Goodbyes are always bittersweet — even more so in the music world. The latest to announce their farewell, KISS will be hanging up the towel for good at the end of 2019. Prior to entering the throes of retirement, the illustrious metal band will be hitting the road one last time beginning in early 2019 for one last hurrah. While the tour had already been announced, 25 more dates were added today, including Denver’s send-off. Going down on September 12, 2019, “End Of The Road Tour” will be hitting the Pepsi Center in a gnashing of guitars and powerhouse vocals. KISS isn’t the only artist making their final tour rounds either. Earlier this year, Elton John’s own farewell tour was announced, and Ozzy Osborne, as well as Paul Simon, graced the Mile High City on their own farewell tour runs.

Tickets for the final Denver show will go on sale this Friday, December 3 at 10 a.m. via Altitude Tickets.

Check out the full dates:

January 31, 2019 – Vancouver, BC, Canada Rogers Arena

February 1, 2019 – Portland, OR Rose Garden Moda Center

February 2, 2019 – Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

February 4, 2019 – Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

February 7, 2019 – San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

February 8, 2019 – Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

February 9, 2019 – Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

February 12, 2019 – Anaheim, CA Honda Center

February 13, 2019 – Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

February 15, 2019 – Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

February 16, 2019 – Los Angeles, CA The Forum

February 19, 2019 – Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center

February 20, 2019 – Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

February 22, 2019 – New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

February 23, 2019 – Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

February 26, 2019 – Oklahoma City Chesapeake

February 27, 2019 – Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

March 1, 2019 – Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

March 2, 2019 – Chicago, IL United Center

March 4, 2019 – Minneapolis, MN Target Center

March 6, 2019 – Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center

March 7, 2019 – Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center

March 9, 2019 – Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

March 10, 2019 – Moline, IL Mark of the Quad Cities

March 12, 2019 – Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

March 13, 2019 – Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

March 16, 2019 – Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

March 17, 2019 – Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

March 19, 2019 – Montreal, QC, Canada Bell Centre

March 20, 2019 – Toronto, ON, Canada Air Canada Centre

March 22, 2019 – Uniondale, NY Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

March 23, 2019 – Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

March 26, 2019 – Boston, MA TD Garden

March 27, 2019 – New York, NY Madison Square Garden

March 29, 2019 – Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

March 30, 2019 – Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

April 2, 2019 – Quebec City, QC, Canada Videotron Centre

April 3, 2019 – Ottawa, ON, Canada Canadian Tire Centre

April 6, 2019 – Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

April 7, 2019 – Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

April 9, 2019 – Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

April 11, 2019 – Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

April 12, 2019 – Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

April 13, 2019 – Birmingham, AL BJCC

August 6, 2019 – Sunrise, FL BB&T Center

August 8, 2019 – Charleston, NC North Charleston Coliseum

August 10, 2019 – Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

August 11, 2019 – Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

August 13, 2019 – Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 14, 2019 – Newark, NJ Prudential Center

August 16, 2019 – Montreal, QC Bell Centre

August 17, 2019 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

August 20, 2019 – Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

August 21, 2019 – Hershey, PA HersheyPark Stadium

August 23, 2019 – Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 24, 2019 – Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 27, 2019 – Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 29, 2019 – Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

August 31, 2019 – Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

September 1, 2019 – St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 3, 2019 – Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

September 5, 2019 – Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena

September 7, 2019 – Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center

September 8, 2019 – San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

September 9, 2019 – Houston, TX Toyota Center

September 11, 2019 – Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

September 12, 2019 – Denver, CO Pepsi Center

September 14, 2019 – Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

September 16, 2019 – Oakland, CA Oracle Arena