In honor of International Women’s Day, Copper Mountain is hosting its inaugural Ladies’ Snow Day. On March 8, Copper Mountain will invite women and girls of all ages for a day of skiing, snowboarding and giving back.

“We’re thrilled to be working with great community partners to host this unique event at Copper. We’re in full support of empowering women in the mountain sports industry and Ladies’ Snow Day is the perfect way to do so,” explained Dustin Lyman the president and general manager of Copper Mountain.

You can snag discounted $85 ski lift tickets the day of with $5 of each purchase benefitting community partners.

Copper Mountain has joined forces with multiple nonprofits including SOS Outreach, SheJumps, Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC) and The Cycle Effect to help continue to uplift and support women in the local communities through adventure and outdoor programs.

“What a great community event that inspires and impacts women, which is what B4BC believes in,”said Lisa Hudson the co-founder and chairwoman for B4BC. “This event really shows why we do what we do; empowering young women to make positive choices that promote lifelong wellness. We can’t wait to engage this group of women with early detection education and healthy lifestyle tips.”

Throughout the day you can take part in activities such as a No Man’s Land Film Festival, an all women’s ski/snowboard clinic, Mother-Daughter Aprés and more.

The No Man’s Land Film Festival is an all-women adventure film festival based out of Carbondale, Colorado that travels around the US to showcase all of the amazing feats that female athletes have taken on and give them some recognition for their achievements along with some inspiration for the next generation.

If you are in it for the ski lift tickets, the Ski & Ride Clinic for ladies features a tour of Copper Mountain with two ski and ride clinics led by the Copper Mountain Ski & Ride School for only $75.

Each of the events is focused on educating women on outdoor winter sports, adventures and giving back to the surrounding communities.

“At SOS Outreach, we gear kids up for life by introducing youth who are at-risk to the sports of skiing and snowboarding, positive adult mentors, service learning and leadership development. We can’t wait to include some of our female participants and volunteers in the Ladies’ Snow Day to further support their understanding of leadership, our industry, and the importance of diversifying our sport,” said Joan Dieter the Colorado regional director for SOS Outreach.

If you love to hit the slopes and want to empower your fellow women, Copper Mountain’s Inaugural Ladies’ Snow Day is the day for you.

You can check out the full schedule of events here. For ski lessons you can participate in a two-hour session from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is encouraged and you must be able to ski or snowboard comfortably on advanced green terrain. Call 970.968.3023 to register.