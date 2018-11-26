Goodbyes are always bittersweet — even more so in the music world. The latest to announce their farewell, KISS will be hanging up the towel for good at the end of 2019. Prior to entering the throes of retirement, the illustrious metal band will be hitting the road one last time beginning in early 2019 for one last hurrah. While the tour had already been announced, 25 more dates were added today, including Denver’s send-off. Going down on September 12, 2019, “End Of The Road Tour” will be hitting the Pepsi Center in a gnashing of guitars and powerhouse vocals. KISS isn’t the only artist making their final tour rounds either. Earlier this year, Elton John’s own farewell tour was announced, and Ozzy Osborne, as well as Paul Simon, graced the Mile High City on their own farewell tour runs.
Tickets for the final Denver show will go on sale this Friday, December 3 at 10 a.m. via Altitude Tickets.
Check out the full dates:
January 31, 2019 – Vancouver, BC, Canada Rogers Arena
February 1, 2019 – Portland, OR Rose Garden Moda Center
February 2, 2019 – Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
February 4, 2019 – Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
February 7, 2019 – San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
February 8, 2019 – Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
February 9, 2019 – Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
February 12, 2019 – Anaheim, CA Honda Center
February 13, 2019 – Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
February 15, 2019 – Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
February 16, 2019 – Los Angeles, CA The Forum
February 19, 2019 – Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center
February 20, 2019 – Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
February 22, 2019 – New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
February 23, 2019 – Memphis, TN FedEx Forum
February 26, 2019 – Oklahoma City Chesapeake
February 27, 2019 – Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
March 1, 2019 – Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
March 2, 2019 – Chicago, IL United Center
March 4, 2019 – Minneapolis, MN Target Center
March 6, 2019 – Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center
March 7, 2019 – Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center
March 9, 2019 – Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
March 10, 2019 – Moline, IL Mark of the Quad Cities
March 12, 2019 – Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
March 13, 2019 – Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
March 16, 2019 – Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
March 17, 2019 – Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
March 19, 2019 – Montreal, QC, Canada Bell Centre
March 20, 2019 – Toronto, ON, Canada Air Canada Centre
March 22, 2019 – Uniondale, NY Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
March 23, 2019 – Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
March 26, 2019 – Boston, MA TD Garden
March 27, 2019 – New York, NY Madison Square Garden
March 29, 2019 – Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
March 30, 2019 – Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
April 2, 2019 – Quebec City, QC, Canada Videotron Centre
April 3, 2019 – Ottawa, ON, Canada Canadian Tire Centre
April 6, 2019 – Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
April 7, 2019 – Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
April 9, 2019 – Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
April 11, 2019 – Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
April 12, 2019 – Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
April 13, 2019 – Birmingham, AL BJCC
August 6, 2019 – Sunrise, FL BB&T Center
August 8, 2019 – Charleston, NC North Charleston Coliseum
August 10, 2019 – Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
August 11, 2019 – Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
August 13, 2019 – Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 14, 2019 – Newark, NJ Prudential Center
August 16, 2019 – Montreal, QC Bell Centre
August 17, 2019 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
August 20, 2019 – Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
August 21, 2019 – Hershey, PA HersheyPark Stadium
August 23, 2019 – Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 24, 2019 – Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 27, 2019 – Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 29, 2019 – Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
August 31, 2019 – Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
September 1, 2019 – St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 3, 2019 – Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
September 5, 2019 – Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena
September 7, 2019 – Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center
September 8, 2019 – San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
September 9, 2019 – Houston, TX Toyota Center
September 11, 2019 – Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
September 12, 2019 – Denver, CO Pepsi Center
September 14, 2019 – Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
September 16, 2019 – Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
