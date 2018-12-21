As the snow begins to fall, the chill in the air reminds us that winter is officially approaching. That means lots of layered looks need to be planned an executed for the cold nights out on the town. The holidays are also approaching at lightning speed, so check your shopping lists and invite your family members out for a fashionable night on the town at any of these December fashion events.
Farm to Fashion Show
When: Tuesday, December 4 at 6 p.m.
Where: Larimer Social, 1427 Larimer Street, Denver
Admission: Tickets start at $60 (Get HERE)
The Lowdown: The Farm to Fashion Show is a showcase of fashion and apparel brands that envision an industry where people are fully connected to the resources the planet provides in order to make the clothing we wear.
ACORN x AETHER APPAREL HOLIDAY POP-UP
When: Thursday, December 6 at 5 p.m.
Where: Aether Outpost, 105 Fillmore St., Denver
Admission: Free
The Lowdown: Acorn teams up with Aether Apparel to present an Acorn x Aether Apparel Holiday Pop-Up. The event features a special pop-up store with 20 percent off of apparel. You can also snack on light bites and imbibe on libations from executive chef Ian Palazzola and beverage director Bryan Dayton from Acorn. RSVP by emailing [email protected]
Fashion Group International Presents THE NEW LUXURY
When: Thursday, December 6 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Source Market Hall, 3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
Admission: Free
The Lowdown: Hear the stories behind Denver brands who are redefining what luxury means to their consumers during THE NEW LUXURY where personalization, sustainability and accessibility are in. This event will feature a panel of some of the most notable brands in the Denver community and discuss how they have built their brands to offer custom products to their consumers without the upcharges and waste associated with most luxury brands.
Fierce in the City
When: Saturday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: NATIV Hotel Denver, 1612 Wazee Street
Admission: Tickets start at $30 (Get HERE)
The Lowdown: Fierce in the City is where live music and fashion collide on the runway, with fashion from some of the city’s top designers and musical talent from vocalists and past American Idol finalists.
Neiman Marcus Events
Marco Bicego Trunk
When: December 5; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Precious Jewels Salon, Level One
The Lowdown: Handmade 18K gold jewelry that combines traditional techniques of craftsmanship and contemporary design.
Dena Kemp Trunk Show
When: December 7 – 8; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Precious Jewels Salon, Level One
The Lowdown: Diamond and gemstone, one-of-a-kind jewelry, renowned for timelessness and uniqueness.
Lana Trunk Show
When: December 8; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Designer Jewelry, Level One
The Lowdown: Modern, distinctive and timeless jewelry designs that are simple and classy in 14K white, yellow and rose gold.
Kastel Trunk Show
When: December 12; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Precious Jewels Salon, Level One
The Lowdown: Fashionable luxury jewelry. Diamonds, gemstones and pearls set in gold and silver. Unique, exotic, handset, edgy and classic.
Akris Punto Resort Event
When: December 13; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fine Apparel, Level Two
The Lowdown: Luxurious fashion with a relaxed vibe and sporty touch.
Memoire Trunk Show
When: December 14 – 15; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Precious Jewels Salon, Level One
The Lowdown: Exquisite diamond bands, wedding rings and timeless diamond jewelry in 18K gold and platinum. Memoire is recognized for outstanding craftsmanship and design.
DECEMBER SPA DAYS 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Beauty, Level One
The Lowdown: Services include facials, treatments, beauty makeovers and special-occasion consultations.
Cle de Peau – December 1
Tata Harper – December 2 and 3
Lancome – December 4
Guerlain – December 5
La Mer – December 6 – 8
Dior – December 11
YSL – December 12
Estee Lauder – December 13
Chantecaille – December 14
La Prairie – December 15
Tata Harper – December 16
