It’s hard to believe that we are almost halfway through 2019. There are so many concerts to look forward to in May as there are over 600 going on within 31 days. The weather is slowly starting to get better, which is all the more reason to celebrate the 2019 Red Rocks season ] in full swing this month. From intimate venues such as Lost Lake all the way up to the Pepsi Center – there’s bound to be something for everyone to check out as we dive into this month in Denver concerts.

Week 1: April 29 – May 5

Recommended: The 1975 w/ Pale Waves, No Rome @ Red Rocks – April 30

If you’re looking for a great way to send April off and welcome May in, we’ve got the perfect show for you. On April 30, The 1975 are taking over Red Rocks as they head into Morrison. The 1975 are known for songs such as “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)” and “Love It If We Made It,” which both came off of their 2018 album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. Fellow artists Pale Waves and No Rome are joining The 1975 as well.

Also see…

4/29 – Architects w/ Thy Art Is Murder, While She Sleeps @ The Ogden Theatre

4/29 – Iamx @ The Bluebird Theater

4/29 – Rival Sons w/ The Sheepdogs @ The Gothic Theatre

4/29 – God Save The Queens: Queer Punk Night @ Hi-Dive

4/29 – Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/29 – Beach Fossils w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater

4/30 – Terror Jr w/ Kossisko @ The Bluebird Theater

4/30 – Turnover w/ Turnstile, Reptaliens @ The Gothic Theatre

4/30 – Santigold w/ Naeem @ The Fillmore

4/30 – Taking Back Sunday w/ The Maine @ Summit Music Hall

4/30 – Sage Francis + B. Dolan w/ Vockah Redu, Wheelchair Sports Camp @ Cervantes’ Other Side

4/30 – Hot Mulligan w/ Belmont, Kayak Jones, Fredo Disco, Future Teens @ The Marquis Theater

4/30 – Run River North w/ Halleway @ Larimer Lounge

4/30 – Bayonne w/ Palm Daze @ Lost Lake

4/30 – International Jazz Day w/ The Justin Kauflin Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

4/30 – Tom Amend Organ Trio (Album Release) ft. Jeff Hamilton, Steve Kovalcheck @ Nocturne Jazz

4/30 – The Dip w/ Moorea Masa & The Mood @ Globe Hall

4/30 – WhiteChapel w/ Dying Fetus, Revocation, Fallujah, Spite, Uncured, Buried Above Ground @ The Oriental Theater

4/30 – Curtis T & The Duffel Bag Boys w/ Psychedelic Brain Freeze, Rabbit Fighter @ Lion’s Lair

5/1 – Lizzo w/ Tayla Parx @ The Ogden Theatre

5/1 – Klingande @ The Bluebird Theater

5/1 – Lil Pump + Lil Skies @ The Fillmore

5/1 – Taking Back Sunday w/ The Maine @ Summit Music Hall

5/1 – Re:Search ft. TruFeelz, FunkStatik w/ Ryan Viser, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

5/1 – Cayucas w/ Cape Francis, Jeff Cormack @ Larimer Lounge

5/1 – Ben Kweller w/ Mainman, Modern Love Child @ Lost Lake

5/1 – Ardalan w/ Eli Brown @ Bar Standard

5/1 – Rise Against w/ Face to Face @ The Paramount Theatre

5/1 – Jon Michael Sullivan + Jacob Larson @ Dazzle Jazz

5/1 – ECM Catalogue Highlights ft. The Lynn Baker Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

5/1 – Mathias Olson + Jake Ruff @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/1 – This Wild Life w/ Sleep On It, Hold Close, Crooked Teeth @ Globe Hall

5/1 – Jalan Crossland w/ Matthew Wilburn Skinner @ The Walnut Room

5/1 – Interpol w/ Car Seat Headrest w/ Japanese Breakfast, Sunflower Bean @ Red Rocks

5/1 – Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

5/2 – Jai Wolf w/ Hotel Garuda, ford. @ The Ogden Theatre

5/2 – Crywolf w/ Brothel, Roniit @ The Bluebird Theater

5/2 – Bad Suns w/ Carlie Hanson @ Summit Music Hall

5/2 – Leilani Wolfgramm w/ Rastasaurus, Luna Shade @ Cervantes’ Other Side

5/2 – Daily Bread w/ SuperVision, Mux Mool, Guggenz @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

5/2 – Dirty Rotten Rhymers w/ Dedoz @ Larimer Lounge

5/2 – Monolord w/ The Well, The Munsens @ Hi-Dive

5/2 – Lucy Daydream w/ Dava, Waxcat @ Lost Lake

5/2 – Rise Against w/ Chuck Ragan @ The Paramount Theatre

5/2 – Adam Bartczak Republic @ Dazzle Jazz

5/2 – The Gonzalo Teppa Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

5/2 – Taarka w/ Bonnie And The Clydes @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/2 – The Mossgatherers w/ Jimi Mittens, BOX @ Globe Hall

5/2 – Twiddle + Pigeons Playing Ping Pong w/ Kitchen Dwellers @ Red Rocks

5/2 – OMB PEEZY w/ draCCo, Lowkey, Lil Stevvie @ The Roxy Theatre

5/2 – The Bouncing Souls Night One w/ The Bronx, Skinny Lister, Sharp Shock @ The Oriental Theater

5/2 – Birch Street w/ Bloodbelly Blues, White Rose Motor Oil @ Lion’s Lair

5/3 – Jai Wolf w/ Hotel Garuda, ford. @ The Ogden Theatre

5/3 – Tom Odell w/ Lucie Silvas @ The Bluebird Theater

5/3 – Sales w/ Nicotine @ The Gothic Theatre

5/3 – LÉON w Morgan Saint, LVDY @ Summit Music Hall

5/3 – The Palmer Squares + Probcause (Junkyard Samurai) w/ Dylan Montayne, Friendly Strangers ft. Flavortooth @ Cervantes’ Other Side

5/3 – The Marias w/ Loyal Lobos @ The Marquis Theater

5/3 – Crankdat w/ Moon Boy. Pwnage Method, Ksuhdilla @ Larimer Lounge

5/3 – Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive

5/3 – Other Worlds w/ Hunter Burnette, Paul Dehaven @ Lost Lake

5/3 – Treasure Fingers Psycho Disco Takeover w/ barnacle boi, Brothel, Just Connor, Kases @ Bar Standard

5/3 – Deorro @ The Church

5/3 – Kendrick Scott Oracle @ Dazzle Jazz

5/3 – Ben Markley’s Front Range Drive Sextet @ Nocturne Jazz

5/3 – David Nail @ The Grizzly Rose

5/3 – Lief Sjostrom (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/3 – Cisco Adler (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/3 – The Pickin’ Pear (Album Release) w/ Mike Ring, Emily Yates, Monalicious @ Globe Hall

5/3 – Matt Martino Band w/ Amber Sweeney @ The Walnut Room

5/3 – Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene w/ Mojomama @ Soiled Dove Underground

5/3 – Shpongle w/ Tipper, Desert Dwellers, Leo P (from Too Many Zooz) @ Red Rocks

5/3 – The Bouncing Souls Night Two w/ The Bronx, Skinny Lister, Sharp Shock @ The Oriental Theater

5/3 – Clash O De MayO Pt. Deux @ Lion’s Lair

5/3 – Dillon Nathaniel @ Temple Denver

5/3 – Copper Leaf w/ Bear and the Beasts, Gun Street Ghost @ BarFly

5/4 – Nick Waterhouse w/ Ben Pirani @ The Bluebird Theater

5/4 – Clozee + Desert Dwellers w/ Axel Thesleff (DJ Set) @ The Gothic Theatre

5/4 – Slushii w/ Nitti Gritti @ The Fillmore

5/4 – Kirko Bangz w/ Ameazy, Dre Lane @ Summit Music Hall

5/4 – Chain Station (Album Release) w/ Buffalo Commons, Mackenzie Page Trio, Strings and The Box @ Cervantes’ Other Side

5/4 – Start Making Sense (Talking Heads Tribute) w/ Wake Up And Live (Bob Marley Tribute) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

5/4 – The Japanese House w/ Art School Girlfriend @ The Marquis Theater

5/4 – Vincent w/ Subtact, Gravitrax @ Larimer Lounge

5/4 – Tyto Alba (Record Release) w/ Panther Martin, Modern Leisure @ Hi-Dive

5/4 – Digg w/ Floatgoat, Switch Ghost @ Lost Lake

5/4 – Rawthentic Showcase w/ OG Nixin @ Club Vinyl

5/4 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

5/4 – Fareed Haque’s Flat Earth Ensemble ft. Selva Ganesh (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

5/4 – The Tom Amend Quartet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

5/4 – Annie Booth Duo (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

5/4 – Vanilla Ice @ The Grizzly Rose

5/4 – Wake & Bake Brunch w/ DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/4 – Emelise Munoz (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/4 – Pink Hawks w/ Hi Lux (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/4 – The Dodos w/ Creekbed, Mister Zach @ Globe Hall

5/4 – Kelly Augustine w/ Andrew Sturtz, Lee Clark Allen @ The Walnut Room

5/4 – Sawyer Fredericks @ Soiled Dove Underground

5/4 – Shpongle w/ Clozee, Desert Dwellers, Leo P (from Too Many Zooz) @ Red Rocks

5/4 – Itchy-O 5th Annual Sci-Fi Freakout w/ Carnivale De Sensuale Sci-Fi Burlesque @ The Oriental Theater

5/4 – EDX @ Temple Denver

5/4 – First Saturday Blues w/ Bobby Messano and Rex Peoples @ BarFly

5/5 – Dance Gavin Dance w/ Don Broco, Hail the Sun, CoVet, Thousand Below @ The Ogden Theatre

5/5 – Kodak Black w/ Calboy, Sniper Gang @ The Fillmore

5/5 – Splurge w/ JNoCap, LilSatanaa, PC, Jaybands, Doubbblecup, Guapboi Velo, C Hunnit M’s @ Cervantes’ Other Side

5/5 – AK w/ OptycNerd @ The Marquis Theater

5/5 – Cinco De Mayo w/ Los Mocochetes, Vic N’ The Narwhals, Kiltro, El Javi @ Larimer Lounge

5/5 – Michael Morrow & the Culprits w/ Last Chance Texaco, Switchblade Johnny @ Lost Lake

5/5 – Cinco De Mayo w/ The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

5/5 – Cinco De Mayo w/ Freddy Rodriguez Sr. + Freddy Rodriguez Jr. (Two Sets) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

5/5 – Hi Lux (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/5 – Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/5 – AJ Mitchell w/ Marteen, Brynn Elliott @ Globe Hall

5/5 – NGHTMRE + Slander w/ Bro Safari, Svdden Death, AFK, Tisoki, Wavedash @ Red Rocks

5/5 – Kerstan Wallace w/ Snake and the Rabbit, Fragile Fires @ Lion’s Lair

Week 2: May 6 – May 12

Recommended: Vulfpeck w/ Khruangbin, Cory Henry @ Red Rocks – May 9

If you’re looking for another great Red Rocks show to check out this month, look no further. On May 9, the retro-rockers of Vulfpeck are returning to Red Rocks. Vulfpeck is known for their “wrecking-crew” sound that resembles the funk grooves of the ’70s. If you’re unfamiliar with Vulfpeck, check out their 2016 album The Beautiful Game to get started. Fellow artists Khruangbin and Cory Henry are on the bill for the evening as well.

Also see…

5/6 – Jesse w/ Goody Grace, Hearts @ The Bluebird Theater

5/6 – Lolo Zouaï w/ Jean Deaux @ Larimer Lounge

5/6 – Winter w/ Ancient Elk @ Lost Lake

5/6 – Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/6 – Voices Rock! @ The Oriental Theater

5/7 – Bruno Major w/ Audrey Bussanich @ The Bluebird Theater

5/7 – Combichrist w/ Silver Snakes, Ritual Aesthetic @ The Marquis Theater

5/7 – Monty Alexander Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

5/7 – Spherio Plays Monk @ Nocturne Jazz

5/7 – Jade Vases w/ Whole Milk @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/7 – 4U: The Music of Prince w/ The Colorado Symphony @ Red Rocks

5/7 – Perturbator w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater

5/7 – 1st Tuesday w/ DJ Sara Splatter @ Lion’s Lair

5/8 – Family Of The Year w/ Hollis Brown @ The Bluebird Theater

5/8 – Re:Search ft. Frameworks Live w/ Volo, Axel Thesleff, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

5/8 – Bass Drum of Death w/ Backseat Vinyl, The Nova Kicks @ Larimer Lounge

5/8 – Tyler Lee and the Ragers w/ Veggie Matters, The Keeps, Stereo @ Lost Lake

5/8 – Sonny Fodera @ Bar Standard

5/8 – Monty Alexander Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

5/8 – ECM Catalogue Highlights ft. The Lynn Baker Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

5/8 – Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/8 – The Music of ABBA @ Red Rocks

5/8 – Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

5/8 – Mike Jones @ Temple Denver

5/9 – Sixteen Candles @ Summit Music Hall

5/9 – J.Wail Live Band + Phour Point O w/ Grassfed @ Cervantes’ Other Side

5/9 – Running Touch w/ Yoste @ Larimer Lounge

5/9 – Felix Martin (ft. Hedras) + Sarah Longfield w/ Widdly Wah, Mad Pow, Endless, Nameless @ Lost Lake

5/9 – Damian Lazarus @ Club Vinyl

5/9 – Abbott-Gunnison-Marlier-Barbosa (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

5/9 – Jonathan Saraga Quartet (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

5/9 – The Gonzalo Teppa Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

5/9 – Henry Jamison w/ Saint Sister @ Globe Hall

5/9 – Fort Defiance w/ Stoll Vaughan @ The Walnut Room

5/9 – FBG Duck @ The Roxy Theatre

5/9 – Arlo Guthrie @ The Oriental Theater

5/9 – Panic Of 1873 w/ Alisabeth Von Presley, Sleeprunner @ Lion’s Lair

5/10 – Yacht Rock Revue @ The Ogden Theatre

5/10 – Eric Church @ Pepsi Center

5/10 – Gasolina @ Summit Music Hall

5/10 – The Unified Field ft. Break Science, Shlump w/ kLL sMTH, ill-ēsha, Moontricks, Janover, Melody Lines, LowPro (Official Sonic Bloom Pre-Party) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side

5/10 – Who Has The Favor w/ Desru, GMB, Meelo V, O.T.I.S., Ray Lyle @ The Marquis Theater

5/10 – Picture This w/ Future Feats @ Larimer Lounge

5/10 – Call Of The Void (Album Release) w/ Green Druid, Casket Huffer, BleakHeart @ Hi-Dive

5/10 – Superb Beats Collective Takeover ft. 4Play, Killa Nilla b2b Avonova, Parrish b2b Tevin Draft, Gello b2b Like U, Duper b2b Kalatana, Bassgalaxy b2b Kaja, Hazardous Tofu b2b Cllctd @ Lost Lake

5/10 – DJ Dan @ Bar Standard

5/10 – Paul Oakenfold @ The Church

5/10 – Snow Patrol w/ Billie Marten & Ryan McMullan @ The Paramount Theatre

5/10 – Nate Smith + Kinfolk @ Dazzle Jazz

5/10 – Ben Markley’s Front Range Drive Sextet @ Nocturne Jazz

5/10 – CHIEF (Eric Church Tribute) @ The Grizzly Rose

5/10 – Jackie Greene w/ Elise Davis @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/10 – The Unlikely Candidates + IRONTOM w/ AMZY @ Globe Hall

5/10 – Landon Wordswell w/ KDJ Above, Brotha Nature, Mike Wird, Acuna Black @ The Walnut Room

5/10 – The Long Run (The Eagles Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

5/10 – Lil Debbie + Dev @ The Roxy Theatre

5/10 – Mr. Steak (’80s metal) w/ Hooligan’s Holiday (Motley Crue Tribute) @ The Oriental Theater

5/10 – Kemble w/ The Barrelors, Jackie & The Racket @ Lion’s Lair

5/10 – Slumberjack @ Temple Denver

5/11 – Satsang w/ Policulture, Dave Halchak @ The Bluebird Theater

5/11 – What So Not w/ A-Trak, Whipped Cream, Hex Cougar @ The Fillmore

5/11 – Eric Church @ Pepsi Center

5/11 – Bass Jungle @ Summit Music Hall

5/11 – Cory Henry and The Revival ft. TaRon Lockett, Isaiah Sharkey w/ Venus Cruz, Envy Alo @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

5/11 – The Hip Abduction w/ LITZ @ Cervantes’ Other Side

5/11 – Adelitas Way w/ Blacklite District, American Sin, ZFG @ The Marquis Theater

5/11 – William Black w/ Last Heroes, Neutral., Visus @ Larimer Lounge

5/11 – Casa Del Soul w/ DJ Foxx, DJ Sense, Danny B @ Hi-Dive

5/11 – BASS OPS: Blood Thinnerz, Denis Sulta @ Club Vinyl

5/11 – Nate Smith + Kinfolk @ Dazzle Jazz

5/11 – The Tom Amend Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

5/11 – Abbigail Dawn & The Make Believe (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/11 – Devin Baize (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/11 – Jackie Greene w/ Elise Davis (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/11 – O’Connor Brothers Band w/ Genuine Reverie, Kinsley Wood @ Globe Hall

5/11 – Crystal Bowersox w/ Dan Craig @ The Walnut Room

5/11 – Nothing But The Sax ft. Dee Lucas, Tony Exum Jr., Marqueal Jordan @ Soiled Dove Underground

5/11 – Papadosio + The Polish Ambassador ft. Wildlight w/ Random Rab & the Penumbra Live Band @ Red Rocks

5/11 – BLACK OUT @ The Roxy Theatre

5/11 – iZCALLi (Album Release) w/ Don Chicharron, The Hollow @ The Oriental Theater

5/11 – Splatter w/ The Lurchers, Cease Fire, Brew Ha Ha @ Lion’s Lair

5/11 – Arty @ Temple Denver

5/12 – Passion Pit w/ The Beaches @ The Ogden Theatre

5/12 – Tim Hecker & the Konoyo Ensemble @ The Bluebird Theater

5/12 – Rob Vicious (Shoreline Mafia) w/ Ransteez, Lil Manie, Rhymesight, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

5/12 – Cowgirl Clue w/ Venus305, EVP @ Lost Lake

5/12 – Mother’s Day Brunch w/ Julie Monley (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

5/12 – Mother’s Day Dinner + Jazz ft. Robert Johnson @ Nocturne Jazz

5/12 – The Velvet Elvis’ Mother’s Day Brunch (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/12 – Rascal Martinez (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/12 – Luke Combs w/ Lanco, Jameson Rodgers @ Red Rocks

5/12 – Perpetual Dementia w/ Humanity @ Lion’s Lair

Week 3: May 13 – May 19

Recommended: Hollywood Vampires @ The Fillmore – May 14

On May 14, you have the chance to see three legendary names in show business come together at The Fillmore. Acting legend Johnny Depp alongside rock and roll legends Alice Cooper and Joe Perry are joining forces as the Hollywood Vampires. This will be one of the most unique shows to come through Denver this year as you don’t see a combination like this very often. Tickets are still available, so grab them while you can.

Also see…

5/13 – Julia Jacklin w/ Black Belt Eagle, Scout @ Larimer Lounge

5/13 – Can’t Be Satisfied: Blues Night @ Hi-Dive

5/13 – Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/13 – I Prevail w/ Animals As Leaders, Issues, Justin Stone @ Red Rocks

5/14 – Falling In Reverse w/ Ice Nine Kills, From Ashes To New, New Years Day @ The Ogden Theatre

5/14 – The Lemonheads w/ Tommy Stinson @ The Bluebird Theater

5/14 – The Dandy Warhols w/ Cosmonauts @ The Gothic Theatre

5/14 – Garbage w/ Pleasure Venom @ Summit Music Hall

5/14 – Eric Biddines + Malc Stewy w/ Flokid, Blaine Legendary, Talien Gang, Devin Lee, Cameron Airborne, Jotiki @ Cervantes’ Other Side

5/14 – Apocalyptica @ The Paramount Theatre

5/14 – Heartland Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

5/14 – Spherio Plays Monk @ Nocturne Jazz

5/14 – The Ricky Earl Band ft. Cherise @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/14 – Hellogoodbye w/ Hala, The Tulips @ Globe Hall

5/14 – Lord Huron w/ Lucius @ Red Rocks

5/14 – King Kaleidoscope @ The Roxy Theatre

5/14 – Yngwie Malmsteen w/ Sunlord, Paralandra @ The Oriental Theater

5/14 – Zyko Willy w/ Brian Parton, Lonesome Dave Fisher @ Lion’s Lair

5/15 – Hatebreed w/ Obituary, Madball, Prong, Skeletal Remains @ The Ogden Theatre

5/15 – Omar Apollo w/ Mk.gee @ The Bluebird Theater

5/15 – AP w/ Trev Rich, DNA Picasso, Colorado Myrical, Mi$fits, DJ Simone Says @ The Gothic Theatre

5/15 – Re:Search ft. Brightside, Dorfex Bos w/ GrymeTyme, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

5/15 – Kevin Garrett w/ Quinn Lewis @ Larimer Lounge

5/15 – Perel @ Bar Standard

5/15 – Sam Harris Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

5/15 – ECM Catalogue Highlights ft. The Lynn Baker Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

5/15 – The Late Ones @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/15 – Walk Off The Earth w/ Matt and Kim, Gabriela Bee of the Eh Bee Family @ Red Rocks

5/15 – Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

5/16 – Jenny Lewis w/ Karl Blau @ The Ogden Theatre

5/16 – Moonglade w/ Ghost Tapes, Ramakhandra, Kaitlyn Williams @ The Bluebird Theater

5/16 – Johnny Marr @ The Gothic Theatre

5/16 – Magnolia North ft. Steve Foltz of Trout Steak Revival, Grace Clark w/ Liver Down The River, Thunder and Rain, Jacob Moss & Matt Flaherty of Part & Parcel @ Cervantes’ Other Side

5/16 – Metrik w/ Rene LaVice, Mystical Influence, Kube, Relyt @ The Marquis Theater

5/16 – Teamwork ft. Meanteam Crew, N.S.O., Good Health, Dive In, Tyler Watt, Milky.wav, Spencer Foreman, DJ Wushu, Kahlil Cezanne, Daytøna, Skeena, CRL CRRLL, Gydahip @ Larimer Lounge

5/16 – Old Time Relijun w/ Shoulda Shookit, Moon Pussy @ Hi-Dive

5/16 – Cereza w/ Amazing Adventures, The Yellnats, Indica Cinema @ Lost Lake

5/16 – Patricia Barber Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

5/16 – The Gonzalo Teppa Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

5/16 – Cocoa Tea w/ Selasee & the Fa Fa Family, DJ Bloodpreshah @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/16 – Comeback Kid w/ Over Time, Line Brawl, Talk Is Cheap @ The Oriental Theater

5/16 – The UGLYS w/ Crushed!?, En Tu Oblivion @ Lion’s Lair

5/17 – Hunter Hayes w/ Levi Hummon @ The Ogden Theatre

5/17 – Slothrust w/ Summer Cannibals, The Velveteers @ The Bluebird Theater

5/17 – Calpurnia @ The Gothic Theatre

5/17 – Tech N9ne w/ Krizz Kaliko, UBI, Mackenzie Nicole, Dax @ The Fillmore

5/17 – Wookiefoot + Mike Love w/ Yak Attack, Analog Son, A-Mac & The Height, Graham Good & The Painters, Pick & Howl, Modern Whiskey Market, Dozier, Oomah (Evanoff), Tropical Waffle @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side

5/17 – Sylar w/ Cane Hill, Varials, Bloodline @ The Marquis Theater

5/17 – Scotty & the Late Nights w/ Coastal Wives, Billy The Poet @ Larimer Lounge

5/17 – The Heavy Eyes w/ Near Dusk, Sun of Grey @ Hi-Dive

5/17 – Allman Brown w/ Aisha Badru @ Lost Lake

5/17 – Joseph Capriati @ Bar Standard

5/17 – Felix Cartal + Frank Walker @ The Church

5/17 – Pancho Barraza @ The Paramount Theatre

5/17 – Joe Anderies & the Young Lions Supercharge @ Dazzle Jazz

5/17 – Ben Markley’s Front Range Drive Sextet @ Nocturne Jazz

5/17 – Locash @ The Grizzly Rose

5/17 – David Phipps of STS9 @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/17 – Sax To The Max ft. Paul Taylor, Michael Lington, Vincent Ingala (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

5/17 – Caskey @ The Roxy Theatre

5/17 – Nitzer Ebb w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater

5/17 – Bud Bronson & The Good Timers @ Lion’s Lair

5/17 – Dombresky @ Temple Denver

5/17 – Extra Gold @ BarFly

5/18 – Kevin Morby w/ Sam Cohen @ The Bluebird Theater

5/18 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Zepparella (Tribute To Led Zeppelin), Saddle of Southern Darkness, New Ben Franklins @ The Gothic Theatre

5/18 – Tech N9ne w/ Krizz Kaliko, UBI, Mackenzie Nicole, Dax @ The Fillmore

5/18 – Electric Feels @ Summit Music Hall

5/18 – Neetesh Jung Kunwar + Bartika Eam Rai w/ Jaanvi Gurung @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

5/18 – Porter Neville Quartet ft. George Porter Jr. (The Meters), Ivan Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Ian Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Terrence Houston (The Funky Meters) w/ JoeBaby All-Star Jam ft. Jermal Watson (Dirty Dozen) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

5/18 – Cub Sport w/ Minor Poet, Modern Suspects @ The Marquis Theater

5/18 – Kirin J Callinan w/ Jorge Elbrecht @ Larimer Lounge

5/18 – Compass & Cavern w/ Rocket Surgeons, The Color Canvas @ Lost Lake

5/18 – Oliver Koletzki w/ Whales @ Club Vinyl

5/18 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

5/18 – Ron Miles Quintet ft. Bill Frisell (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

5/18 – The Tom Amend Quartet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

5/18 – Teague Bechtel (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

5/18 – Locash @ The Grizzly Rose

5/18 – Forest Beutel (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/18 – David Phipps of STS9 (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/18 – Jack Cloonan Band w/ High Country Hustle, Deer Creek Sharp Shooters @ Globe Hall

5/18 – Global Dub Festival 2019 ft. Adventure Club + Bear Grillz w/ Said The Sky, Riot Ten, Dirt Monkey, Kai Wachi, Kompany b2b Tynan, Yakz b2b Somnium Sound @ Red Rocks

5/18 – Savage Love Live w/ Dan Savage, Carsie Blanton @ The Oriental Theater

5/18 – KGNU + Lion’s Lair Quarterly Showcase ft. The Panther Burns, Ghost Tapes, The Guestlist, Florea, Tav Falco, DJ Winter @ Lion’s Lair

5/18 – Yellow Claw @ Temple Denver

5/19 – The Wild Reeds w/ Jenny O. (Solo) @ The Bluebird Theater

5/19 – Om w/ Wovenhand @ The Gothic Theatre

5/19 – Pentatonix w/ Rachel Platten @ Pepsi Center

5/19 – Yung Bans w/ Derrick Royce, Slouch, Kytae, Trey Triple A, Larry Legend @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

5/19 – Weeed w/ Grass @ Larimer Lounge

5/19 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

5/19 – The Four Freshman (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

5/19 – Brunch Don’t Cry: The Cure Brunch w/ DJ Boyhollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/19 – Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/19 – Ohmme @ Globe Hall

5/19 – Spread The Word Music Festival @ Levitt Pavilion

Week 4: May 20 – May 26

Recommended: The Disco Biscuits @ The Ogden Theatre – May 23 – 24

On May 25, The Disco Biscuits are returning to Red Rocks. If you’re looking for a more intimate opportunity to see The Disco Biscuits before their Red Rocks show, you’re in luck. On May 23 and 24, The Disco Biscuits are taking over The Ogden Theatre. The Disco Biscuits are no strangers to the state of Colorado, and we’re happy to see them return once more in 2019. In order to get tickets to these intimate shows, you’ll have to buy the Red Rocks ticket bundle.

Also see…

5/20 – FKJ w/ Lou Phelps @ The Ogden Theatre

5/20 – Klaus Johann Grobe + Vinyl Williams @ Larimer Lounge

5/20 – Lord Buffalo w/ Palehouse/Palerider, Matriarch, Shadows Tranquil @ Lost Lake

5/20 – The Four Freshman @ Dazzle Jazz

5/20 – Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/20 – Omni w/ Vic N’ The Narwhals @ Globe Hall

5/20 – Florance + The Machine w/ Christine and the Queens @ Red Rocks

5/20 – Xiu Xiu w/ Elyria Sequence @ The Oriental Theater

5/21 – FKJ w/ Lou Phelps @ The Ogden Theatre

5/21 – The Elovaters w/ CollieRAD, MountainUs @ Cervantes’ Other Side

5/21 – The Funk Sessions ft. Isaac Teel (TAUK) w/ Marc Brownstein (The Disco Biscuits), Jennifer Hartswick (TAB), Nick Cassarino (The Nth Power), Joey Porter (The Motet), Nicholas Gerlach (Michal Menert & The Pretty Fantastics) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

5/21 – Ari Lennox w/ Baby Rose, Mikhala Jene, Ron Gilmore @ The Marquis Theater

5/21 – The Twilight Sad @ Larimer Lounge

5/21 – Sego w/ Pink Fuzz, Modern Leisure @ Hi-Dive

5/21 – Camp Cope w/ An Horse, Oceanator @ Lost Lake

5/21 – Spherio Plays Monk @ Nocturne Jazz

5/21 – Florance + The Machine w/ Christine and the Queens @ Red Rocks

5/21 – Deicide w/ Origin, Jungle Rot, The Absence @ The Roxy Theatre

5/21 – The Damned Things w/ Crobot, He Is Legend @ The Oriental Theater

5/21 – Stumble Monkey w/ Top Shelf Shake, Artificial Perfect Moment @ Lion’s Lair

5/22 – The Faint w/ Choir Boy, Closeness, boyhollow (of Lipgloss) @ The Bluebird Theater

5/22 – Foxing + Now, Now w/ Daddy Issues @ The Gothic Theatre

5/22 – Re:Search ft. Dynohunter w/ Casual Commander (Sunsquabi), Aaron Bordas, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

5/22 – Radkey @ Larimer Lounge

5/22 – Inter Arma w/ Thantifaxath, Wayfarer @ Hi-Dive

5/22 – Massimiliano Pagliara @ Bar Standard

5/22 – The Walter Gorra Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

5/22 – ECM Catalogue Highlights ft. The Lynn Baker Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

5/22 – Ray Scott w/ Verses The Inevitable, Isabelle Stillman @ Globe Hall

5/22 – Rhett Miller of The Old 97’s w/ Anthony Ruptak @ The Oriental Theater

5/22 – Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

5/23 – The Disco Biscuits @ The Ogden Theatre

5/23 – Pete Yorn @ The Bluebird Theater

5/23 – B2K w/ Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Bobby V, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy @ Pepsi Center

5/23 – Frenship w/ GLADES @ Summit Music Hall

5/23 – Bloodkin w/ Daniella Katzir Band ft. Gabe Mervine, Brian McRae (Kyle Hollingsworth Band), Mike Tallman, Austin Zalatel (Euforquestra), Big Time Rascals, Pickin’ On Nirvana, The Moves Collective @ Cervantes’ Other Side

5/23 – A Shadow of Jaguar w/ Boot Gun, Will Buck (of West Water Outlaws) @ Larimer Lounge

5/23 – Mike and the Moonpies w/ High Plains Honky @ Hi-Dive

5/23 – Maoli @ Lost Lake

5/23 – The Gonzalo Teppa Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

5/23 – The Goonies (’80s Tribute) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/23 – Iration + UB40 ft. Ali Campbell, Astro w/ Toots and the Maytals, Fortunate Youth, Fiji, Nattali Rize @ Red Rocks

5/23 – The Winery Dogs w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater

5/23 – Mr. Atomic w/ Chess At Breakfast, Rocket Dust @ Lion’s Lair

5/24 – The Disco Biscuits @ The Ogden Theatre

5/24 – The Pietasters w/ The Dendrites, Younger Than Neil @ The Bluebird Theater

5/24 – The Hives + Refused w/ Bleached @ The Gothic Theatre

5/24 – Upstate w/ Emma Mayes & The Hip, Plain Faraday @ Cervantes’ Other Side

5/24 – Tonight We Rise w/ Wake Me, Your Own Medicine, Seven Sea Voyage @ The Marquis Theater

5/24 – The Greeting Committee w/ Honey Blais, Corsicana @ Larimer Lounge

5/24 – Hangman’s Hymnal w/ Bourbon Express, The Smokestack Relics, Megan Fong (of Florea) @ Lost Lake

5/24 – Monolink @ Bar Standard

5/24 – Hot Since 82 @ The Church

5/24 – The Lao Tizer Quartet ft. Eric Marienthal @ Dazzle Jazz

5/24 – Ben Markley’s Front Range Drive Sextet @ Nocturne Jazz

5/24 – Roger Creager @ The Grizzly Rose

5/24 – Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/24 – Antonio Lopez Band w/ Michael Kirkpatrick & the Honey Rider Band, Kate Farmer @ The Walnut Room

5/24 – Davy Knowles w/ Dan Tedesco @ Soiled Dove Underground

5/24 – The Devil Makes Three w/ Lucero, Colter Wall @ Red Rocks

5/24 – Devastation on the Nation w/ Belphegor, Dark Funeral, Incantation, Vale of Pnath, Nightmarer @ The Roxy Theatre

5/24 – Ned Garthe Explosion w/ Funk Hunk, Bolonium @ Lion’s Lair

5/24 – Quix @ Temple Denver

5/24 – Dragondeer w/ A.J. Fullerton @ Levitt Pavilion

5/25 – Retrofette w/ Metting House, Last Call Romance, The Bailey Collective @ The Bluebird Theater

5/25 – Disgraceland Live w/ Jake Brennan @ The Gothic Theatre

5/25 – Jorja Smith w/ Kali Uchis, Mia Carucci @ The Fillmore

5/25 – Xavier Wulf w/ Beau Young Prince, Marty Grimes, Reco Havoc, Indigo Ace @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

5/25 – The Family Peach (The Allman Brothers Band Tribute) ft. Vaylor Trucks, Melody Trucks, Jeff Franca (Thievery Corp.), Todd Smallie (JJ Grey & Mofro), James Dumm, Bill McKay, Eric Sanders w/ Coral Creek (The Grateful Dead Tribute) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

5/25 – 88GLAM @ The Marquis Theater

5/25 – The Spirit of The Beehive w/ Strange Ranger @ Larimer Lounge

5/25 – Combo Chimbita w/ DJ Prince of Queens @ Hi-Dive

5/25 – Pan Astral w/ The Bright Silence, Debr4h @ Lost Lake

5/25 – Hydraulix w/ Chris Liebing @ Club Vinyl

5/25 – Jack Hadley (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

5/25 – Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

5/25 – Explorations w/ Lzrdave (aka Ben Weirich) (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

5/25 – The Tom Amend Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

5/25 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/25 – 3rd String All Stars (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/25 – SNAP ’90s Dance Party (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/25 – Reckless Saints @ The Walnut Room

5/25 – Pieces Of A Dream (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

5/25 – The Disco Biscuits w/ Pnuma @ Red Rocks

5/25 – Brotha Lynch Hung + Esham @ The Roxy Theatre

5/25 – Paul Gilbert (From Mr Big) w/ Zakk DeBono, The Broken Circle @ The Oriental Theater

5/25 – Jello Biafra’s Incredibly Strange Dance Party @ Lion’s Lair

5/25 – Temple Saturdays @ Temple Denver

5/26 – Alien Weaponry w/ Dreadnought, Palehorse/Palerider @ The Bluebird Theater

5/26 – Midnight Tyrannosaurus w/ Delta Heavy, Phiso, Cromatik, Detrace @ Summit Music Hall

5/26 – Afton Showcase w/ JR Tycoon, Anomalous, Prophet, Hiatus, Atlus, KINGPEN KEN, 187 klaN, Truth and Eyvre, Gadgio, Fuego James, Buggabearmaxie, Big John Doe, iNR & Tones, Papí, WonkE, TRILL JUZEE @ Cervantes’ Other Side

5/26 – Ten Miles South + Vynyl w/ Glass Cases, Jazel @ Larimer Lounge

5/26 – Jeremy Pinnell w/ Extra Gold @ Hi-Dive

5/26 – Sam Keedy DSA Recital @ Dazzle Jazz

5/26 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/26 – Blaqk Audio (DJ Set) w/ DJ Boyhollow, DJ Tower @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/26 – Celtic Woman @ Red Rocks

5/26 – Downward Sun w/ StereoType Drive, Hate Affair @ Lion’s Lair

5/26 – Xtravaganza Sundays @ Temple Denver

5/26 – Tea Leaf Green w/ The Jive Tribe @ Levitt Pavilion

Week 5: May 27 – June 2

Recommended: The Ladies of LCD Sound System ft. Nancy Whang (DFA/LCD Soundsystem), Gavin Rayna Russom @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox – May 30

On May 30, you have the chance to end the month with the ladies of LCD Soundsystem. LCD Soundsystem members Nancy Whang and Gavin Rayna are coming together at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox for the second time within a year. It’s rare to see an artist return to Denver within six months of their last date, but we’re not complaining. Tickets are still available for this event, so get on it early before it’s too late.

Also see…

5/27 – Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/27 – Disclosure (DJ Set) w/ Four Tet, Leon Vynehall b2b Axel Boman, DJ Seinfeld, Black/Tuesday @ Red Rocks

5/28 – Marianas Trench w/ Scott Helman, DJ George Thoms @ Summit Music Hall

5/28 – Secrets w/ Awaken I Am, Saints of Never After, 1000 Miles of Fire, Thousand Frames @ The Marquis Theater

5/28 – David Beckingham w/ Lucas Wolf, Dechen Hawk, Brianna Straut @ Lost Lake

5/28 – Art Lande’s Flex Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

5/28 – Sebadoh w/ Flower @ Globe Hall

5/28 – Brand Of Julez @ Lion’s Lair

5/29 – RE:Search ft. Homemade Spaceship (EP Release) w/ Special Guest Pigeon Hole, Kyral x Banko, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

5/29 – Skeletonwitch w/ Soft Kill, Martyrdod, Wiegedood @ The Marquis Theater

5/29 – Church of Misery w/ Mondo Generator, Toke @ Larimer Lounge

5/29 – Chronologue (Single Release) w/ Specific Ocean, The Moose @ Lost Lake

5/29 – Oliver Dollar @ Bar Standard

5/29 – Owen Broder’s “Hodge’s & Duke” @ Dazzle Jazz

5/29 – ECM Catalogue Highlights ft. The Lynn Baker Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

5/29 – Bull Bash w/ Billy Currington @ The Grizzly Rose

5/29 – Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal w/ Michelle Sarah Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/29 – Amasa Hines @ Globe Hall

5/29 – Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band w/ The Infamous Stringdusters @ Red Rocks

5/29 – Zveri @ The Oriental Theater

5/29 – Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

5/30 – Flaural w/ The Blue Rider, Spirit Award @ The Bluebird Theater

5/30 – Disciple w/ Virtual Riot, Barely Alive, Terravita, Modestep, Mvrda, Shank Aaron, Tyro, Afterlite, Prismatic @ Summit Music Hall

5/30 – Coral Creek ft. Special Guests Drew Emmitt (Leftover Salmon), Todd Sheaffer (Railroad Earth) w/ Rum Creek, Mary-Elaine Jenkins @ Cervantes’ Other Side

5/30 – Listener w/ Birds In Row, Quentin Suave, Talk is Cheap @ The Marquis Theater

5/30 – Lyrical Landlordz (Album Release) w/ Brown Bombaz, BYZ, Be Medina, TMC, Justice Rhymes & The Godz @ Larimer Lounge

5/30 – Gravitrax w/ Tooch, Gal XC, Performance Troupe ft. Kinetic Spinners @ Lost Lake

5/30 – JoJo Siwa @ The Paramount Theatre

5/30 – Carmen Sandim & Michele Castro @ Dazzle Jazz

5/30 – The Gonzalo Teppa Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

5/30 – Bela Fleck & the Flecktones ft. The Colorado Symphony, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Abigail Washburn @ Red Rocks

5/30 – Overtime @ The Roxy Theatre

5/30 – The Soltones w/ Bodango, Tesselation @ Lion’s Lair

5/30 – Drippy + Crowell @ Temple Denver

5/31 – Moe. @ The Ogden Theatre

5/31 – The Teskey Brothers w/ Katie Pruitt @ The Bluebird Theater

5/31 – Parachute w/ Billy Raffoul @ The Gothic Theatre

5/31 – Disciple w/ Virtual Riot, Barely Alive, Terravita, Modestep, Mvrda, Shank Aaron, Tyro, Afterlite, Prismatic @ Summit Music Hall

5/31 – Hieroglyphics (All Original Members) w/ Rap Noir, Stoney Hawk, S.A.V.E.1, Mike Wird @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

5/31 – Scott Law + Ross James’ Cosmic Twang ft. Nicki Bluhm, Keith Moseley, Alex Koford w/ The Higgs @ Cervantes’ Other Side

5/31 – Hellgrammites w/ Extreme Turbo Smash, Kenaima, Limbwrecker @ The Marquis Theater

5/31 – Liz Cooper & the Stampede w/ The Ghost of Joseph Buck, Many Mountains @ Larimer Lounge

5/31 – Zephaniah O’Hora w/ Casey James Prestwood and the Burning Angels, Jackie & The Racket @ Hi-Dive

5/31 – Geographer w/ Manatee Commune @ Lost Lake

5/31 – Matt Lange @ Bar Standard

5/31 – Morgan Page @ The Church

5/31 – Ana Barbara @ The Paramount Theatre

5/31 – The Ken Walker Sextet @ Dazzle Jazz

5/31 – Ben Markley’s Front Range Drive Sextet @ Nocturne Jazz

5/31 – Mike Ryan @ The Grizzly Rose

5/31 – Dream Feed w/ Miss Mojo, Wes Watkins @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/31 – Bear’s Den w/ Vera Sola @ Globe Hall

5/31 – Sour Bridges w/ Jomo & the Possum Posse, Larry Nix @ The Walnut Room

5/31 – Trace Bundy @ Soiled Dove Underground

5/31 – Chromeo + Thievery Corporation w/ Big Freedia, Adeline, Peanut Butter Wolf @ Red Rocks

5/31 – Mozzy @ The Roxy Theatre

5/31 – SPELLS w/ The Tammy Shine, The Half Hearts @ Lion’s Lair

5/31 – Party Favor @ Temple Denver

5/31 – The Samples w/ Vertical Horizon @ Levitt Pavilion

6/1 – Jared & the Mill w/ Whitacre @ The Bluebird Theater

6/1 – The Dead Milkmen w/ Granny Tweed @ The Gothic Theatre

6/1 – Tor w/ Blossomn, Andrew Rothschild, Moon Frog Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

6/1 – NLE Choppa @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

6/1 – The Dangerous Summer w/ Have Mercy, Modern Chemistry @ The Marquis Theater

6/1 – Max Styler w/ Phiilo @ Larimer Lounge

6/1 – Greg Holden w/ Ian Mahan, Pie Lombardi @ Lost Lake

6/1 – Amanda Palmer @ The Paramount Theatre

6/1 – Joe Nichols @ The Grizzly Rose

6/1 – Peanut Butter Wolf w/ DJ A-L (Future Classic Music) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/1 – moe. w/ Mike Gordon, White Denim @ Red Rocks

6/1 – Archspire w/ Inferi, Virvum, Wormhole @ The Roxy Theatre

6/1 – Square Hammer w/ The Maenson, Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater

6/1 – Win + Woo @ Temple Denver

6/1 – Esmé Patterson w/ Carsie Blanton @ Levitt Pavilion

6/2 – NAV w/ Killy @ Summit Music Hall

6/2 – Night Glitter (ft. Loulou of Thievery Corporation) @ Larimer Lounge

6/2 – Spirit Adrift @ Lost Lake

6/2 – Denver Chamber Music Festival: Spotlight Lamont @ Dazzle Jazz

6/2 – TobyMac w/ Zach Williams, Micah Tyler, Social Club Misfits, Jasmine Murray, Land of Color @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

6/2 – Parade of Bass ft. Dillon Francis w/ Diesel, Eptic, Blunts & Blondes, Spock b2b Ubur, Decadon @ Red Rocks

6/2 – Whiskey Orphans w/ Slow Poisoner, Universal Devils @ Lion’s Lair

6/2 – Jenny and the Mexicats w/ Bang Data @ Levitt Pavilion

