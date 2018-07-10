Folk, singer-songwriter and indie music all thrive in Colorado. And that’s exactly why artists like Gregory Alan Isakov call our beautiful state home. Since his full-length 2013 album The Weatherman, Isakov has been gaining fandom and winning hearts across the state. Unfortunately, the South Africa-born and Philadelphia-raised musician hasn’t put out another full-length album since — with the exception of his recording with the Colorado Symphony in 2016 which primarily re-imagines older material.
Today, Isakov announced his first full-length album since The Weatherman, to be released October 5, 2018. This news is huge for indie and folk fans, especially considering the release of the debut single, “Chemicals.” The local anticipation for Evening Machines has been building since his magical performance with the Colorado Symphony at Boettcher Hall last year. Since then he’s only continued to create and grow and his newest album is a reflection of that development.
“I’d work really hard into the night. A lot of times I would find myself in the light of all these VU meters and the tape machine glow, so that’s where the title came from,” explained Isakov in a press release. “I recorded mostly at night when I wasn’t working in the gardens. It doesn’t matter if it’s summer or winter, morning or afternoon, this music always feels like evening to me.”
And now, on the heels of a new single and the announcement of a forthcoming album he’s kicking off an international tour which includes a date at our very own Red Rocks Amphitheatre this September 30. In addition to stopping in Denver, Isakov plans to crisscross the country, from California to New York, and even make some international stops. And while the release of his long-awaited album is welcome news for music fans across the world, it’s especially exciting for those of us in Colorado who take pride in local creativity.
Gregory Alan Isakov is performing Sunday, September 30, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The show is sold out but you can check out more tour dates from Isakov below.
August 11-12—Edmonton, AB—Edmonton Folk Festival
August 25—Fayetteville, AR—Fayetteville Roots Festival
September 21—Jackson, WY—Pink Garter Theatre
September 22—Bozeman, MT—Emerson Center for Arts & Culture
September 23—Missoula, MT—The Wilma
September 24—Boise, ID—Knitting Factory
September 25—Spokane, WA—Big Crosby Theater
September 26—Billings, MT—Pub Station Ballroom
September 30—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre
October 4—Salt Lake City, UT—Eccles Theater
October 5—San Francisco, CA—TBA
October 6—San Francisco, CA—TBA
October 8—Portland, OR—Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall with the Oregon Symphony
October 9—Seattle, WA—Moore Theatre
October 10—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom
October 12—Chico, CA—Senator Theater
October 13—San Luis Obispo, CA—Fremont Theater
October 14—San Diego, CA—Music Box
October 16—Los Angeles, CA—Theatre at Ace Hotel
October 18—Austin, TX—Emo’s
October 19—Dallas, TX—Granada Theater
October 20—Kansas City, MO—The Truman KC
November 2—Omaha, NE—Sokol Auditorium
November 3—Iowa City, IA—Englert Theatre
November 4—Des Moines, IA—Wooly’s
November 5—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue
November 7—Chicago, IL—The Vic Theatre
November 8—Toronto, ON—Mod Club
November 9—Montreal, QC—L’Astral
November 10—Hartford, CT—Infinity Hall
November 11—Washington, DC—9:30 Club
November 12—New York, NY—Irving Plaza
November 14—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer
November 15—Brooklyn, NY—Warsaw
November 16—Boston, MA—Royale
November 17— Boston, MA—Royale
November 20—Brussels, Belgium—Orangerie Botanique
November 21—Hamburg, Germany—Uebel & Gefaehrlich
November 23—Oslo, Norway—John Dee
November 24—Stockholm, Sweden—Nalen
November 25—Copenhagen, Denmark—VEGA
November 27—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso
November 29—Berlin, Germany—Passionkirche Kreuzberg
November 30—Cologne, Germany—Gloria
December 1—Zurich, Switzerland—Mascotte
December 2—Paris, France—La Maroquinerie
December 4—London, UK—O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
December 5—Bristol, UK—SWX
December 7—Dublin, Ireland—Academy
December 8—Glasgow, Scotland—Saint Luke’s
December 9—Manchester, UK—Academy 3
