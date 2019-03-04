This weekend, a unique and immersive live performance event is coming to Denver and Colorado Springs – all with the purpose of storytelling. For this XQ Super School Live tour, XQ and Pop-Up Magazine are inviting audience members to reimagine high schools, as performers speak on varying topics as they relate to culture and education. Following the show, audience members are invited to a reception to encourage networking and community building to brainstorm ways of changing high schools country-wide.

Executive producer of XQ Super School Live and XQ’s CEO, Russlynn Ali explains that they are “using true stories to show how high schools can foster curious, creative and collaborative students.” Designed after TED Talks or The Moth live events, XQ’s show will feature stories told by writers from the likes of the New York Times, Slate and New Republic. “Storytelling is one of the most powerful ways to connect people to possibilities,” Ali added.

While the content of this performance is kept on lock-down to ensure an exciting experience for attendees, the Super School Live event is sure to entertain. As soon as the audience walks into the room, they will be immersed by art in all forms. Accompanying the story performances will be animations, photography, illustrations and an installation by artist Hebru Brantley. Seventeen-year-old, DJ Prince is also teaming up with Magik*Magik Orchestra to perform an original score for attendees.

“We’re building a new platform for community engagement and civic empowerment,” explained Marc Ecko, producer of XQ Super School Live and Chief Creative and XQ’s Strategy Officer. XQ wants to see every student succeed, no matter their race, gender or zip code — that means donating all proceeds from ticket sales to local organizations in each of the seven locations of the tour. For the Denver and Colorado Springs events, ticket sales benefit Colorado Education Initiative, A+ Colorado and Youth on Record. Additional tickets were given away to students, education activists and education-centered organizations in the community.

With names like XQ Co-Founder Russlynn Ali who was a former Assistant Secretary of Education for Civil Rights under President Obama and co-founder Laurene Powell Jobs, president of Emerson Collective and wife of the late Steve Jobs, XQ’s leaders are passionate about revolutionizing high schools. Through the Super School events, XQ is growing a network of students, educators, parents and activists and giving them the resources to make positive changes in high schools across the nation.

––

XQ’s Super School Live will be at The Ogden Theatre in Denver on March 7 at 7:30 p.m. and the Shockley-Zalabak Theatre in Colorado Springs on March 8 at 7:30 p.m. The Denver show is sold out. Ticket information for the Colorado Springs show is here.