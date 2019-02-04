In February 2018, there were over 500 Denver concerts to see in the 28-day span of the month. This year, there are over 600 concerts going on in the Mile High City and we’ve got them all listed for you below. As always, there is a little bit of everything going on this month. From EDM to metal and everything in between – this month is as busy as ever. If you’re looking to explore all that the Denver concert scene has to offer this month – look no further.

Week 1: February 4 – February 10

Recommended: Elton John @ The Pepsi Center – February 6

To get this month in Denver concerts started, classic rock legend Elton John is headed to The Pepsi Center for a two night run at one of Denver’s largest venues. The “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road Tour” marks the final tour for John as the musician has been touring for more than 50 years. John had a countless number of hits including “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man” and “Your Song.” On February 6 and 7, you have the chance to see John in action one last time before he retires from life on the road.

Also see…

2/4 – Jesse McCartney w/ Whitney Woerz @ The Ogden Theatre

2/4 – The Districts w/ Deeper @ The Bluebird Theater

2/4 – Shaggy 2 Dope w/ Ouija Macc, JDirty, Hex Rated, Seen Loc @ The Marquis Theater

2/4 – Naked Giants w/ Twen, Hello, Mountain @ Larimer Lounge

2/4 – Chuhito Valdés Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

2/4 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/4 – Post Animal + Ron Gallo w/ Stuyedeyed 22 @ Globe Hall

2/4 – Mystery Mondays @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/4 – MusicFests365 Mondays @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/4 – Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

2/4 – Vlad Girshevich Jazz w/ Special Guests @ Herb’s

2/5 – LP w/ Yoke Lore @ The Ogden Theatre

2/5 – Madeintyo w/ Thutmose, 12 HONCHO, DNA Picasso, J-Krupt @ The Bluebird Theater

2/5 – 7th Annual Bob Marley B-Day ft. Wake Up And Live w/ Dubskin, Wylie Crazyhorse (Live Looping), Naysayers @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/5 – Babyllon w/ Breed, Skull Full Of Blues @ Lion’s Lair

2/5 – Chuhito Valdés Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

2/5 – Jeff Jenkins @ Nocturne Jazz

2/5 – Pennies On The Track w/ Goatz! @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/5 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

2/5 – Ron Gallo + Post Animal w/ Stuyedeyed @ Globe Hall

2/5 – Buck Danger’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/5 – John Akal’s 20 Piece Ultraphonic Jazz Orchestra w/ Linda Theus-Lee @ The Venue

2/5 – Distance (Electronic Tuesdays Eight Year Anniversary) ft. De-Tü, January Winner’s Showcase, Tag Sesh, Syntax, Dr. Despise, Banzulu @ The Black Box

2/5 – Open Mic Night w/ Bobert @ The Meadowlark

2/5 – B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott, Special Guests @ Herb’s

2/5 – Songwriter’s Open Mic w/ Anthony Ruptak @ Syntax Physic Opera

2/6 – The Knocks w/ Young & Slick, Blu Detiger @ The Bluebird Theater

2/6 – Re:Search ft. Eliot Lipp + Joe Nice w/ Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/6 – P.O.S w/ Calm., DJ Fundo @ The Marquis Theater

2/6 – Aaron Carter w/ Lenerd, Justin Stone, SF-1 @ Lost Lake

2/6 – Anthony Atalla @ Bar Standard

2/6 – The Colorado Jazz Repertory Ensemble ft. Robert Johnson @ Dazzle Jazz

2/6 – Opera Colorado: Sip and Sing @ Nocturne Jazz

2/6 – Jeremy Mohney Swing Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/6 – How To Think w/ Gaffer Project, Safekeeper, Graves Broderick @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/6 – DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

2/6 – Tim Grimm + John Statz + Hope Dunbar @ The Walnut Room

2/6 – Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops + Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/6 – Klutch Beat Takeover ft. Globzter b2b T.O.C w/ Mport, Chocolate Drop, ORCA, Slabs, Say Word @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/6 – Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

2/6 – Pretty Poison w/ DJ Sara Splatter @ The Meadowlark

2/6 – Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s

2/6 – Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s

2/6 – LVL Up Wednesdays: Liv’n Two Year Anniversary Party + Tyja3 (Album Release) @ Temple Denver

2/6 – Jazz Jam w/ Kevin Matthews + Carl Sorensen @ Syntax Physic Opera

2/7 – Guster w/ Henry Jamison @ The Ogden Theatre

2/7 – The Midnight Club w/ One Flew West, Creature Canopy @ The Bluebird Theater

2/7 – Elton John @ The Pepsi Center

2/7 – Jack Cloonan Band ft. Silas Herman and Matt Flaherty Band (Double Album Release) w/ Bones Jugs @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/7 – Jantsen + Digital Ethos w/ Tvboo, Trixx @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/7 – Milo w/ Sb the Moor, Pink Navel @ The Marquis Theater

2/7 – The Commonheart w/ Ghost Tapes @ Larimer Lounge

2/7 – A Light Among Many w/ Kenaima, Urn., Giardia @ Hi-Dive

2/7 – Paris_Monster w/ Ghostpulse @ Lost Lake

2/7 – Noche de Trova y Romance @ Bar Standard

2/7 – Luttrel @ Club Vinyl

2/7 – Unfamiliar Ambiance w/ Prhymetime, L3tariat, Maxie, Mute Smith @ The Oriental Theater

2/7 – Woodhouse w/ Waiting Til Three, Animal Sun @ Lion’s Lair

2/7 – Ben Wendel Seasons Band (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/7 – The Dazzle Sessions w/ Greg Gisbert & Jean-Luc Davis (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/7 – Carmen Sandim Septet @ Nocturne Jazz

2/7 – Wild Lives w/ Bad Year, A Lot of Lip @ 3 Kings Tavern

2/7 – Genuine Reverie + Hugh Manatee @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/7 – Noogy w/ MØB, Wet Brain Hooligans, Felony Charge, Tuck Knee @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/7 – Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

2/7 – HUNNY + Hockey Dad w/ Pllush (Night Set) @ Globe Hall

2/7 – Danger w/ Boyhollow (Late Set) @ Globe Hall

2/7 – Folded Face + Frequency Response + Shower Me Blue @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/7 – Stratus w/ Kyral + Banko, LoTemp, AVRY, Bio-Bait, Entomo @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/7 – Turkeyfoot Bluegrass @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

2/7 – Dababy @ The Black Box + The Black Box Lounge

2/7 – Teenage Kicks w/ DJ Bodhi @ The Meadowlark

2/7 – Shinobi Sessions w/ DJ Who Gaf, Dak-Atk, Social Turtle, Ragebot, Zircon Moon, J.D. Krystal, DJRen, Broken Inglish @ The Black Buzzard

2/7 – Boomtown @ Herb’s

2/7 – We Are Not a Glum Lot w/ Disinherited, Sevenity @ Syntax Physic Opera

2/8 – Chris Robinson Brotherhood @ The Ogden Theatre

2/8 – Zoso (Led Zepplin Tribute) @ The Bluebird Theater

2/8 – Flamingosis w/ Tortuga, Future Joy @ The Gothic Theatre

2/8 – Silver & Gold w/ Overslept, Tolstoy, Nina and the Hold Tight @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

2/8 – The Greyboy Allstars w/ Mike Dillon Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/8 – Thriftworks w/ Goopsteppa, Supersillyus, Thought Process @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/8 – Megalodon w/ Tyro, JOOF, Sektah @ The Marquis Theater

2/8 – Public Safety w/ Dream Feed, Tony Goffredi and The Strangely Familiar @ Larimer Lounge

2/8 – DJ Garth w/ Manny ‘Nuff, Peer Review @ Hi-Dive

2/8 – Bud Bronson & The Good Timers w/ Muscle Beach, Spells @ Lost Lake

2/8 – 90s Throw Back @ The Roxy Theatre

2/8 – DJ Mes + Demarkus Lewis @ Bar Standard

2/8 – R3HAB @ The Church

2/8 – Ultimate ’90s Party w/ Gin Doctors, DJ Gyp Da Hip @ The Oriental Theater

2/8 – The Ghoulies w/ Orca Welles, Death Cow, Plasma Canvas @ Lion’s Lair

2/8 – Women In Jazz ft. Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/8 – The Satchmo Show ft. Dean Simms (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/8 – Brant Williams (J Dilla Tribute) (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/8 – The New Standards Project (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/8 – Alex Heffron & Greg Gisbert (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/8 – Stoney Larue w/ Austin Meade @ The Grizzly Rose

2/8 – Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/8 – Targets w/ Noogy, Rotten Reputation, No Sign Of Remorse @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/8 – Lady Market ft. DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

2/8 – Gun Street Ghost w/ The Threadbarons, The Regular, Paul Kimbiris & the Dark Side of Pearl @ Globe Hall

2/8 – Float Like A Buffalo w/ Earth To Belka, Redamancy @ The Walnut Room

2/8 – Phil Coulter w/ Geraldine Branagan @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/8 – Left Handed Monkey Wrench + Telladonna @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/8 – Firehouse w/ Straight Six, Ratt Poison, Asylum 9, Hooligans Holiday @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/8 – The Debut of Schema Things w/ MOJO, Chompers, Lysergian Sound Diplomats @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/8 – Phil Wiggins + George Kilby Jr. @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

2/8 – Rod’s Birthday Bash w/ Driven By Turmoil, Sound Awake, Monkey Fire, Shattered Halo, Forbidden Temple @ The Venue

2/8 – The Solution w/ DJ Low Key + Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge

2/8 – Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

2/8 – Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene w/ Bonnie and The Clydes, Clandestine Amigo @ The Black Buzzard

2/8 – Party Mode @ Herb’s

2/8 – Dom Dolla @ Temple Denver

2/8 – Sonorous w/ The Josh Trinidad Trio, Special Guests (Night Set) @ Syntax Physic Opera

2/8 – Dearling (Album Release) w/ John Common, Hunter Burnette (Late Set) @ Syntax Physic Opera

2/9 – The Funk Hunters w/ jackLNDN, Jenaux, FunkStatik @ The Ogden Theatre

2/9 – Zoso (Led Zepplin Tribute) @ The Bluebird Theater

2/9 – Insomniac CRUSH w/ Gareth Emery, Lost Frequencies, Monxx, Buku, Kaivon @ The Fillmore

2/9 – Two Friends w/ Win & Woo, Codeko, JAMESIK @ The Gothic Theatre

2/9 – Born Of Osiris w/ Chelsea Grin, Make Them Suffer, Kingdom Of Giants @ Summit Music Hall

2/9 – The Greyboy Allstars w/ DJ Greyboy @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/9 – Jeremy Garrett (The Infamous Stringdusters) & Friends ft. Bill Nershi (The String Cheese Incident), Neal Evans (Dopapod), Joel Searls (Genetics), Josh Shilling w/ Jeremy Garrett (Solo/Live Looping), Ghost Town Drifters @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/9 – Unwritten Law w/ Ignite, Audio Karate @ The Marquis Theater

2/9 – Kiltro Verses The Inevitable w/ Maya Bennett @ Larimer Lounge

2/9 – Don Chicharrón (Album Release) w/ Los Mocochetes, High Plains Honky, DJ A-Train @ Hi-Dive

2/9 – Def Knock (Album Release) + Lolita ft. 2MX2 (Single Release) w/ Spoke In Wordz, Gypdahip @ Lost Lake

2/9 – Lil2Z + Lil Stevvie @ The Roxy Theatre

2/9 – BASS OPS: Bommer w/ Amtrac, Juan MacLean @ Club Vinyl

2/9 – Esmé Patterson + Band (Playing the songs of Prince from “Sign O The Times”) w/ Acuna Black, CRL CRRLL @ The Oriental Theater

2/9 – Jello Biafra @ Lion’s Lair

2/9 – Purnell Steen P*S*A*L*M “Ebony Serenade” (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/9 – SMRT Duo (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/9 – AnDré Mali Quartet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/9 – Annie Booth Duo (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/9 – Electro Hawk w/ Hound Heart, Moovy Bamboo, Gio Barabadaze @ 3 Kings Tavern

2/9 – Still Stompers (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/9 – The Nels Cline 4 (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/9 – Tonguebyte w/ Dog Basketball, Sugarweather, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/9 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

2/9 – Head For The Hills w/ Strings and the Box, Pick & Howl @ Globe Hall

2/9 – Mosaic w/ Bluprint, Dang’O, Past of Ashes @ The Walnut Room

2/9 – Soul School @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/9 – Dead Zone @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/9 – Herman’s 18th Annual Bob Marley B-Day Bash ft. Lion SoulJahs, Mono Verde Collective, Hosanna, Magnolia River Band, Dream Home Realty @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/9 – Dakota Blonde @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

2/9 – Toad In The Hole @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

2/9 – Michael Morrow & The Culprits w/ Johnny Got Rox, Grind Cat Grind @ The Venue

2/9 – Deep, Dark & Dangerous Residency Showcase w/ Distinct Motive, ColtCuts, Dalek One @ The Black Box

2/9 – KMG Takeover w/ Fortune Flow b2b Shakedown Beats, Chillie Dub b2b CTR, Hazardous Tofu b2b CLLCTD, Spazim b2b Dymatik, The Reptillians @ The Black Box Lounge

2/9 – Soul 4 You w/ Miggy Camacho & Friends @ The Meadowlark

2/9 – Adam Lopez w/ Brent Loveday @ Skylark Lounge

2/9 – The Tyler Walker Band @ The Black Buzzard

2/9 – Stereo Clone @ Herb’s

2/9 – Audien @ Temple Denver

2/9 – Sir @ BarFly

2/9 – Palehorse/Palerider w/ Weathered Statues, BleakHeart @ Syntax Physic Opera

2/10 – Pedro The Lion w/ Tomberlin @ The Bluebird Theater

2/10 – King Of The City Streets Most Wanted Talent Showcase ft. Big Heff (Def Jam Records & VP of Nerve DJs), Stimulus, Bullet Karodiny, DJ Lucky Luck @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

2/10 – The Winter Throwdown ft. Delirious Nebula, Runaway Cigars, Violet’s Gun, Manxome Foe, Hellocentral, Kaepora, Los Hitos, The Rainbow Treatment, Atom Jetty, The Weird @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/10 – Valdez w/ Good Family, Slap Happy, Dead Orchids @ Larimer Lounge

2/10 – The School of Rock Alliance @ The Oriental Theater

2/10 – DJ Boyhollow (Joy Division + New Order) (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/10 – The Kids Are Alright @ Goosetown Tavern

2/10 – RiNo Showcase Mini Feature ft. Graham Good & the Painters, Elder Grown, Motion Trap, Silver and Smoke, James Smith, Mary Sullivan @ Globe Hall

2/10 – Crick Wooder @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/10 – Blues and Bloodies (Day Set) @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/10 – Deep Groove Society Sundaze ft. Dolce, Queen Beats, Anthny.Jacobs, Volsto (Night Set) @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/10 – Corey Harris w/ The Deltaz @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

2/10 – Turner Jackson Presents @ The Meadowlark

2/10 – David Booker @ Herb’s

Week 2: February 11 – February 17

Recommended: Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals w/ Tayla Parx @ The Fillmore – February 13

On February 13, hip-hop star Anderson .Paak and his band The Free Nationals are bringing their sound to The Fillmore. .Paak is known for his multitude of talents including rapping, singing and drumming. Late last year, .Paak released his most recent album Oxnard which includes tracks such as “Tints” which features Kendrick Lamar and “Trippy” which features J. Cole. Fellow artist Tayla Parx is on the bill for the evening as well for this highly coveted show. Tickets are still available, however, prices are going up fast.

Also see...

2/11 – Bring Me The Horizon w/ THRICE, Fever 333 @ The Fillmore

2/11 – Can’t Be Satisfied: Blues Night @ Hi-Dive

2/11 – Colorado Solo Music Awards @ The Oriental Theater

2/11 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/11 – Only Echoes w/ Embracer, Brother Saturn, Coldridge @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/11 – Gang Of Four w/ Plume Varia @ Globe Hall

2/11 – Mystery Mondays @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/11 – Dread Sol w/ Rumble Young Man Rumble, Limbless, Burnt Toast @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/11 – Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

2/11 – Vlad Girshevich Jazz w/ Special Guests @ Herb’s

2/11 – Cele Cine @ Syntax Physic Opera

2/12 – Shwayze w/ scrogginsALLday, J.O.B., Troy Good, Benny Bugz, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/12 – TV Girl w/ George Clanton @ Larimer Lounge

2/12 – Groovement w/ Judo Chop, Michelle Sarah @ Lost Lake

2/12 – GameJazz @ Dazzle Jazz

2/12 – Jeff Jenkins @ Nocturne Jazz

2/12 – ZiMbira AfroFusion @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/12 – Sharone w/ Church Girls, Had I Known, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/12 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

2/12 – Dylan Scott w/ Buckstein, The Tyler Walker Band @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/12 – Buck Danger’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/12 – G-Space + Laika Beats w/ Teknique, Requiem, Gravitrax, Crix Saiz, Hastur, Indra, Sin7, Holderr @ The Black Box

2/12 – Open Mic Night w/ Bobert @ The Meadowlark

2/12 – B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott, Special Guests @ Herb’s

2/12 – Songwriter’s Open Mic w/ Anthony Ruptak @ Syntax Physic Opera

2/13 – Liquid Stranger w/ Au5, Dorfex Bos @ The Ogden Theatre

2/13 – Comethazine w/ Matt Ox, TNT Tez, Swizzy J, Kytae, LILSATANAA @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/13 – Lee “Scratch” Perry + Subatomic Sound System w/ The Alcapones @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/13 – SMRT w/ Big J. Beats, Glissline, Escapism @ Lost Lake

2/13 – Baba Stillz @ Bar Standard

2/13 – Rich Chiaraluce & Keith Oxman (Gene Ammons & Sonny Stitt Tribute) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/13 – The Dave Hanson Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

2/13 – Steve Gillespie + Elise Kerns + Jodee Champion @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/13 – Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops + Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/13 – Endings w/ Heretic A.D., Poolside At The Flamingo, Paper House, Nephrectomy @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/13 – Collective Wednesdays: Ghouls Crew Takeover ft. The Glitch Wizard, Dopel, Mental Medication, Tree Sap, VATIK, Dipole @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/13 – Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

2/13 – The Swallow @ The Meadowlark

2/13 – Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s

2/13 – Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s

2/13 – Jazz Jam w/ Kevin Matthews + Carl Sorensen @ Syntax Physic Opera

2/14 – Liquid Stranger w/ LSDREAM, Champagne Drip, G-Rex, Lucii @ The Ogden Theatre

2/14 – The Orcastrator w/ Andy Immerman, Low Frequency Output, Electrx, Morphics, Y @ The Bluebird Theater

2/14 – 2Cellos w/ Jon McLaughlin @ The Pepsi Center

2/14 – WSMF5P: Formula 5 Celebrates The Music Of Widespread Panic w/ Phour.O (Phish Tribute), Tangled Senses @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/14 – The Dead & The Daylily w/ Turvy Organ, Avifauna, Tiffany Christopher @ Larimer Lounge

2/14 – Valentine’s Day Special: “Sweethearts of the Rodeo” II w/ Chella and the Charm, Jennifer Jane Niceley, Ryann & Lee, Five Mile Woods @ Hi-Dive

2/14 – Codename: Carter w/ Tonguebyte @ Lost Lake

2/14 – Mo3 @ The Roxy Theatre

2/14 – Punk Rock Burlesque Valentine’s Day Extravaganza @ Lion’s Lair

2/14 – Katie Glassman & Snapshot: Valentines Day for Music Lovers @ Dazzle Jazz

2/14 – Valentine’s Night ft. Kelsey Shiba + The Tom Amend Trio (Two Sets) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/14 – Hellbound Glory w/ Whiterose, Motor Oil, Gordon Leadfoot @ 3 Kings Tavern

2/14 – Valentine’s Dinner w/ Wes Watkins (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/14 – The Bad Bitch Ball ft. DJ Big Styles (Cuffin’/So What!) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/14 – Vonnie Kyle w/ Bloodbelly Blues, Marshall Milton, Pamela Machala @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/14 – Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

2/14 – Yesterday (The Beatles Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/14 – Valentine’s Night Out w/ Hazel Miller Band, KUVO Jazz, Kicked to the Curb Duo ft. Pat Travis, Roger Falter @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/14 – Adult Prom @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/14 – Amelie Quartet @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

2/14 – Love, Knot Rock Style Valentine’s Day Show @ The Venue

2/14 – Sub.Session (Valentine’s Day Edition) w/ DRTY HBTZ, Aimerie, Xenolinguist, DJ Synchronicity, Green Matter, Faith in May, Pvrty Foul @ The Black Box Lounge

2/14 – Lover’s Remorse (Free Valentine’s Day Event) w/ Mesck b2b Kali, Trisicloplox b2b Siren, Subliminal b2b Synchronicity @ The Black Box

2/14 – The Interesting Times Gang 001 w/ DJ Couchman @ The Meadowlark

2/14 – Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s

2/14 – Valentine’s Day w/ Patrick Dethlefs, Bluebook, Joe Sampson @ Syntax Physic Opera

2/15 – Colter Wall w/ Wade Sapp @ The Ogden Theatre

2/15 – Evanoff w/ Skydyed, Chewy&Bach @ The Bluebird Theater

2/15 – Tritonal w/ SJ, Adam Stark @ The Gothic Theatre

2/15 – Wiz Khalifa w/ Curren$y @ Summit Music Hall

2/15 – The California Honeydrops @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/15 – The Indie Jam 500 ft. Members of Cycles, Tiger Party, Mama Magnolia, Magic Beans, Other Worlds w/ Cris Jacobs Band, Rush Hour Train @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/15 – NaPalm @ The Marquis Theater

2/15 – Retrofette + The Runnikine w/ Whiskey Autumn @ Larimer Lounge

2/15 – The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

2/15 – Scotty & The Late Nights w/ Boot Gun, Meeting House, Billy The Poet @ Lost Lake

2/15 – Fearless Fred Fury (Album Release) @ The Roxy Theatre

2/15 – Seifhaus + Friends @ Bar Standard

2/15 – Maya Jane Coles @ The Church

2/15 – Baby Bash & Frankie J @ The Paramount Theatre

2/15 – Bottom Bracket w/ Leftover Sermon, One Time Crime, The Two-Fifties @ Lion’s Lair

2/15 – Women In Jazz ft. Camilla Vaitaitis (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/15 – Ben Allison & Think Free (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/15 – The Gratitude Quintet (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/15 – The New Standards Project @ Nocturne Jazz

2/15 – Clay Walker @ The Grizzly Rose

2/15 – Black Eyed Saints w/ Zipperz, Barking Mad, The Hacks @ 3 Kings Tavern

2/15 – Mr. Majestyk’s 8 Track Revival w/ DJ Alf @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/15 – Sinister Pig (Album Release) @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/15 – The Pollution ft. DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

2/15 – One Way Ride w/ Jen Korte & The Loss, Bear and the Beasts @ Globe Hall

2/15 – Gerald Albright @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/15 – The Three Tremors w/ Thicker Skin, Mob For Bid, Two Minutes Darker, Burning Red @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/15 – DJ Abilities w/ Pandasaywhat?!, JayQuist, Bottomless Pit, Awkward Cliff @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/15 – Best Of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

2/15 – Hillbilly Demons @ The Venue

2/15 – The Solution w/ DJ Low Key + Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge

2/15 – Robag Wruhme w/ Steven Dermody @ The Black Box

2/15 – Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

2/15 – Waylon Jennings Tribute @ Skylark Lounge

2/15 – Roots of A Rebellion w/ Resinated, The Eternal Temples @ The Black Buzzard

2/15 – Woodshed Red @ Herb’s

2/15 – Yehme2 @ Temple Denver

2/15 – Away Team w/ Chess At Breakfast, Civil Engineer, Nadalands @ BarFly

2/15 – Funk Club w/ DJ Jason Heller @ Syntax Physic Opera

2/16 – Turkuaz w/ Eminence Ensemble @ The Ogden Theatre

2/16 – Bleep Bloop w/ Mono/Poly @ The Bluebird Theater

2/16 – Hippie Sabotage w/ Sebastian Paul @ The Fillmore

2/16 – Reverend Horton Heat w/ Big Sandy, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Delta Bombers @ The Gothic Theatre

2/16 – Electric Feels @ Summit Music Hall

2/16 – Tonight Alive @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

2/16 – Groundation – The Next Generation w/ A-Mac & The Height, Policulture @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/16 – Hot Buttered Rum & Grant Farm w/ 300 Days @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/16 – Kill Paris w/ StayLoose, Subtact @ The Marquis Theater

2/16 – Le Butcherettes w/ Stars At Night, Viretta @ Larimer Lounge

2/16 – Oxeye Daisy w/ Pout House, Tyto Alba @ Hi-Dive

2/16 – Mass Appeal ft. The Starting Five w/ Fashawn, Ezri, Cuz Lightyear, STRO, Cantrell @ Lost Lake

2/16 – Baeza @ The Roxy Theatre

2/16 – BASS OPS: Aweminus w/ Andreas Henneberg @ Club Vinyl

2/16 – The Big Steve Hour Live @ The Oriental Theater

2/16 – KGNU + Lion’s Lair Quarterly Showcase February Edition ft. The Milk Blossoms, Joshua Trinidad + Gregg R Ziemba, My New Dad, Joel Davis Is The Vibrarian, TerraSonic @ Lion’s Lair

2/16 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/16 – Nelson Rangell Quartet (Album Release) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/16 – The Delta Sonics (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/16 – AnDré Mali Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

2/16 – Clay Walker @ The Grizzly Rose

2/16 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/16 – The Goonies (’80s Tribute) w/ DJ Mike Rich @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/16 – A Sad Family Gathering (EP Release) @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/16 – Mike Massé @ The Walnut Room

2/16 – Gerald Albright (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/16 – Crazy Town w/ 4 Degrees, Crusher Bound Cadillac, Blind Dogs (Soundgarden Tribute), Your Own Medicine @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/16 – 90s Dance Party ft. Goldilox @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/16 – The Council @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

2/16 – David Wilcox @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

2/16 – Tim Huston Project w/ Little Mosses Jones, Shelvis and the Roustabouts @ The Venue

2/16 – Stance Audio Takeover w/ Strikt Depth, Rethink, Borg, Sense Impression @ The Black Box Lounge

2/16 – Quadrant + Iris w/ Homesick, Tanktop, Recon Residents @ The Black Box

2/16 – TNWKY @ The Meadowlark

2/16 – Flash Mountain Flood w/ Extra Gold @ The Black Buzzard

2/16 – Woodshed Red @ Herb’s

2/16 – Borgeous @ Temple Denver

2/16 – Dylan Streight w/ Random Temple, Dr3am [email protected] @ BarFly

2/16 – Red Rocks Local Set w/ Collierad, Joel Ansett @ Red Rocks

2/16 – Opera On Tap (Night Set) @ Syntax Physic Opera

2/16 – Moonglade w/ Specific Ocean, Felix Fastforward, Amazing Adventures (Late Set) @ Syntax Physic Opera

2/17 – Saymyname w/ Gladez @ The Bluebird Theater

2/17 – Trippie Redd @ The Fillmore

2/17 – Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band w/ The Record Company @ The Pepsi Center

2/17 – Aqueous & Big Something @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/17 – Sockeye ft. Greg Garrison, Alwyn Robinson and Erik Deutsch of Leftover Salmon w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/17 – The Band Camino w/ Hardcastle @ Larimer Lounge

2/17 – Chronologue w/ Strange Heavens, Goldjoy @ Lost Lake

2/17 – Afton ft. Yung Tela, Lil Chino, Symphonic, Hundo The Great, King Velly , SAWZE, FloJo, OG RAGER, It Wasnt Given, Getti, Jerney, Money Power respect, YB Zanotti @ The Roxy Theatre

2/17 – Sugar Mill Sunset w/ Moving Still, Knockout Mice @ Lion’s Lair

2/17 – Yumi Hwang-Williams & Sara Parkinson @ Dazzle Jazz

2/17 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/17 – Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/17 – Crick Wooder @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/17 – Haystak w/ Statik G, WORLDVIRAL.tv, 180 Talent group, K.Laine Booking, D-A-Dubb, The Contenderz, Mac Frenzi, AK Renegades, FVNCIIsavage, DJ Cos, KRA Z Spirit, Ehber, Magz The Outlawed @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/17 – Vanilla Visuals Launch Party: Griddle & Stilly’s B-Day Bash Pt. Deux w/ Special Guests TBA @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/17 – Mike Tramp (of White Lion) w/ Guests @ The Venue

2/17 – #Swimteamsundays w/ DEALZ, DJ Thred, DJ Skip Rip @ The Meadowlark

2/17 – Kayt & The House Band @ Herb’s

Week 3: February 18 – February 24

Recommended: Kacey Musgraves @ The Paramount Theatre – February 22

Kacey Musgraves is one of the artists that has gained a huge amount of momentum over the last few years. Ever since her beginning in 2013, Musgraves has collected Grammy wins and chart-topping hits. On February 22, Musgraves in headed into the Mile High City to take over The Paramount. In 2018, Musgraves released her most recent album Golden Hour which has quite a few Grammy nominations on its resume. If you’re unfamiliar with Musgraves, check out any track of her 2018 release to get you started and then take a dive into her debut album Same Trailer Different Park for more.

Also see…

2/18 – Sharon Van Etten w/ Nilüfer Yanya @ The Gothic Theatre

2/18 – Kikagaku Moyo w/ Weeed @ Hi-Dive

2/18 – Dreamgirl + Acid Tongue w/ Whole Milk @ Lost Lake

2/18 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/18 – Hip-Hop Show @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/18 – Mystery Mondays @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/18 – Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

2/18 – Vlad Girshevich Jazz w/ Special Guests @ Herb’s

2/18 – The Whimsy of Things w/ The Barton Brothers, Upstairs Neighbor @ Syntax Physic Opera

2/19 – Poppy w/ YaSi @ The Gothic Theatre

2/19 – Fat Tuesdays (NOLA Funk Tribute) w/ Cervantes’ House Band ft. Jeremy Salken (Big Gigantic), Kim Dawson (Pimps of Joytime), Casey Russell (Magic Beans), Will Trask (Great American Taxi), Clark Smith (DYNOHUNTER), Sean Dandurand, The Iceman Special @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/19 – Saves The Day w/ Remo Drive, Mighty @ The Marquis Theater

2/19 – As It Is w/ Sharptooth, Hold Close, Point North @ Hi-Dive

2/19 – Warbly Jets w/ Danny Dodge, Pink Fuzz @ Lost Lake

2/19 – The David Bowie Alumni Tour @ The Paramount Theatre

2/19 – Musica & Dancing ft. “Jon Romero y Amanecer” @ Dazzle Jazz

2/19 – Jeff Jenkins @ Nocturne Jazz

2/19 – RKCB x Shoffy w/ Satellite Mode @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/19 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

2/19 – Men I Trust w/ Michael Seyer @ Globe Hall

2/19 – Alan Doyle @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/19 – Buck Danger’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/19 – John Akal’s 20 Piece Ultraphonic Jazz Orchestra w/ Linda Theus-Lee @ The Venue

2/19 – Open Mic Night w/ Bobert @ The Meadowlark

2/19 – B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott, Special Guests @ Herb’s

2/19 – Songwriter’s Open Mic w/ Anthony Ruptak @ Syntax Physic Opera

2/20 – Corb Lund w/ Branson Anderson @ The Bluebird Theater

2/20 – One Ok Rock w/ Waterparks, Stand Atlantic @ The Gothic Theatre

2/20 – RE:Search ft. Nightmares On Wax (DJ Set) w/ 5AM, Since Juleye, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/20 – Sundressed + Awakebutstillinbed w/ Alien Boy, Sunsleeper @ Larimer Lounge

2/20 – David Dondero w/ Knuckle Pups @ Hi-Dive

2/20 – Alex Cameron & Roy Molloy w/ Lola Kirke @ Lost Lake

2/20 – Hercules & Love Affair DJ Set @ Bar Standard

2/20 – Steve Denny Trio (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/20 – The Dave Hanson Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

2/20 – Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/20 – Mandy Yoches and The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

2/20 – Vundabar w/ Slow Pulp, Backseat Vinyl @ Globe Hall

2/20 – Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops + Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/20 – Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

2/20 – FakeFridays w/ DJ Caddy Steeze, The Commissioner @ The Meadowlark

2/20 – Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s

2/20 – Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s

2/20 – Jazz Jam w/ Kevin Matthews + Carl Sorensen @ Syntax Physic Opera

2/21 – Boombox Cartel w/ Phlegmatic Dogs, Rickyxsan @ The Ogden Theatre

2/21 – Shook Twins w/ Halleway @ The Bluebird Theater

2/21 – Town Mountain w/ Upstate, Acoustic Mining Company @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/21 – phAb6 (phoffman + Anders Beck) ft. Jay Cobb Anderson, Tyler Thompson, Andrew Altman, Holly Bowling w/ The Drunken Hearts @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/21 – Ransteez w/ JT Runninman, Oceana, Yung Doedie Blunt, Mikeminded, Isaiah Atlaz, Yxng Phiji, Neilan Dolan @ The Marquis Theater

2/21 – Tokyo Rodeo w/ The Born Readies, The Vashon Seed @ Larimer Lounge

2/21 – Parker Gispert (of The Whigs) w/ Herestofightin @ Lost Lake

2/21 – Be Svendsen @ Milk Bar

2/21 – Mushroomhead w/ HELLZAPOPPIN CIRCUS SIDESHOW w/ Ventana, Worldwide Panic @ The Oriental Theater

2/21 – Marshall Gilkes Trio (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/21 – Jenna McLean Quartet (Album Release) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/21 – Jennifer Hartswick & Nick Cassarino Duo @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/21 – Boob Sweat w/ Gone Full Heathen, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/21 – Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

2/21 – Current Joys w/ Gap Girls, Ashley Koett @ Globe Hall

2/21 – Matt Skinner + Giulia Millanta + Michael O’ Connor @ The Walnut Room

2/21 – Dan Tedesco (Tom Petty & Starin’ At A Green Light Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/21 – Throwdown Thursdays ft. DropDoc, Dozier, Wreckno, Lazy Robot, More TBA @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/21 – Harry Tuft And… @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

2/21 – 3rd Eye Thursdays w/ SIXIS, Droplitz, Craftal, Face Plant, PhLo @ The Black Box

2/21 – Whomping Ground Thursdays w/ Whomp Truck, Seraiah, Lafontaine, Fonzie, Sprouter @ The Black Box Lounge

2/21 – Eventually It Will Kill You @ The Meadowlark

2/21 – Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s

2/21 – The Honey Empire (Album Release) w/ Echos in Reverie, Samantha Brewer @ Syntax Physic Opera

2/22 – Boogie T.rio w/ Mersiv, Vampa @ The Ogden Theatre

2/22 – Token @ The Bluebird Theater

2/22 – Gasoline Lollipops w/ Strange Americans, Foxfeather @ The Gothic Theatre

2/22 – Gasolina @ Summit Music Hall

2/22 – LazyLightning420 ft. Erik of Trampled By Turtles w/ WoodBelly @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/22 – Maddy O’Neal + Freddy Todd w/ Megan Hamilton, Ginger Perry @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/22 – Loud Life Crew, JayDubb, Prestone @ The Marquis Theater

2/22 – Okilly Dokilly w/ Playboy Manbaby, Dirty Few @ Larimer Lounge

2/22 – Bison Bone (Album Release) w/ The River Arkansas, Jess Parsons @ Hi-Dive

2/22 – The Bellrays w/ The Atom Age, Hot Apostles @ Lost Lake

2/22 – Tattd G + Dank1 @ The Roxy Theatre

2/22 – Bordas Birthday Bonanza @ Bar Standard

2/22 – Women In Jazz ft. Tenia Wilson (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/22 – The Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/22 – Freebar ft. Patrick McDevitt, Alejandro Castaño (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/22 – The New Standards Project @ Nocturne Jazz

2/22 – Pat Green @ The Grizzly Rose

2/22 – The Ricky Earl Band ft. Cherise (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/22 – SNAP! ’90s Dance Party w/ DJ A-L (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/22 – Chin Up, Kid w/ Poor Me, Paul Mall, Bluprint, The Timberline @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/22 – King Rat w/ Pretty Vacant (Sex Pistols Tribute), Good Family @ Goosetown Tavern

2/22 – In The Whale w/ Reno Divorce, Too Many Humans @ Globe Hall

2/22 – Roger Clyne + Johnny Hickman + Jim Dalton @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/22 – Blackbird Blackbird w/ F-ether, PHIE, Tiq Tok @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/22 – Tallgrass @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

2/22 – Sean Rowe @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

2/22 – The Solution w/ DJ Low Key + Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge

2/22 – Sinjin Hawke + Zora Jones @ The Black Box

2/22 – Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

2/22 – Hillbilly Hellcats @ Skylark Lounge

2/22 – People’s Blues of Richmond w/ A Shadow of Jaguar @ The Black Buzzard

2/22 – Alive On Arrival @ Herb’s

2/22 – DJ Mustard @ Temple Denver

2/22 – Greyhounds w/ Special Guests @ Syntax Physic Opera

2/23 – Boogie T.rio w/ Esseks, Vampa @ The Ogden Theatre

2/23 – The Roots @ The Fillmore

2/23 – Infected Mushroom w/ Perfect Stranger, Sentinel 7, Adam Stark @ Summit Music Hall

2/23 – Love Canon w/ Stillhouse Junkies, Jackie & the Racket @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/23 – Detroit Love: Carl Craig + Moodymann @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/23 – Cavetown w/ spookyghostboy @ The Marquis Theater

2/23 – Quaker City Night Hawks w/ RL Cole & The Hell You Say @ Hi-Dive

2/23 – Plastic Daggers (EP Release) w/ It’s Just Bugs, Fathers, Cheap Perfume @ Lost Lake

2/23 – Rittz @ The Roxy Theatre

2/23 – BASS OPS: Berrix w/ Super Flu @ Club Vinyl

2/23 – Riot Pilots w/ Hipbone, The Lycan @ Lion’s Lair

2/23 – The Bad Plus @ Dazzle Jazz

2/23 – AnDré Mali Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

2/23 – Nexul w/ Casket, Huffer, Amdusias, Horde of Draugar @ 3 Kings Tavern

2/23 – Francisco Marques + Bill Kopper (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/23 – El Javi (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/23 – American Standards w/ Tuck Knee, didaktikos, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/23 – Sick Thoughts @ Goosetown Tavern

2/23 – Oliver Tree @ Globe Hall

2/23 – Andrew Altman (from Railroad Earth) w/ Kevin Watson @ The Walnut Room

2/23 – Warrant w/ Immortal Synn, Highwire, Cirkus, Rover Red, Conaxx @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/23 – Soul Funked Up Saturdays ft. Juice, Domestic Blend, Dylan Kishner Band, Ken Carl Project @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/23 – Swallow Hill Faculty Live In Concert @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

2/23 – Hal Aqua and The Lost Tribe @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

2/23 – Sin7 + Friends w/ Derivative One, IBStoned, SmokersLownge, Sin7 b2b ????, Strange Tamer @ The Black Box Lounge

2/23 – Alive On Arrival @ Herb’s

2/23 – Wolfgang Gartner @ Temple Denver

2/23 – McKnight w/ Tony Goffredi and The Strangely Familiar, Trevor Toms @ BarFly

2/23 – Weird Touch @ Syntax Physic Opera

2/24 – J Boog @ The Ogden Theatre

2/24 – Bryce Vine w/ Travis Thompson, 7715 @ The Bluebird Theater

2/24 – Set It Off w/ With Confidence, Super Whatevr, LIFT @ Summit Music Hall

2/24 – RiNo Rocks Out! ft. Thumpin’ @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/24 – Set It Off @ The Marquis Theater

2/24 – Y La Bamba w/ Los Mocochetes, Inaiah Luhan @ Larimer Lounge

2/24 – The Fritz w/ Voodoo Visionary @ Lost Lake

2/24 – Joe Jackson @ The Paramount Theatre

2/24 – Shower Me Blue w/ The Jennifer Rose Band, Cass Clayton @ Lion’s Lair

2/24 – The Bad Plus @ Dazzle Jazz

2/24 – Lief Sjostrom @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/24 – Collectors Corner w/ Wesley Summerhill (DVRS) @ Goosetown Tavern

2/24 – Roger Clyne (Morning Set) @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/24 – Crick Wooder @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/24 – Benefit for Hurricane Michael + Sunday Night MC @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/24 – The Showcase Tour @ The Black Box

2/24 – Turner Jackson Presents @ The Meadowlark

2/24 – Erik Boa @ Herb’s

Week 4: February 25 – March 3

Recommended: SoDown w/ Defunk, COFRESI, TruFeelz @ The Ogden Theatre – March 1

To wrap things up this month and to kick March off, we’ve got some local talent for you to check out. EDM and instrumentalist SoDown is taking over The Ogden Theatre on March 1. SoDown is known for mixing electronic music with his own skills on the saxophone. If you’ve never heard of this Colorado artist before, check out his track “With You” to get an insight into his sound. Fellow artists Defunk, COFRESI and TruFeelz are joining SoDown at The Ogden as well, so grab some tickets early while you still can.

Also see…

2/25 – Ella Mai w/ Kiana Ledé, Lucky Daye @ The Ogden Theatre

2/25 – Aurora w/ Talos @ The Bluebird Theater

2/25 – Peter Murphy @ The Oriental Theater

2/25 – Freddy Cole Quartet (Nat King Cole Tribute) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/25 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/25 – Mystery Mondays @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/25 – Recovery Mondays ft. The Glitch Wizard, Transcendants, Dean Inglish, GruvStain, PeaceKeepa, Wonkey Kong @ Your Mom’s House Denver

2/25 – Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

2/25 – Vlad Girshevich Jazz w/ Special Guests @ Herb’s

2/26 – Nothing More w/ Of Mice & Men, Badflower, Palisades @ The Ogden Theatre

2/26 – Bob Mould Band w/ The Trujillo Company @ The Gothic Theatre

2/26 – DaniLeigh @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

2/26 – Sly + Robbie + The Taxi Gang w/ Bitty McLean, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/26 – The Funk Sessions w/ Shira Elias (Turkuaz) ft. Jeremy Salken (Big Gigantic), Borahm Lee (Break Science/Pretty Lights Live), DJ Williams (KDTU/Shots Fired), Dan Africano (John Brown’s Body), Parris Fleming (The Motet) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/26 – Welles w/ And The Black Feathers @ Larimer Lounge

2/26 – Frankie and the Witch Fingers w/ Eye and the Arrow, Lot Lizard @ Hi-Dive

2/26 – Njomza @ Lost Lake

2/26 – Peter Murphy @ The Oriental Theater

2/26 – Dead Characters w/ Z, Space Madness @ Lion’s Lair

2/26 – Freddy Cole Quartet (Nat King Cole Tribute) @ Dazzle Jazz

2/26 – Jeff Jenkins @ Nocturne Jazz

2/26 – Lady Gang (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/26 – Serengeti w/ French Kettle Station, Rare Byrd$ (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/26 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

2/26 – Buck Danger’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/26 – Frequent + Crimes! w/ SweetPrince, Selector Baggins, SiLow, Ridgely, Max Mischief, Kompra, Bingleton, Grittim @ The Black Box

2/26 – Open Mic Night w/ Bobert @ The Meadowlark

2/26 – B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott, Special Guests @ Herb’s

2/26 – Friends of Chamber Music (Night Set) @ Syntax Physic Opera

2/26 – Songwriter’s Open Mic w/ Anthony Ruptak (Late Set) @ Syntax Physic Opera

2/27 – Grayson Erhard w/ Matthew Santos @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

2/27 – Re:Search ft. Soohan w/ Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/27 – Yung Gravy w/ bbno$, TIIIIIIIIIIP @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/27 – Thumpasaurus @ The Marquis Theater

2/27 – Stonewall Blvd w/ Certain Daze, Folded Face, Artificial Perfect Moment @ Larimer Lounge

2/27 – YK Osiris w/ YFL Kelvin @ The Roxy Theatre

2/27 – Mason Manyard @ Bar Standard

2/27 – Big + Little Swing Trios @ Dazzle Jazz

2/27 – The Dave Hanson Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

2/27 – Spear Of Destiny w/ RedwingBlackbird @ 3 Kings Tavern

2/27 – The Ricky Earl Band ft. Cherise (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/27 – Kabaka Pyramid w/ DJ Bloodpreshah (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/27 – Out Of System Transfer w/ Crow Cavalier, Billy Bronsted, Sam Luna, Fables of the Fall @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

2/27 – Hot Flash Heat Wave w/ Vacations, field trip @ Globe Hall

2/27 – Johnny Hickman (of Cracker) + Thayer Sarrano (Two Sets) @ The Walnut Room

2/27 – Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops + Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

2/27 – Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

2/27 – The Lituation @ The Meadowlark

2/27 – Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s

2/27 – Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s

2/27 – Jazz Jam w/ Kevin Matthews + Carl Sorensen @ Syntax Physic Opera

2/28 – Kurt Vile and The Violators w/ The Sadies @ The Ogden Theatre

2/28 – Rayland Baxter @ The Bluebird Theater

2/28 – Haters Roast @ The Fillmore

2/28 – Blueface w/ MiKEMiNDED, Trey Triple A, JayOhh, Johnny SyFy @ The Gothic Theatre

2/28 – MoneyBagg Yo w/ Breadgang @ Summit Music Hall

2/28 – Wood & Wire w/ Pick & Howl, Jimi Mittens @ Cervantes’ Other Side

2/28 – Ed Rush + Optical w/ Fury, John Glist, Darkstar, Saltee @ The Marquis Theater

2/28 – Sammy Brue w/ Montropo, The Maykit @ Larimer Lounge

2/28 – Nikki Giron (EP Release) w/ Fresh Fruit, Mirrors and Lights @ Lost Lake

2/28 – Afton ft. Frisco Bae a.k.a Klyde, TOWER, Billion Dollar Baby, Miszs B, Assassinate, KINGPEN KEN, De / Con, IAMDAVE @ The Roxy Theatre

2/28 – The Weird w/ Stereotype Drive, Stay Gypsy @ Lion’s Lair

2/28 – Eddie Gomez & Friends (Two Sets) @ Nocturne Jazz

2/28 – Wes Watkins (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/28 – Zach Maxwell + Napalm w/ Dream Is Grind Productions, Adiel Mitchell, Mandy Groves, YaSi @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/28 – Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

2/28 – Leslie Tom Band w/ 5 & Dimers, Many Mountains @ Globe Hall

2/28 – Saving Abel’s Scott Wilson + Michael Alexander w/ Polar Bodies, Ipecac, Sunshine James @ Herman’s Hideaway

2/28 – Open Stage @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

2/28 – Lunice w/ Milky.WAV, Wriza, ParkBreezy @ The Black Box

2/28 – KMG Takeover w/ Derpstra b2b Auburdine, Kon-G b2b Nitrous Wolf, Kalatana b2b MAWKZ, R4vin b2b Killa Nilla, JANG b2b Dvorakk @ The Black Box Lounge

2/28 – City Hobgoblins w/ DJ Rankin Rajah (Hash from Thievery Corporation), DJ Tyler Jacobson (Mile High Soul Club), Ginger Perry @ The Meadowlark

2/28 – William Michael Morgan w/ Tenille Arts @ The Black Buzzard

2/28 – Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s

2/28 – Rajdulari w/ Stephanie Hancock, Monique Brooks-Roberts @ Syntax Physic Opera

3/1 – SoDown w/ Defunk, Cofresi, TruFeelz @ The Ogden Theatre

3/1 – Donavon Frankenreiter w/ Brett Bigelow @ The Bluebird Theater

3/1 – Cherry Glazerr w/ Palehound, The Corner Girls @ The Gothic Theatre

3/1 – Emo Nite LA @ Summit Music Hall

3/1 – North Mississippi Allstars w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/1 – An All-Star Tribute to Alanis Morissette ft. Jennifer Hartswick (Trey Anastasio Band), Shira Elias, Sammi Garett, Mikey Carubba, Taylor Shell (Turkuaz), Mike Tallman (Euforquestra), Sasha Brown w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

3/1 – Smoking Popes w/ Nerf Herder @ The Marquis Theater

3/1 – Rastasaurus + The Jauntee w/ Metafonics @ Larimer Lounge

3/1 – Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive

3/1 – Queen City Country & Western + Extra Gold + Hang Rounders w/ Grayson County Burn Ban @ Lost Lake

3/1 – Josh Butler @ Bar Standard

3/1 – Artopia @ The Church

3/1 – Cannibal Corpse & Morbid Angel w/ Necrot, Blood Incantation @ The Oriental Theater

3/1 – Cass Clayton Band (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/1 – Beat Speak (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/1 – Naomi Moon Siegel Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

3/1 – Les Amis (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/1 – The Scientist w/ Dr. Israel, DJ Imeh (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/1 – Satellite Pilot w/ Guys On A Bus, Sugarweather, Samantha Jo @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/1 – The Kick Back – Hip-Hop/Grooves/Randomness @ Goosetown Tavern

3/1 – Covenhoven w/ Anthony Ruptak, Kramies @ Globe Hall

3/1 – Young Dubliners @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/1 – LYMBR w/ Uptone, Üth, Animal Ace @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/1 – Old-Fashioned Hootenanny @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

3/1 – Shakedown Street @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

3/1 – The Solution w/ DJ Low Key + Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge

3/1 – Carlos Souffrant w/ Golden Donna, Manny ‘Nuff @ The Black Box

3/1 – Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

3/1 – #Swimteamsundays w/ DEALZ, DJ Thred, DJ Skip Rip @ The Meadowlark

3/1 – Skool Daze @ Herb’s

3/1 – Sam Feldt @ Temple Denver

3/1 – Emma Mayes and the Hip (Album Release) w/ Kaitlyn Williams, The Whimsy of Things, Brothers of Brass @ Syntax Physic Opera

3/2 – G. Love & Special Sauce w/ Ben Sparaco and The New Effect @ The Ogden Theatre

3/2 – Teenage Fanclub w/ The Love Language @ The Bluebird Theater

3/2 – Lords of Acid w/ Orgy, Genitorturers, Little Miss Nasty @ The Gothic Theatre

3/2 – Neal Morse Band @ Summit Music Hall

3/2 – Action Bronson w/ Meyhem Lauren @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/2 – Samiam w/ Iron Chic, Blackdots @ The Marquis Theater

3/2 – Justin Nozuka w/ Craig Cardiff (Night Set) @ Larimer Lounge

3/2 – Tourist (Late Set) @ Larimer Lounge

3/2 – The Munsens (Album Release) w/ Muscle Beach, NightWraith @ Hi-Dive

3/2 – Ceramic Animal + Spendtime Palace @ Lost Lake

3/2 – The Unlikely Candidates w/ Silver & Gold, Pretty Awkward @ The Roxy Theatre

3/2 – BASS OPS: Chmst @ Club Vinyl

3/2 – Little Creatures (Talking Heads Tribute) @ Dazzle Jazz

3/2 – AnDré Mali Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

3/2 – Preacher Boy w/ Birch Street, Brent Loveday, Whiskey Orphans, Bloodbelly Blues @ 3 Kings Tavern

3/2 – Wake & Bake Brunch ft. Dr. Israel w/ DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/2 – Emelise Munoz (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/2 – Mardi Gras w/ Gumbo le Funque, Lady Speech (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3/2 – Blind Trust ft. Plasma Canvas, Modern Goon @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/2 – DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

3/2 – Pandas & People w/ Ghost Revue, Native Station @ Globe Hall

3/2 – Steve Poltz (Two Sets) @ The Walnut Room

3/2 – Greg Adams & East Bay Soul @ Soiled Dove Underground

3/2 – Peter Yarrow @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

3/2 – Seth Glier @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

3/2 – Danny Howells w/ Brett Starr b2b Brick Lee @ The Black Box

3/2 – Nightshift w/ Laura & Meghan @ The Meadowlark

3/2 – Tejon Street Corner Thieves @ The Black Buzzard

3/2 – Funkiphino @ Herb’s

3/2 – Green Velvet @ Temple Denver

3/2 – Mile High Soul Club @ Syntax Physic Opera

3/3 – Shim w/ Big Story @ Lost Lake

3/3 – The Lollygags w/ Television Generation, DJ Alf (9.33), There’s An Ape For That @ The Oriental Theater

3/3 – Curtis T & The Duffel Bag Boys @ Lion’s Lair

3/3 – Lobby Boxer w/ Autumn Creatures, Creek, Yail @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

3/3 – Private Island w/ Twinsmith, HUSH @ Globe Hall

3/3 – King Myers @ Your Mom’s House Denver

3/3 – Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

