303 Magazine is bringing their first-ever music showcase to Church Nightclub on May 17. Titled 303 Music Fest, the event will feature two rooms of local performances, a musician meet-and-greet room, a Colorado Super Jam with Wes Watkins and a silent disco by SoundDown Party. The silent disco will be packed with local DJs like boyhollow, Impact and more. We talked with SoundDown Party about their involvement with 303 Music Fest, what their business is all about and the Denver music scene.
303 Magazine: Why did you decide to work with us on 303 Music Fest?
Peter Hoang: We consider 303 Magazine the leading source for information on Denver lifestyle and culture, and have wanted to partner with the organization since we launched back in 2014. We also received a ton of generous promotion from the magazine last summer when we held our first ever silent disco block parties at the Square on 21st on Larimer Street, so we wanted to reciprocate by supporting an exciting new music event. Our passion for live music and the blossoming local DJ scene led to the creation of SoundDown Party, so we want to help grow 303 Music Fest in any way we can.
303: What excites you most about being involved with this project?
303: How else do you support the Denver music community?
303: Is there a local musician or two that you’re really digging right now?
PH: That’s a tough question because there are quite a few. Covenhoven, Morning Bear, Haunted Windchimes, Speedwolf, Colfax Speed Queen, Mono Verde, and RUMTUM are some of our faves.
303: How long has your business been in Denver?
PH: We launched in the summer of 2014 after discovering silent disco at a music festival in San Francisco. As Colorado natives, we were determined to bring this modern concept back to the state we love and sharing the novel experience with our fellow Denverites. Since then, we’ve watched the demand grow exponentially every year as silent disco has broken through pop culture. It’s definitely been a wild ride!
