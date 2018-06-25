July is peeking around the corner and Denver has some delightful food and drink events lined up. Start your week off by bending and sipping at Yoga + Wine and end it by sweating for a beer at HIIT & Brew. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of food and drink events in Denver.

Monday, June 25

Yoga + Wine

When: Monday, June 25, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Bigsby Folly-A Craft Winery — 3563 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $12.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bigsby Folly presents a Yoga + Wine flow. You can stretch your limbs in a 60-minute vinyasa flow and then sip on $5 drink specials to refuel. Make sure to bring a mat and water to hydrate. All levels are welcome.

Tuesday, June 26

Tiki Takeover

When: Tuesday, June 26, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Halcyon — 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Departure Restaurant + Lounge hosts a Tiki Takeover. You can sip on drink specials all night long including daiquiris, mai tais and more. You can also munch into delightful island inspired bites such as Hawaiian fried chicken, poke and a pineapple-macadamia upside down cake. The ticket price includes two drinks and eight different dishes.

Den Corner Summer Rooftop Fundraising Party

When: Tuesday, June 26 – 27, 6 p.m.

Where: Various locations check here

Cost: $90 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate summer with a Den Corner Summer Rooftop Fundraising Party. The party features 15 special chefs flown in from Japan to present authentic Japanese cuisine, sips of sake, beer and more. The proceeds from the event will benefit Kumamoto Castle Earthquake Relief and We Don’t Waste.

World Cup Headquarters

When: Tuesday, June 26, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Maria Empanada — 1298 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Maria Empanada celebrates (real) football with World Cup Headquarters. The newly opened location features a play-by-play screening of all of the Latin American team games in Spanish. You can watch all of the anticipated games and dig into the best empanadas in Denver.

Wednesday, June 27

Beers & Cheers

When: Wednesday, June 27, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Spangalang Brewery — 2736 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Spangalang Brewery teams up with Access Fund to host Beers & Cheers. The event features a look into Access Fund’s mission and current projects, a chance to win prizes when you donate and more. Access Fund is a nonprofit rock climbing advocacy group who works on keeping areas open to rock climbers and ensuring that climbers adhere to certain standards and codes of ethics. You can also imbibe on beer to raise funds with $1 of each beer donated to Access Fund.

Mezcal Talks Summer Series

When: Wednesday, June 27, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: CURIO at Denver Central Market — 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $90 get tickets here

The Lowdown: CURIO inside the Denver Central Market presents a Mezcal Talks Summer Series with the first chapter happening on Wednesday. The series features four different talks throughout the next month about the traditions surrounding mezcal. You can learn about the process of creating the amazing drink and see how different regions spin it to their liking. Mezcal 101, the first class, will cover “the nuances of terroir in espadin mezcal producing regions of Oaxaca.”

Mexico World Cup Games at Cervercería Colorado

When: Wednesday, June 27, 8 – 11 a.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado — 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the best soccer players with Mexico World Cup Games at Cervecería Colorado. The event features breakfast burritos, drinks and of course a look at the World Cup live, which only happens every four years.

Trap Kitchen Cookout Tour

When: Wednesday, June 27, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Living Room — 1055 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25 – $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Trap Kitchen has partnered with 3 Deep Productions and Roux Black to present a Trap Kitchen Cookout Tour. The tour has made its way to Denver for you to try a pop-up buffet. The Trap Kitchen started out of Compton in 2013 when “Spank” — a chef and a Crip — partnered with “News” — a sous chef and a Blood — to drastically change the course of their lives, from the streets to preparing delicious food. The buffet dinner traveling to Denver will be created by Spank and News personally.

Thursday, June 28

Top Taco

When: Thursday, June 28, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace — 2501 Dallas St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dig into the best tacos at Top Taco. The event features a festival with unlimited taco tastings, tequila tastings and a taco competition. You can listen to live music, sip on new and innovative cocktail mixings and talk to other taco-lovers. If you can’t ever get enough tacos — you need to attend.

Denver Pale Ale Launch Party

When: Thursday, June 28, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Helikon Gallery & Studios — 3675 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Helikon Gallery & Studios and Great Divide Brewing Co. present a Denver Pale Ale Launch Party. The party features art, beer and more. You can take a taste of free Denver Pale Ale, dive into food from food trucks and meet the up and coming artist Rachel Jablonski.

Summer Rosé Wine Tasting

When: Thursday, June 28, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Rialto Cafe — 934 16th St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Cool off from the heat with a Summer Rosé Wine Tasting. Rialto Cafe presents a tasting featuring French and American Rosé wines. You can learn how to distinguish the two and nibble on complimentary bites paired with each sample.

4th Thursday Food Giveaway

When: Thursday, June 28, 9:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Where: Li’l Devils — 255 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 donation here

The Lowdown: Help Feeding Denver’s Hungry at 4th Thursday Food Giveaway. You can gather with others to bring food to people in need in Denver. The group will meet at Li’l Devils and carpool around Denver to hand out food.

Beer, Cheese and Meat Pairing

When: Thursday, June 28, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company — 1338 S Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company teams up with The Truffle Cheese Shop for a beer, cheese and meat pairing. You can sample three different cheeses paired with four 4 oz beers and a meat sample.

Friday, June 29

Flick Friday

When: Friday, June 29, 8:45 – 10:45 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream — 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream hosts Flick Friday. You can watch a free outdoor movie on the plaza presented by Alamo Drafthouse Denver. This Friday you can watch Grease and feel the warmth of those summer nights.

Saturday, June 30

Hop Head Festival

When: Saturday, June 30, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Renegade Brewing Company — 918 W 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Renegade Brewing Company throws a Hop Head Festival. The festival features live music, food trucks, games and more. You can sip on special release beers, take part in an interactive hop buffet and snag some beer-tastic swag.

Vino & Vinyasa

When: Saturday, June 30, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem — 3200 Larimer St, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem partners with CorePower Yoga for Vino & Vinyasa. You can pose and flow during an hour-long yoga class and then refresh with $5 drink specials. Make sure to bring a mat and water to hydrate. All levels are welcome.

MCA Dinner Society

When: Saturday, June 30, 7 – 10 pm.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver — 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Embrace the wonderful summer evenings at MCA Dinner Society. MCA Denver hosts a dinner with bounties from Chef Becca Henry of Cholon and Peach Street Distillers. You can take a tour of the museum and delight in a four-course meal with paired cocktails.

Sunday, July 1

HIIT & Brew

When: Sunday, July 1,

Where: Columbus Park — 1501 W 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: You can sweat it out during a High-Intensity Interval Training workout (HIIT) at HIIT & Brew. FIT36 presents the 36-minute class to burn some calories and then stop by Factotum Brewhouse to refuel with happy hour prices.

