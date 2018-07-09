Summer is officially underway which means that Red Rocks season is now in full swing. No summer would be complete without the annual Fourth of July weekend performance by Umphrey’s McGee.

Red Rocks continued their love affair with Umphrey’s McGee for the 8th year in a row last weekend. Since 2010, Umphrey’s McGee has been a staple of the summer Red Rocks calendar and a must-see for music fans. This weekend was their second year performing a three-night run at the legendary concert venue. Fans arrived in droves to enjoy the genre-spanning music but the music wasn’t the only thing that was eclectic. From valuable ground scores to thrift store finds, attendees donned their most festival-worthy garb to rock out in style all night long.

All Photography by Zena Ballas