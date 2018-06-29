Picking the best Fourth of July events to attend can be difficult, so 303 Magazine gathered together an amazing list of events for you to choose from. Start your celebrations early with events on the July 3 to bring in the independence holiday or join the masses for fireworks, grill outs and more on the fourth.

4th of July Pie Contest

When: July 3, 11 a.m.

Where: Hirshorn Park, 3000 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Wow judges at the 4th of July Pie Contest. The contest features judges from Humble Pie, TAG Restaurant, Mizuna, Low Country Kitchen, The Family Jones and Little Man Ice Cream. The judges are joined by special guests, Chandler and Patricia Romeo. You can submit your best pie in a disposable pie pan at Family Jones Distillery and have a chance to win up to $500 to Linger for the grand prize.

Avanti 4th of July

When: July 3 – 4, 2 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: See an amazing view of fireworks at Avanti 4th of July. You can grab a spot on Avanti’s patio to watch the Rockies postgame fireworks and delight in happy hour food and drinks. No worries about not being able to snack during the show as food will be available until 11 p.m.

Goats in RiNo 4th of July

When: July 3, 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: LFX Filmworks, 1701 31st St., Denver

Cost: $18 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Pet a goat and celebrate the holiday at Goats in RiNo 4th of July. The event features a chance to pet and feed baby goats, see a viewing of One From the Heart and get in a great view of the Coors Field Fireworks. Make sure to bring your own chair. All proceeds from the event benefit Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary.

4th of July Weekend

When: July 3 – 4

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: ViewHouse presents 4th of July Weekend. You can celebrate all throughout your holiday by attending a rooftop firework party on July 3 watching lights from Coors field and a fourth of July party all day long on July 4 with fireworks to end.

Stars and Stripes Express Fest

When: July 3, 1 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver’s Union Station shows its patriotism with Stars and Stripes. The event features a free concert with performances from Boomers, New Sensations and Phat Daddy. Avery Brewing Company will also provide giveaways and special Fourth of July beer tappings.

Independence Eve

When: July 3, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Watch the bombs burst in air at Independence Eve. The event features a free light show, concert and of course fireworks to light up the night. You can listen to live music from Chris Daniels and The Kings and the 101st Army Band of the Colorado National Guard.

Coors Field Fireworks

When: July 3 – 4, 6:10 p.m.

Where: Coors Field, 2001 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $37 – $200 and $45 – $220 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Rockies gear up for the 4th of July weekend with Coors Field Fireworks after two games. You can kick off the weekend by watching the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants and later celebrate the holiday with fireworks following the games.

11th Annual Highland 4th of July Parade

When: July 4, 8 a.m, – 12 p.m.

Where: 2600 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Start your festivities bright and early at the 11th Annual Highland 4th of July Parade. You can watch parade floats, listen to live music and more. You can also attend a potluck picnic and see Little Man Ice Cream try to build a chilly 200-foot long ice cream sundae before the heat melts it down.

July 4th Parking Lot Party

When: July 4, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Little Machine Beer, 2924 W 20th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Machine Beer throws a July 4th Parking Lot Party. You can play yard games, sip on cold brews, dig into True West Tacos and Burgerchief and later see fireworks. The party celebrates the holiday even further with the release of a tangerine creamsicle beer.

Goth 4th of July Rooftop Party

When: July 4, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Milk Bar, alley entrance behind 1037 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Don your best gothic attire for a Goth 4th of July Rooftop Party. Milk Bar presents a dark party with music from DJ Datura, DJ Niq V, DJ Feline IV and DJ Mudwulf.

Bring Your Own Picnic

When: July 4, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Strange Craft Beer Company, 1330 Zuni St. Unit M, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sip on a cool brew and find the best spot for fireworks viewing at Bring Your Own Picnic. You can grab a grill to start flipping your burgers and hot dogs and decorate a table of your choosing. You can also participate in Jenga, cornhole and more.

23rd Annual 4thFest

When: July 4, 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Wy., Denver

Cost: $105 – $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Budweiser presents the 23rd Annual 4thFest. Start the holiday by seeing the match between the Colorado Rapids and Seattle Sounders and later find the best spot on the field to watch fireworks and a concert by Lucas Hoge. Make sure to get your tickets soon as the show is extremely popular.

4th of July Outlaws Game

When: July 4, 7 p.m.

Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spend your fourth getting sporty at a 4th of July Outlaws Game against the Cannons. You can park yourself in the Broncos Stadium at Mile High for the best view of the game and later some killer fireworks.

Liberty Run

When: July 4, 8:30 – 11 a.m.

Where: Washington Park, 1000 S. Downing St., Denver

Cost: $40 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers and don your most patriotic red, white and blue gear for the Liberty Run. You can run or walk in the four-mile race and sweat it out to raise funds for the Denver Fire Department Foundation. Racers will receive a t-shirt, a medal and access to a festival following the race.

Ninth Annual Park Hill Parade

When: July 4, 1:30 – 3 p.m.

Where: 23rd Ave and Dexter St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Head over to the historic Park Hill neighborhood for the Ninth Annual Park Hill Parade. You can watch as more than 50 different organizations and groups parade their floats down the streets with marching bands, candy and more patriotic fun.

Fourth of July Fireworks at Elitch Gardens

When: July 4, 10 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: $29.99 – $39.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spend your holiday riding roller coasters and later viewing fireworks presented by Pepsi when the park closes at the Fourth of July Fireworks at Elitch Gardens. You can see the Denver skyline create the perfect backdrop for the nighttime fireworks. The show is free with a daily ticket or season pass.

4th of July on the Dairy Block

When: July 4, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Party it out at 4th of July on the Dairy Block. Dairy Block has opened to reveal some amazing bounties for the holiday including live music, BBQ, drinks and more. You can jam out to beats and explore the new block.

Truck Stop

When: July 4, 1 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stanley Marketplace hosts the next Truck Stop for fourth of July The food truck rally features tons of amazing local food trucks, vendors, cool drinks and more. You can explore the rally and Stanley Marketplace and dig into the best foods while jamming out to live music.

54Thirty 4th of July

When: July 4, 4 – 11 p.m.

Where: 54Thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Find an amazing spot to see fireworks at the 54Thirty 4th of July. You can party it out on the rooftop to beats from DJ Manos, play giant Jenga and more. You can also dig into classic American fare such as hot dogs, brats and hamburgers paired with fourth of July themed cocktails.

Beers, BBQ, & Apple Pie

When: July 4, 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio is throwing a 4th of July shindig with Beers, BBQ & Apple Pie. The event features an array of pies from Sugar Bakeshop and Coffee House, BBQ from GypsyQ and of course cold brews straight from the taproom of Ratio. Make sure to stop by for 10% off three-pack Ratio Crowlers to bring to your holiday celebrations.