Ancient Elk @ Lost Lake
Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Voices Rock! @ The Oriental Theater
Precious Child w/ Graves, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
God Jammit ft. Members of Phour.0, Whitewater Ramble, Octopus Nebula @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Tuesday, May 7
Recommended: 4U: The Music of Prince w/ The Colorado Symphony @ Red Rocks
The Colorado Symphony is always up to something unique and one of those instances is happening this week. On Tuesday night, The Colorado Symphony is taking over Red Rocks to celebrate the music of the late great legend Prince. This show will be a beautiful tribute to Prince and will be one of the Red Rocks shows you won’t want to miss this season. Tickets are still available to see The Colorado Symphony in action this Tuesday night.
Bruno Major w/ Audrey Bussanich @ The Bluebird Theater
Combichrist w/ Silver Snakes, Ritual Aesthetic @ The Marquis Theater
Monty Alexander Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
Spherio Plays Monk @ Nocturne Jazz
Jade Vases w/ Whole Milk @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Perturbator w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater
1st Tuesday w/ DJ Sara Splatter @ Lion’s Lair
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Wednesday, May 8
Recommended: Mike Jones @ Temple Denver
Did someone say, Mike Jones? Yes, that’s right — Mike Jones is headed to Denver to take over Temple. You might recognize some of Jones’ early hits such as “Flossin'” back in 2005 or “My 64” back in 2007. Last year, Jones released some new music with his most recent album Mr. Jones. You have the chance to see Jones in action once more as he makes his way to Denver this Wednesday.
Family Of The Year w/ Hollis Brown @ The Bluebird Theater
Re:Search ft. Frameworks Live w/ Volo, Axel Thesleff, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Bass Drum of Death w/ Backseat Vinyl, The Nova Kicks @ Larimer Lounge
Tyler Lee and the Ragers w/ Veggie Matters, The Keeps, Stereo @ Lost Lake
Sonny Fodera @ Bar Standard
Monty Alexander Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
ECM Catalogue Highlights ft. The Lynn Baker Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Music of ABBA @ Red Rocks
Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair
Stoned Evergreen Travelers w/ Dogbite Harris, James Hunnicutt, Bourbon Brawlers @ 3 Kings Tavern
Cuchulain w/ Daniel Dust, Samantha Jo @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
No Coast Criminals w/ The Stick Ups, Barking Mad @ Goosetown Tavern
Denver Jamtronica Solutions @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
New Electronics Orchestra @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Thursday, May 9
Recommended: Vulfpeck w/ Khruangbin, Cory Henry @ Red Rocks
On Thursday night, the retro funk rockers of Vulfpeck are headed back to Red Rocks. If you’re unfamiliar with Vulfpeck’s sound, picture the music from the ’60s and ’70s eras and add some modern elements. Last year, Vulfpeck made their Red Rocks headlining debut and we’re happy to see them return for a 2019 run at Colorado’s legendary amphitheater. Fellow artists Khruangbin and Cory Henry are on the bill for the evening as well.
Sixteen Candles @ Summit Music Hall
J.Wail Live Band + Phour Point O w/ Grassfed @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Running Touch w/ Yoste @ Larimer Lounge
Felix Martin (ft. Hedras) + Sarah Longfield w/ Widdly Wah, Mad Pow, Endless, Nameless @ Lost Lake
Damian Lazarus @ Club Vinyl
Abbott-Gunnison-Marlier-Barbosa (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Jonathan Saraga Quartet (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Gonzalo Teppa Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
Henry Jamison w/ Saint Sister @ Globe Hall
Fort Defiance w/ Stoll Vaughan @ The Walnut Room
FBG Duck @ The Roxy Theatre
Arlo Guthrie @ The Oriental Theater
Panic Of 1873 w/ Alisabeth Von Presley, Sleeprunner @ Lion’s Lair
Incident Reports w/ Reports (Day Set) @ 3 Kings Tavern
Fortune In Fallacy w/ Blue Mesa, Gone Full Heathen, Dust of the Decade @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Kings of Prussia (Phish Tribute) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Bobaflex w/ Dark Sky Choir, Dark Sky Choir, Something For Tomorrow, Rough Kashmere, Stony Lonesome, Intolerance @ Herman’s Hideaway
ThrowDown Thursdays ft. Scatz w/ Minor, Hu, Badger, More TBA @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Friday, May 10
Recommended: Eric Church @ Pepsi Center
To wrap up the work week, Eric Church is bringing his country rock sound to the Pepsi Center on Friday and Saturday night. Church is a well-established country artist that throws in elements of heavy rock into his sound. Last year, Church released his most recent album Desperate Man which includes 11 tracks to check out if you’re unfamiliar with his material. You have two chances to see Church when he comes through Denver, so act now before it’s too late.
Yacht Rock Revue @ The Ogden Theatre
Gasolina @ Summit Music Hall
The Unified Field ft. Break Science, Shlump w/ kLL sMTH, ill-ēsha, Moontricks, Janover, Melody Lines, LowPro (Official Sonic Bloom Pre-Party) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side
Who Has The Favor w/ Desru, GMB, Meelo V, O.T.I.S., Ray Lyle @ The Marquis Theater
Picture This w/ Future Feats @ Larimer Lounge
Call Of The Void (Album Release) w/ Green Druid, Casket Huffer, BleakHeart @ Hi-Dive
Superb Beats Collective Takeover ft. 4Play, Killa Nilla b2b Avonova, Parrish b2b Tevin Draft, Gello b2b Like U, Duper b2b Kalatana, Bassgalaxy b2b Kaja, Hazardous Tofu b2b Cllctd @ Lost Lake
DJ Dan @ Bar Standard
Paul Oakenfold @ The Church
Snow Patrol w/ Billie Marten & Ryan McMullan @ The Paramount Theatre
Nate Smith + Kinfolk @ Dazzle Jazz
Ben Markley’s Front Range Drive Sextet @ Nocturne Jazz
CHIEF (Eric Church Tribute) @ The Grizzly Rose
Jackie Greene w/ Elise Davis @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Unlikely Candidates + IRONTOM w/ AMZY @ Globe Hall
Landon Wordswell w/ KDJ Above, Brotha Nature, Mike Ward, Acuna Black @ The Walnut Room
The Long Run (The Eagles Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Lil Debbie + Dev @ The Roxy Theatre
Mr. Steak (’80s metal) w/ Hooligan’s Holiday (Motley Crue Tribute) @ The Oriental Theater
Kemble w/ The Barrelors, Jackie & The Racket @ Lion’s Lair
Slumberjack @ Temple Denver
Diary of Dreams w/ Voicecoil @ 3 Kings Tavern
Call Remedios @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Ready Set Go… w/ DJ Aka Miggy, Rice Cube @ Goosetown Tavern
Bear’s Choice @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Flotsam and Jetsam w/ Rhoar, Draghoria, Thicker Skin, Slingfist, Owl Witch @ Herman’s Hideaway
Space Bacon w/ Schema Things, Giant Walking Robots @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Saturday, May 11
Recommended: Papadosio + The Polish Ambassador ft. Wildlight w/ Random Rab & the Penumbra Live Band @ Red Rocks
On Saturday evening, Papadosio is taking over Red Rocks along with The Polish Ambassador. Papadosio is known for an electro-jam band sound that combines elements of rock and electronic music. The Polish Ambassador falls a little more on the electronic side of the spectrum which means when these two acts come together, it will be one hell of a show. Fellow artists Wildlight and Random Rab & the Penumbra Live Band are joining the bill as well.
Satsang w/ Policulture, Dave Halchak @ The Bluebird Theater
What So Not w/ A-Trak, Whipped Cream, Hex Cougar @ The Fillmore
Eric Church @ Pepsi Center
Bass Jungle @ Summit Music Hall
Cory Henry and The Revival ft. TaRon Lockett, Isaiah Sharkey w/ Venus Cruz, Envy Alo @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
The Hip Abduction w/ LITZ @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Adelitas Way w/ Blacklite District, American Sin, ZFG @ The Marquis Theater
William Black w/ Last Heroes, Neutral., Visus @ Larimer Lounge
Casa Del Soul w/ DJ Foxx, DJ Sense, Danny B @ Hi-Dive
BASS OPS: Blood Thinnerz, Denis Sulta @ Club Vinyl
Nate Smith + Kinfolk @ Dazzle Jazz
The Tom Amend Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Abbigail Dawn & The Make Believe (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Devin Baize (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Jackie Greene w/ Elise Davis (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
O’Connor Brothers Band w/ Genuine Reverie, Kinsley Wood @ Globe Hall
Crystal Bowersox w/ Dan Craig @ The Walnut Room
Nothing But The Sax ft. Dee Lucas, Tony Exum Jr., Marqueal Jordan @ Soiled Dove Underground
BLACK OUT @ The Roxy Theatre
iZCALLi (Album Release) w/ Don Chicharron, The Hollow @ The Oriental Theater
Splatter w/ The Lurchers, Cease Fire, Brew Ha Ha @ Lion’s Lair
Arty @ Temple Denver
Dawn of Ashes w/ Die Sektor, Necro Construct @ 3 Kings Tavern
Crawl w/ Pound, Voideater, Umbras Animus @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern
Left Hand Monkey Wrench w/ Ninja Phil, Dreamspace Database @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
DJ Imeh @ Herman’s Hideaway
Papadosio Red Rocks After Party ft. Space Kadet, Mojo, Special Guests TBA @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Sunday, May 12
Recommended: Passion Pit w/ The Beaches @ The Ogden Theatre
To wrap this week in Denver concerts up, Passion Pit is taking us to The Ogden Theatre as they gear up to head into the Mile High City. Passion Pit is known for their heavier indie-rock sound as well as their live performance abilities. We haven’t seen a new album from Passion Pit since 2017, however, their music has still remained popular over the span of their career. Fellow artist The Beaches is joining Passion Pit in Denver at The Ogden this Sunday night.
Tim Hecker & the Konoyo Ensemble @ The Bluebird Theater
Rob Vicious (Shoreline Mafia) w/ Ransteez, Lil Manie, Rhymesight, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Cowgirl Clue w/ Venus305, EVP @ Lost Lake
Mother’s Day Brunch w/ Julie Monley (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Mother’s Day Dinner + Jazz ft. Robert Johnson @ Nocturne Jazz
The Velvet Elvis’ Mother’s Day Brunch (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Rascal Martinez (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Luke Combs w/ Lanco, Jameson Rodgers @ Red Rocks
Perpetual Dementia w/ Humanity @ Lion’s Lair
5School of Rock (Day Set) @ 3 Kings Tavern
Ghost In The Willow w/ Brian Parton, Gordon Leadfoot (Night Set) @ 3 Kings Tavern
The Kids Are Alright (Day Set) @ Goosetown Tavern
Violet’s Gun w/ The Smokes, The Yellnats (Night Sets) @ Goosetown Tavern
Unity: A Hip-Hop, Reggae, Soul Experience @ Your Mom’s House Denver
