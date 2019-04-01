This one is a doozy. Groundbreaking electronic music producer, Harley Strenson, known professionally as Flume, has announced a massive performance at Red Rocks — his only solo headlining North American performance in 2019. The show, featuring collaborators slowthai and JPEGMAFIA is slated to go down on August 6. The forthcoming show comes on the heels of Strenson’s surprise mixtape release, Hi I’m Flume, his first output in the three year’s following his last album Skin in 2016. The upcoming Red Rocks performance will also serve as a long-awaited return for Strenson, who last played the amphitheater in 2016 as well.

Break-out experimental rapper JPEGMAFIA, joining Strenson, is quickly ascending on the back of his latest project, last year’s excellent Veteran. The glitchy and jolting production must have struck a chord with Strenson as the two collaborated on “How To Build A Relationship” from the mixtape. Those who caught Vince Staples last month were treated to the jarring and abrasive JPEGMAFIA as he nearly stole the show. Similarly rapid ascending rapper, slowthai, hailing from the UK, will make his Denver debut at the show. Representing a punk and grime fusion, slowthai is quickly becoming one of the UK’s most exciting emerging talents.

Without a doubt, tickets for this upcoming performance will go fast. Fans can register for fan pre-sale here, before tickets go on sale to the public Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m.