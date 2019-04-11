The non-profit concert series City Park Jazz is a treasure within Denver’s own City Park, featuring 10 free shows of local music each summer. The lineup for the upcoming series was announced recently, revealing a spread of talent not just in jazz, but artists with roots in funk, R&B, bluegrass and salsa music.

The concert series, completely open to the public, will host a performance each Sunday starting June 2 and ending August 4. There will also be local food vendors and boutiques open during performances. The lineup is as follows:

June 2: Emma Mayes and The Hip

June 9: Joe Smith and The Spicy Pickles

June 16: Hazel Miller

June 23: Dotsero

June 30: Buckner FunkenJazz

July 14: Conjunto Colores

July 21: Badda Boom Brass Band, Tivoli Club Brass Band and Guerrilla Fanfare

July 28: Freddy Rodriguez and the Jazz Connection

August 4: The Heavy Heavies ft. Venus Cruz

The event is free. More information can be found on the City Park Jazz website.