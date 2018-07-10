Folk, singer-songwriter and indie music all thrive in Colorado. And that’s exactly why artists like Gregory Alan Isakov call our beautiful state home. Since his full-length 2013 album The Weatherman, Isakov has been gaining fandom and winning hearts across the state. Unfortunately, the South Africa-born and Philadelphia-raised musician hasn’t put out another full-length album since — with the exception of his recording with the Colorado Symphony in 2016 which primarily re-imagines older material.

Today, Isakov announced his first full-length album since The Weatherman, to be released October 5, 2018. This news is huge for indie and folk fans, especially considering the release of the debut single, “Chemicals.” The local anticipation for Evening Machines has been building since his magical performance with the Colorado Symphony at Boettcher Hall last year. Since then he’s only continued to create and grow and his newest album is a reflection of that development.

“I’d work really hard into the night. A lot of times I would find myself in the light of all these VU meters and the tape machine glow, so that’s where the title came from,” explained Isakov in a press release. “I recorded mostly at night when I wasn’t working in the gardens. It doesn’t matter if it’s summer or winter, morning or afternoon, this music always feels like evening to me.”

And now, on the heels of a new single and the announcement of a forthcoming album he’s kicking off an international tour which includes a date at our very own Red Rocks Amphitheatre this September 30. In addition to stopping in Denver, Isakov plans to crisscross the country, from California to New York, and even make some international stops. And while the release of his long-awaited album is welcome news for music fans across the world, it’s especially exciting for those of us in Colorado who take pride in local creativity.

Gregory Alan Isakov is performing Sunday, September 30, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The show is sold out but you can check out more tour dates from Isakov below.