Denver has some culture filled events lined up this week. Start it off by getting punky at God Save the Queens and end it by celebrating Mexican heritage at Cinco de Mayo Fiesta para la Familia. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to check out this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, April 29

God Save the Queens

When: April 29, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Hi-Dive Denver, 7 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hi-Dive Denver hosts God Save the Queens. The event features a night of punky celebration. Jam out all night long to beats from DJ Junkyard and watch performances from Styler Phoenix, Heavenly Powers, Lisa Frank Cortez and Neurotika Killz. Wear what makes you feel comfortable and embrace all things punk.

Undesign the Redline

When: April 29 – 30

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: McNichols Building partners with Denver Arts & Venues and Shift Research Lab to present Undesign the Redline. The event features an interactive exhibition that explores the connection between intentional or systematic racial housing segregation in 1930 and the issues that many still face today. Guided tours are available by appointment. Create yours by emailing [email protected]

Tuesday, April 30

Logan Lecture

When: April 30, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents a Logan Lecture. The event features a lecture with artist Fred Wilson. Wilson will speak about his reframing of social and historical narratives with cultural symbols and objects. You can also explore the museum’s newly acquired sculpture created by Wilson.

Vinyl Record Night

When: April 30, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts Vinyl Record Night. The event features an evening to jam out in the taproom, meet other vinyl enthusiasts to swap records and explore Something Vinyl Club’s mobile record store to find some new records to add to your collection.

Sweat

When: April 30 – May 26

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents Sweat. The play, created by Lynn Nottage, features a story of citizens living in the town of Reading Pennsylvania as they deal with the difficulties of factory work, layoffs and local tragedies. You can laugh, cry and more during the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama.

Wednesday, May 1

Native Bees and the Fight to Save Them

When: May 1, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Native Bees and the Fight to Save Them. The event features a chance to hear from author Paige Embry as she speaks about her book Our Native Bees: North America’s Endangered Pollinators and the Fight to Save Them. You can learn more about the different types of bees and pick up your own copy of the book after the lecture.

Ratio Comedy Night

When: May 1, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts a Ratio Comedy Night. The event features a showcase of some of Denver’s best stand-up comedians. You can grab a glass of Ratio beer and kick back to laugh during some great sets. The show is free to attend as always.

Thursday, May 2

DaVinci & Michaelangelo Battle of the Titans

When: May 2, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre, 110 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre presents a screening of the performance of DaVinci & Michaelangelo Battle of the Titans. The performance, created by Mark Rodgers features a deeper look at Leonardo DaVinci’s and Michelangelo’s works in relation to contemporary artists such as Paul McCartney, Van Cliburn, Les Paul and more.

SexCom

When: May 2, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Clocktower Cabaret hosts SexCom. The event features a hilarious night with comedian Debbie Scheer and Dr. Shanna Katz Kattari. You can listen to Scheer and Kattari answer anonymous questions about sex and sexuality during the interactive talk show in a shame-free safe space.

Impact

When: May 2, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Church Nightclub, 1160 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: $22.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Church Nightclub partners with RAW artists Denver to present Impact. The event features a showcasing of fashion, visual art, photography, performance art and more. You can explore the works of over 50 artists including Tyler Schmeling, Cheyenne Elise Smith and Tyree Jones while jamming out to live music.

Friends Trivia

When: May 2, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Growler USA Highlands Pub, 4433 W. 29th Ave. #102, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Growler USA Highlands Pub presents Friends Trivia. The event features a night to flex your knowledge on the hit television series. You can grab a group of friends and play five rounds of thrilling trivia about your favorite characters, episodes and more while sipping on a Growler brew.

Nicole Byer

When: May 2 – 4

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $22 – $47 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Comedy Works hosts Nicole Byer. The event features a chance to laugh all night long to hilarious bits from comedian Nicole Byer who stars as the hosts of the Netflix series Nailed It, has her own sitcom series dubbed Loosely Exactly Nicole and hosts the podcast called Why Won’t You Date Me.

Friday, May 3

First Friday Art Walk

When: May 3, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk is back for the first Friday of the month. You can explore the myriad of creative businesses and galleries that grace the art district. The walk features over 100 participating locations on Santa Fe Drive and food trucks delivering bites to fuel your night. You can see paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the walk.

First Friday Film Series

When: May 3, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: FERAL, 3936 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: FERAL hosts First Friday Film Series. The event features a screening of The Mountain Life. The film takes a deeper look at the people that live in the mountains of British Columbia and how they survive the harsh climate. Make sure to bring your own camp chair or blanket to sit on during the screening.

Exotic Houseplant Sale & Fundraiser

When: May 3, 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: SKYLIGHT, 833 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: SKYLIGHT teams up with Green Lady Gardens to present an Exotic Houseplant Sale. The event features an evening to find some amazing exotic and rare houseplants, take part in a raffle, peruse art and more. You can jam out to music, sip on drinks and nibble bites while snagging some gorgeous greens and raising funds for Green Lady Garden’s Primary Plants program.

Rodrigo y Gabriela Live

When: May 3, 1 – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Twist & Shout Records, 2508 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Twist & Shout hosts a performance from Rodrigo y Gabriela. The event features a night to hear the Mexican guitar duo that mesh rock, heavy metal and flamenco together to create unique beats. A wristband is needed to enter the event. You can receive yours by purchasing the new Rodrigo y Gabriela album at Twist & Shout now.

First Friday Culture Walk

When: May 3, 3 – 11 p.m.

Where: Berkeley and Tennyson neighborhoods, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore Tennyson – Berkeley Neighborhood presents a First Friday Culture Walk. The event features temporary art installations around Tennyson Street, live music, drink specials and more from participating businesses.

Great Western Alpaca Show

When: May 3 – 5

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: National Western Complex partners with Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies to present the Great Western Alpaca Show. The event features one of the largest alpaca shows in the nation with more than 400 alpacas. You can meet the animals, talk to experts, shop and more throughout the weekend.

May First Friday Opening Reception

When: May 3, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: RiNo Made, 3501 Wazee St. #109, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: RiNo Made hosts a May First Friday Opening Reception. The event features the opening reception for abstract artist Angela Craven’s solo exhibition. You can sip on drinks and nibble on food while perusing Craven’s works.

Latin Fest

When: May 3, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center teams up with CU Boulder Latino Alumni Association and the DU Latino Alumni Association to present the 11th annual Latin Fest. The event features a night of music, food and a chance to raise funds for scholarships for students.

Saturday, May 4

Denver Derby Party

When: May 4, 1 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $140 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Performing Arts Complex hosts the Denver Derby Party. For the 18th year in a row, you can celebrate the Kentucky Derby with all inclusive drinks, food and more spread over four blocks of Denver. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Sean Ranch Lough-Foundation.

Free First Saturday at DAM

When: May 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum (DAM) hosts Free First Saturday at DAM. The event features a chance to explore the galleries and exhibitions for free. You can also listen to cuentistas tell the stories of artworks during the storytelling program, Cuentos del Arte throughout the day.

Colfax Community Clean Up

When: May 4, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Doppio Coffee, 1245 E Colfax Ave. Unit 105, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Doppio Coffee hosts a Colfax Community Clean Up. The event features a chance to clean up the streets of Colfax Ave. You can bring some friends and meet up at Doppio with others to collect trash and make your community a bit nicer. All supplies to clean will be provided.

26th Annual Furry Scurry

When: May 4, 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Washington Park, S Downing St. & E Louisiana Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for the 26th Annual Furry Scurry. The event features a two-mile run around Washington Park to raise funds for Denver Dumb Friends League. You can meet some adorable adoptable pets, munch on food from food trucks, watch demonstrations and more.

Denver Mini Derby

When: May 4, 1 – 6 p.m.

Where: Conservatory Green, 8200 E 49th Pl., Denver

Cost: $99 – $2000 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the Kentucky Derby Denver style during the Denver Mini Derby. The event features a mini race with mini horses, live music from a band and DJ, food and more. You can participate in a best-dressed contest, sip on drinks from an open bar and watch adorable corgis race.

TheBigWonderful

When: May 4 – 5

Where: TheBigWonderful, 4400 Fox St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $55 tickets available here

The Lowdown: TheBigWonderful is back in Denver. The event features a bazaar with more than 100 local makers, live music, lawn games and more. You can sip on beer and cider from a myriad of breweries throughout the day while celebrating.

Cleo on Cleo

When: May 4 – 5

Where: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Ave. W., Denver

Cost: $25 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance presents Cleo on Cleo. The event features a two-night performance by the amazing dancers of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble. You can watch original choreographed works from the dancers and learn more about the skills needed to perform them.

Sunday, May 5

Thomas Dambo Artist Talk

When: May 5, 2 – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens hosts a Thomas Dambo Artist Talk. The event features an afternoon to hear from artist Thomas Dambo as he speaks about the reinstallation of his wooden troll sculpture dubbed Isak Heartstone that resides in Breckenridge. Dambo uses reclaimed wood and unwanted products and transforms them into works of art.

The Craftsman’s Market

When: May 5, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Salvage Design Center, 1200 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Salvage Design Center hosts The Craftsman’s Market. The event features more than 20 local crafters presenting their wares. You can find art, food, jam out to live music and watch live demonstrations from blacksmiths and fractal wood burners.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta para la Familia

When: May 5, 2:30 – 5 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $27 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Symphony partners with Mexican Cultural Center to present Cinco de Mayo Fiesta para la Familia to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. The event features a showcasing of Mexican culture with live music, regional dancing, special surprises and more.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

Wicked Musical

When: May 8 – June 9

Where: Buell Theatre, 14th St. & Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $130 – $281 tickets available here

Andrew Jensdotter Artist Talk

When: May 8, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 tickets available here

Spring Plant Sale

When: May 10 – 11

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

Questival Denver

When: May 10 – 11

Where: 1736 Speer Blvd., Denver

Cost: $45 – $62 tickets available here