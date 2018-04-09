April showers are supposed to bring May flowers, but so far we’ve only seen some nice weather followed by a slight drizzle of snow. The only thing crazier than Colorado weather is the Denver concert scene. We broke down the second week of April and found some great events to see.
Monday, April 9
Recommended: Dashboard Confessional w/ Beach Slang, Kississippi @ Summit Music Hall
On Monday, Dashboard Confessional is taking over Summit Music Hall to perform some of their early 2000s and modern day rock songs. During Dashboard Confessional’s almost 18-year-old career, they’ve been responsible for hits such as “Vindicated” and “Hands Down”. Earlier this year, Dashboard Confessional released Crooked Shadows to add to their discography. Join them along with Beach Slang and Kississippi as they make their way into Denver.
Jungle w/ Omar Apollo @ The Gothic Theatre
Sensamotion & Dubbest w/ Beyond Bridges, Selecta Razja @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Acid Mothers Temple w/ Yoo Doo Right, Emerald Siam @ Larimer Lounge
Buck Meek (Big Thief) w/ Whippoorwill @ Lost Lake
Skyburial w/ Outlier, Nihil (Music Video Shoot) @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Rich Jones w/ CFX Project, Hakeem Furious, Meta Sarmiento, Tone ET @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Tuesday, April 10
Recommended: Lo Moon w/ Kraus @ Hi-Dive
Lo Moon is one of the up-and-coming bands to look out for in 2018. On Tuesday, the indie-rock trio is coming to the Mile High City to perform at South Broadway’s Hi-Dive. The Los Angeles-based band is known for their unique ambient-like rock sound mixed with some smooth vocal work. If you’re looking for some indie-rock to check out this week, Lo Moon and Kraus will be the show to see.
Moose Blood w/ Lydia, McCafferty @ Summit Music Hall
Yung Gravy w/ Roy Purdy, Caleon Fox @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Ty Dolla $ign w/ 24 HRS, TC Da Loc, Dre Sinatra @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10 Years w/ Black Map @ The Marquis Theatre
The Heavy Set w/ Foxfeather, Mitchel Evan, Elise Wunder @ Lost Lake
Day26 @ The Roxy Theatre
Eric Alexander + Harold Mabern Quartet (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Adam Nussbaum & Friends @ Nocturne Jazz
Timber Timbre w/ Thor & Friends @ Globe Hall
Champion – Locals Takeover @ The Black Box
Wednesday, April 11
Recommended: Echosmith w/ The Score, Jena Rose @ The Gothic Theatre
From The Gothic Theatre to Red Rocks, Echosmith has seen it all in Colorado. A few years back, the SoCal band opened for TwentyOne Pilots. Fast forward ahead to this Wednesday, Echosmith is headling The Gothic Theatre. Echosmith is known for their hit songs such as “Cool Kids” and “Bright” which have racked up millions of streams on Spotify. Opening for Echosmith are fellow artists The Score and Jena Rose, making this a great way to spend a Wednesday night.
LUZCID and Conrank w/ Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Sure Sure @ Larimer Lounge
Wake w/ Vermin Womb, Call Of The Void, Full Bore @ Hi-Dive
Christoph + Frits Wentink @ Bar Standard
Joanna Wallfisch w/ Annie Booth (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Renditions Menu Release: Giant Steps by John Coltrane @ Nocturne Jazz
Cole Swindell @ The Grizzly Rose
Jami Lunde w/ Eben Grace @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Patient Zeros w/ Luna Sol, Otis @ Goosetown Tavern
Fractalite w/ Stray The Course, Swim The Sky, Glass Cases @ Herman’s Hideaway
Phaeleh w/ Dillard, Yukona, pheel. @ The Black Box
Thursday, April 12
Recommended: Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox @ The Paramount Theatre
Last year, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox c0-headlined Red Rocks alongside a cappella legends Straight No Chaser. On Thursday of this week, Bradlee is bringing his Postmodern Jukebox to The Paramount in the heart of LoDo. Postmodern Jukebox is known for their retro spins on modern chart-topping songs paired with creative music videos, which are all available on YouTube.
Coast Modern @ The Bluebird Theater
The Jauntee w/ The Jive Tribe, River Valley Rangers @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Mitis w/ PRXZM, Party Nails @ Larimer Lounge
Princess Dewclaw w/ Abeasity Jones, Surf Mom @ Hi-Dive
Ron Gallo w/ The Nude Party, Twen @ Lost Lake
Tritonal @ Beta Nightclub
Joe McBride Tribute To Ray Charles (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Sonic Arcade w/ DJ Mike Rich @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Lightstory w/ Alterity, Pleasures, Axima, White Dwarf @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
The Southern Belles w/ Silver and Smoke, Grand Zelo @ Globe Hall
The Novelists w/ Cousin Curtiss, Darren Garvey @ The Walnut Room
The English Beat @ Soiled Dove Underground
C-Vay’s “All Fall Away” Video Release Party ft. JL Universe, Timid Smoke, J Middle, Zelious, Keagan @ Herman’s Hideaway
Ben Sparaco and The New Effect w/ Hunter James Band, Willym Brown and The Sugar Machine, Nic Jay (SYCDVK), Luke Britton @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Outcry Tour w/ Elevation Worship, Bethel Music, Christine Caine, Mosaic MSC, Vertical Worship @ 1st Bank Center
Spundose w/ Mindset, Funkstatic, Unfold, Mass Relay @ The Black Box
Boom In The Box w/ Mermix, Magnetik, Skip Rip, Orin, Gingersnvps @ The Black Box Lounge
The Interesting Times Gang 001 @ The Meadowlark
Man About A Horse @ The Black Buzzard
Friday, April 13
Recommended: Minnesota w/ Shlump, Champagne Drip, Homemade Spaceship @ The Ogden Theatre
EDM producer and DJ Christian Bauhofer (better known as Minnesota) is coming to The Ogden to kick off the weekend. Minnesota’s style is a tasty mixture of dubstep with some elements of hip-hop thrown in. Joining Minnesota on his Denver endeavor are fellow artists Shlump, Champagne Drip and local Denver act Homemade Spaceship. It’ll be an upbeat way to start your weekend off, dancing the worries of your week away.
Amzy w/ Kayla Hruby @ The Bluebird Theater
Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather w/ Ruston Kelly @ The Gothic Theatre
Reve Kalell w/ FI, Connor Ray, Sean Owen @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Brasstracks w/ The O’My’s, S’natra, Blossomn @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Trill Sammy w/ Trayce Chapman, slouch, Khaki @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Sharone and The Wind w/ Mr. Atomic, The Undertakers, Amalgam Effect @ The Marquis Theatre
Nina Diaz (w/ Full Band) w/ Wild Moccasins @ Larimer Lounge
SYCDVK (EP Release) w/ The Hollow, What Young Men Do @ Hi-Dive
Consider The Source w/ The Workshy @ Lost Lake
Must Die! + Laxx + Tisoki w/ Tyro @ Beta Nightclub
Public Display of Aggression Anniversary @ The Roxy Theatre
Cut Copy DJ Set @ Bar Standard
Jayceeoh @ Temple
J Paul Getto @ Milk Bar
Audien @ The Church
Women In Jazz ft. Ellyn Rucker (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Jenkins, Askren, Romaine, Benedict (JARB) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Joshua Trinidad Trio (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Myles Sloniker Duo @ Nocturne Jazz
Reckless Kelly @ The Grizzly Rose
Swindlin Hearts (Album Release) @ 3 Kings Tavern
DJ Jason Heller (’80s Vinyl Dance Party) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Sauce K w/ Silent Funeral, Suspicious Activity, Simple Battery, Staple Milk @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
The Trade-Ins w/ Prettymouth, Archipelaghost, Ready Set Go ft. DJ Aka Miggy Camacho @ Goosetown Tavern
Diego’s Umbrella w/ Today’s Paramount, Ponder The Albatross @ Globe Hall
The English Beat @ Soiled Dove Underground
Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Spice 1 w/ Indigenous Peoples @ Herman’s Hideaway
We’s Us w/ Turtleneck, Hot Knife @ Your Mom’s House Denver
John McEuen & Friends w/ The Circle Be Unbroken @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Sub-Conchos and The Choralary @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
20/20 Label Showcase ft. Ivy Lab w/ PAINT (Tsuruda x Huxley Anne), Deft, Despise @ The Black Box
Kinetik w/ Miss Jaedha, Whiskas, Omega, Liz Elleven, Zenith @ The Black Box Lounge
Reno Divorce w/ Throttle Bomb, Dryer Fire, Luna Sol @ The Black Buzzard
2XS @ Herb’s
Saturday, April 14
Recommended: The Still Tide (EP Release) w/ Panther Martin, Bluebook @ Lost Lake
The local indie-rock band The Still Tide are gearing up for their EP release show at Lost Lake on Saturday. Armed with a catchy sound and killer lead vocals, The Still Tide is one of the local acts to watch out for in 2018. Opening for The Still Tide are fellow Colorado bands Panther Martin and Bluebook, making this a great way to give a local band some local love.
The Residents @ The Bluebird Theater
Tyler Childers w/ Lillie Mae @ The Gothic Theatre
K Kamp w/ AP, G-Epic, Ray Reed @ Summit Music Hall
Turnstile w/ Touché Amoré, Culture Abuse, Razorbumps @ The Marquis Theatre
Motorcycle Potluck Records Launch Party ft. Bud Bronson & The Good Timers, Allout Helter, Jack’s Smirking, Revenge, Flight Kamikaze @ Larimer Lounge
Amigo The Devil + Jonny Fritz w/ Hang Rounders, DJ Brian Buck @ Hi-Dive
Twiztid w/ Gorilla Voltage, Blaze, More TBA @ The Roxy Theatre
Digitalism DJ Set @ Club Vinyl
Thomas Gold @ Temple
Ty Morris & HOW (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Lionel Loueke Trio (Two Sets) (Night Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Huntertones (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Lady Day by The Crystal Collins Quintet (Evey Saturday) @ Nocturne Jazz
John Gunther & Victor Mestas (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Bradley Palmero w/ Ghost In The Willow, Sour Boy Bitter Girl, Six Shooter @ 3 Kings Tavern
Briana Harris Organ Quartet (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Frameworks w/ Moon Frog, Impact (Luke Sims), mxxnwatchers @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern
Ginny Mules w/ Modern Whiskey Market, Bottlerocket Hurricane @ Globe Hall
The Goonies w/ Jeff & Jackson Cloud @ The Walnut Room
Shakedown Street w/ Eric McFadden Group @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Best Of The West 9: Semi-final 3 ft. Flahoola, Your Own Medicine, Ratt Poison, Big Green Carpet, Major Glen @ Herman’s Hideaway
The Lituation w/ Fauxxsy & Cocina @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Tierro w/ Bridget Law and We Dream Dawn @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Diana Jones @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
The Mover & Shakers @ The Venue
#040 – Santoku Takeover w/ Logam, Des McMahon, Domina @ The Black Box Lounge
Sub.Mission 11 Year Anniversary w/ Kahn, Neek, Special Guest, Boofy, Hi5 Ghost, SGT Pokes @ The Black Box
Soul 4 You w/ Miggy Camacho & Friends @ The Meadowlark
Groovealicious @ Herb’s
Sunday, April 15
Recommended: Timeflies w/ Bryce Vine, Baby Raptors @ The Gothic Theatre
To end this week in Denver concerts, pop duo Timeflies is headed to the Mile High City to perform at The Gothic Theatre. Last month, Timeflies released their most recent EP To Dream, which is worth checking out on Spotify or where ever you check out new music. Bryce Vine and Baby Raptors will be kicking off the evening before Timeflies bring down the house.
Afton Showcase ft. GlassesDaMartin, PVRTYFOUL, De’Von Mitch, Ginksta, allen voyce, WOBBLETREXX, KADIS-GBINK, Feral, Claraty, elevated truth, De / Con, C.dabeast, NoSleepMusicGroup, Hooliganism, Tay4, Trizzy, SV Baddass, Go’Vrazy X SV DAMUSKI, Yungg Fattz @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Smooky MarGielaa w/ Fiji Macintosh, Noir Illusions, A1 Billionaire, Tony Neek$, Alizay, Wasted Youth, The K!D @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Slaughter To Prevail w/ Poolside At The Flamingo, ORBITER, Fall of Scylla @ The Marquis Theatre
PJ Morton w/ Other Black, Moonglade @ Larimer Lounge
The Last Bandoleros w/ Dead Pay Rent, Igaus Davis @ Lost Lake
Oliver Schories @ Beta Nightclub
Mia Asano w/ Nordic Daughter, The Rocky Mountain Turnarounds @ The Oriental Theater
Jason Klobnak Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz
LCD Soundsystem Brunch w/ DJ Hollow @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Denver’s Hip-Hop Underground Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Kush Groove Sundays w/ DJ Thred Savage & Special Guests @ The Meadowlark
Denver On My Mind w/ Gann Matthews, Sawmill Joe, Jennifer Niceley @ The Black Buzzard
