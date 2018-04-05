303 Magazine is bringing their first-ever music showcase to Church Nightclub on May 17. Titled 303 Music Fest, the event will feature two rooms of local performances, a musician meet-and-greet room, a Colorado Super Jam with Wes Watkins and a silent disco by SoundDown Party. The silent disco will be packed with local DJs like boyhollow, Impact and more. We talked with SoundDown Party about their involvement with 303 Music Fest, what their business is all about and the Denver music scene.

303 Magazine: Why did you decide to work with us on 303 Music Fest?

Peter Hoang: We consider 303 Magazine the leading source for information on Denver lifestyle and culture, and have wanted to partner with the organization since we launched back in 2014. We also received a ton of generous promotion from the magazine last summer when we held our first ever silent disco block parties at the Square on 21st on Larimer Street, so we wanted to reciprocate by supporting an exciting new music event. Our passion for live music and the blossoming local DJ scene led to the creation of SoundDown Party, so we want to help grow 303 Music Fest in any way we can.

303: What excites you most about being involved with this project?

PH: We love the idea of a compilation album launch featuring Denver’s most notable artists. We’ve worked with Vinyl Me, Please and Youth on Record on several occasions, so it’s our pleasure to support all the organizations involved. We also hope to meet some of the featured artists during the meet-and-greet, so we’ll be there — not just as vendors, but as fans, too! And although we’ve done countless events all over the city and around the state, we’ve never had the opportunity to be at The Church, so we’re thrilled to cross another iconic venue off our list.

303: How else do you support the Denver music community?

PH: Our business has allowed us to work with some of the most skilled local DJs and producers in the city. We don’t just hire them to fill gigs but are passionate about helping them further their careers through proper promotion and exposure from the biggest signature silent disco events in the city.

303: Is there a local musician or two that you’re really digging right now?

PH: That’s a tough question because there are quite a few. Covenhoven, Morning Bear, Haunted Windchimes, Speedwolf, Colfax Speed Queen, Mono Verde, and RUMTUM are some of our faves.

303: How long has your business been in Denver?

PH: We launched in the summer of 2014 after discovering silent disco at a music festival in San Francisco. As Colorado natives, we were determined to bring this modern concept back to the state we love and sharing the novel experience with our fellow Denverites. Since then, we’ve watched the demand grow exponentially every year as silent disco has broken through pop culture. It’s definitely been a wild ride!

Tickets are available for 303 Music Fest here.