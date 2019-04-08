Sara Bareilles — the Grammy, Emmy and Tony-nominated crooner — just announced her 30-city tour for her fifth full-length album Amidst the Chaos. The aptly named “Amidst the Chaos Tour” is headed for Denver on Friday, October 18 at the Pepsi Center.

Bareilles first made her mainstream debut with the single “Love Song,” in 2007 off of her first album, Little Voice. After several other successful songs and albums, Bareilles went on to try her hand in other artistic mediums, authoring her book “Sounds Like Me: My Life (So Far) In Song” in 2015, which immediately became a New York Times bestseller. Bareilles most recently starred on Broadway, as both the lead in Waitress and for her role in Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert. With a resume as diverse and artistically extensive as hers, her Pepsi Center date is not one to miss.

Tickets for this event go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m.