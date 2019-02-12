Award-winning electropop duo The Chainsmokers are coming to Denver’s Pepsi Center November 19, according to an announcement made Tuesday. The stop is part of the band’s “World War Joy Tour”, which will include Australian pop rock band 5 Seconds of Summer and country-turned-pop singer Lennon Stella.

The Chainsmokers, composed of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, found fame with the release of their single “#SELFIE” in 2014. Their mark on the pop scene continued to spread with the release of songs such as “Roses,” “Don’t Let me Down,” and “Paris.” They’ve flexed their production skills by pairing with artists like Coldplay, Halsey, and recently paired with 5 Seconds of Summer for the song “Who Do You Love.”

You may not need to be a fan of electronic dance music to appreciate The Chainsmoker’s upcoming date with Denver. Although their music is a product of the times — the sarcastic awareness in the song “#SELFIE.” is no coincidence — the duo has a knack for seeing trends, then transcending them.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.