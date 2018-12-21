As the snow begins to fall, the chill in the air reminds us that winter is officially approaching. That means lots of layered looks need to be planned an executed for the cold nights out on the town. The holidays are also approaching at lightning speed, so check your shopping lists and invite your family members out for a fashionable night on the town at any of these December fashion events.

Farm to Fashion Show

When: Tuesday, December 4 at 6 p.m.

Where: Larimer Social, 1427 Larimer Street, Denver

Admission: Tickets start at $60 (Get HERE)

The Lowdown: The Farm to Fashion Show is a showcase of fashion and apparel brands that envision an industry where people are fully connected to the resources the planet provides in order to make the clothing we wear.

ACORN x AETHER APPAREL HOLIDAY POP-UP

When: Thursday, December 6 at 5 p.m.

Where: Aether Outpost, 105 Fillmore St., Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Acorn teams up with Aether Apparel to present an Acorn x Aether Apparel Holiday Pop-Up. The event features a special pop-up store with 20 percent off of apparel. You can also snack on light bites and imbibe on libations from executive chef Ian Palazzola and beverage director Bryan Dayton from Acorn. RSVP by emailing [email protected]

Fashion Group International Presents THE NEW LUXURY

When: Thursday, December 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Source Market Hall, 3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Hear the stories behind Denver brands who are redefining what luxury means to their consumers during THE NEW LUXURY where personalization, sustainability and accessibility are in. This event will feature a panel of some of the most notable brands in the Denver community and discuss how they have built their brands to offer custom products to their consumers without the upcharges and waste associated with most luxury brands.

Fierce in the City

When: Saturday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: NATIV Hotel Denver, 1612 Wazee Street

Admission: Tickets start at $30 (Get HERE)



The Lowdown: Fierce in the City is where live music and fashion collide on the runway, with fashion from some of the city’s top designers and musical talent from vocalists and past American Idol finalists.

Neiman Marcus Events

Marco Bicego Trunk

When: December 5; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Precious Jewels Salon, Level One

The Lowdown: Handmade 18K gold jewelry that combines traditional techniques of craftsmanship and contemporary design.

Dena Kemp Trunk Show

When: December 7 – 8; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Precious Jewels Salon, Level One

The Lowdown: Diamond and gemstone, one-of-a-kind jewelry, renowned for timelessness and uniqueness.

Lana Trunk Show

When: December 8; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Designer Jewelry, Level One

The Lowdown: Modern, distinctive and timeless jewelry designs that are simple and classy in 14K white, yellow and rose gold.

Kastel Trunk Show

When: December 12; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Precious Jewels Salon, Level One

The Lowdown: Fashionable luxury jewelry. Diamonds, gemstones and pearls set in gold and silver. Unique, exotic, handset, edgy and classic.

Akris Punto Resort Event

When: December 13; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fine Apparel, Level Two

The Lowdown: Luxurious fashion with a relaxed vibe and sporty touch.

Memoire Trunk Show

When: December 14 – 15; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Precious Jewels Salon, Level One

The Lowdown: Exquisite diamond bands, wedding rings and timeless diamond jewelry in 18K gold and platinum. Memoire is recognized for outstanding craftsmanship and design.

DECEMBER SPA DAYS 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Beauty, Level One

The Lowdown: Services include facials, treatments, beauty makeovers and special-occasion consultations.

Cle de Peau – December 1

Tata Harper – December 2 and 3

Lancome – December 4

Guerlain – December 5

La Mer – December 6 – 8

Dior – December 11

YSL – December 12

Estee Lauder – December 13

Chantecaille – December 14

La Prairie – December 15

Tata Harper – December 16