Red Rocks season is far from done. Just announced, enigmatic electronic act ZHU will be bringing his new “Dune Tour” to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 26. The singer-songwriter and producer has gone on to become one of the genre’s most exciting and unpredictable characters since the release of his Grammy-nominated “Faded.” While ZHU has played the Ogden and Global Dance Festival in recent years, this upcoming Red Rock date will be a debut for him. Likewise, the announcement of his tour and Red Rocks performance follow a secret Coachella appearance as well as news has emerged of the mysterious ‘Desert Woman’ project he’s been teasing for much of this year.

Tickets for the show will go on sale April 27 at noon on AXS.