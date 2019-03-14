It’s been five years since The Black Keys last hit the touring circuit — transforming into an arena-sized rock band in the process. On the heels of 2014’s psychedelic Turn Blue, they last hit the Pepsi Center. Now, with brand new song “Lo/Hi” and forthcoming album in tow, the band is prepared to make their return on September 23. Accompanying them on their long-awaited tour, dubbed the “Let’s Rock Tour,” is none other than Modest Mouse and husband and wife duo *repeat repeat. Prior to their reemergence, The Black Keys were reportedly leaked to be a part of the forthcoming Woodstock 50, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the iconic music festival of the same name. Besides Life Is Beautiful and the aforementioned Woodstock Anniversary concert, Denver’s Pepsi Center date will serve as the official start to their proper tour.

Tickets for the upcoming performance will go on sale next Friday, March 22 via Altitude tickets.

Check out the full tour dates below:

09-21 Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful

09-23 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

09-24 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

09-25 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

09-27 Chicago, IL – United Center

09-28 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

09-30 Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

10-01 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

10-02 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

10-04 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

10-05 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

10-07 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

10-08 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

10-09 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

10-11 Boston, MA – TD Garden

10-12 Washington, DC – The Anthem

10-14 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Arena

10-15 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

11-05 Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

11-06 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

11-08 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

11-09 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

11-12 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

11-13 Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center

11-14 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

11-16 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

11-17 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

11-19 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

11-20 San Francisco, CA – TBA

11-22 Portland, OR – Moda Center

11-23 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

11-24 Vancouver, British Columbia – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena