If you’re familiar with the Bouler dining scene, you’ve probably heard of Mateo — an eatery inspired by the Provence Region in Europe with simple dishes and an exquisite wine list. Opened in 2001 by chef and owner Matthew Jansen, Mateo has captured the attention of Bon Appétit, New York Times Travel and MSNBC and by dishing out small-batch French and Italian dishes with a unique seasonal menu. Now, the man behind this local icon is taking on a new venture.

Raglin Market will open this Friday, December 7 in Boulder with a 40 seat restaurant. Jansen’s newest fresh casual concept features soups, salads and sandwiches that highlight local and seasonal produce. And influenced by Mateo’s Provençal cuisine, it will include highlights such as steak caesar salad and a garlic-shrimp sandwich. In addition to the bites, Raglin Market will open with some exciting drink options like craft cocktails, organic soft drinks, locally sourced coffee and specialty wines by Italian winemaker Giorgio Rivertti of La Spinetta in Italy.

The market will open in Gunbarrel Center Court in Boulder, and while we recommend braving the commute to check out this cool new spot — Denver dwellers won’t have to commute for long to experience Raglin Market. A second location of the concept is slated to open in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood later this year.

Raglin Market opens this Friday, December 7, at 5378 Gunbarrel Center Court Unit 2, in Boulder. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily. For more information regarding the menu’s, location and hours go here.