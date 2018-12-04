Multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter and occasional rapper Anderson .Paak will make his grand return to Denver in 2019. Today, .Paak, announced “Andy’s Beach Club World Tour” which sees the musician and his band, The Free Nationals hitting the Fillmore Auditorium on February 13. The forthcoming tour comes on the heels of .Paak’s new album, Oxnard and a blowout of a Saturday Night Live performance that saw the musician reuniting with Kendrick Lamar for their collaboration “Tints.” The last time .Paak swung through Denver was in 2017 alongside Zedd, where the two performed at Red Rocks Amphitheatre for Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks.

Tickets for the upcoming performance will go on sale this Friday, December 7 at 10 a.m.