It’s time to get elevated.

After the 303 Pool Party Series kick-off party at the Four Seasons Denver Hotel in June, 303 Magazine is bringing you more parties at a new location. For the first time, we’re taking the pool party to the roof of the Halcyon Hotel in Cherry Creek at the Elevated Rooftop Bar.

For the month of July, you can splash around at this rooftop pool while sipping on one of the many cocktails that will be featured. From frozen drinks to the sparkling wines and everything in between, you’ll be sure to have something in-hand while relaxing by the pool.

The party starts this Sunday, July 8 at 2 p.m. and will continue most Sundays through the month of July and August. For cabanas and VIP tables, contact [email protected]

Don’t wait, this summer is flying by and you won’t want to miss any of the fun. Tickets can be purchased here.

Summer ’18 Schedule:

July

7/8, 2-7 p.m. at Elevated Rooftop Bar, atop the Halcyon Hotel

7/15, 2-7 p.m. at Elevated Rooftop Bar, atop the Halcyon Hotel

7/22, 2-7 p.m. at Elevated Rooftop Bar, atop the Halcyon Hotel

7/29, 2-7 p.m. at Elevated Rooftop Bar, atop the Halcyon Hotel

August

8/12, 2-7 p.m. at Elevated Rooftop Bar, atop the Halcyon Hotel

8/19, 2-7 p.m. at Elevated Rooftop Bar, atop the Halcyon Hotel

8/26, 2-7 p.m. at Elevated Rooftop Bar, atop the Halcyon Hotel