It’s been five years since The Black Keys last hit the touring circuit — transforming into an arena-sized rock band in the process. On the heels of 2014’s psychedelic Turn Blue, they last hit the Pepsi Center. Now, with brand new song “Lo/Hi” and forthcoming album in tow, the band is prepared to make their return on September 23. Accompanying them on their long-awaited tour, dubbed the “Let’s Rock Tour,” is none other than Modest Mouse and husband and wife duo *repeat repeat. Prior to their reemergence, The Black Keys were reportedly leaked to be a part of the forthcoming Woodstock 50, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the iconic music festival of the same name. Besides Life Is Beautiful and the aforementioned Woodstock Anniversary concert, Denver’s Pepsi Center date will serve as the official start to their proper tour.
Tickets for the upcoming performance will go on sale next Friday, March 22 via Altitude tickets.
Check out the full tour dates below:
09-21 Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful
09-23 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
09-24 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
09-25 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
09-27 Chicago, IL – United Center
09-28 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
09-30 Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena
10-01 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
10-02 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
10-04 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
10-05 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
10-07 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
10-08 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
10-09 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
10-11 Boston, MA – TD Garden
10-12 Washington, DC – The Anthem
10-14 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Arena
10-15 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
11-05 Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center
11-06 Orlando, FL – Amway Center
11-08 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
11-09 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
11-12 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
11-13 Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center
11-14 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
11-16 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
11-17 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
11-19 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
11-20 San Francisco, CA – TBA
11-22 Portland, OR – Moda Center
11-23 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
11-24 Vancouver, British Columbia – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Leave a Reply