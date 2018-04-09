April showers are supposed to bring May flowers, but so far we’ve only seen some nice weather followed by a slight drizzle of snow. The only thing crazier than Colorado weather is the Denver concert scene. We broke down the second week of April and found some great events to see.

Monday, April 9

Recommended: Dashboard Confessional w/ Beach Slang, Kississippi @ Summit Music Hall

On Monday, Dashboard Confessional is taking over Summit Music Hall to perform some of their early 2000s and modern day rock songs. During Dashboard Confessional’s almost 18-year-old career, they’ve been responsible for hits such as “Vindicated” and “Hands Down”. Earlier this year, Dashboard Confessional released Crooked Shadows to add to their discography. Join them along with Beach Slang and Kississippi as they make their way into Denver.

Jungle w/ Omar Apollo @ The Gothic Theatre

Sensamotion & Dubbest w/ Beyond Bridges, Selecta Razja @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Acid Mothers Temple w/ Yoo Doo Right, Emerald Siam @ Larimer Lounge

Buck Meek (Big Thief) w/ Whippoorwill @ Lost Lake

Skyburial w/ Outlier, Nihil (Music Video Shoot) @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Rich Jones w/ CFX Project, Hakeem Furious, Meta Sarmiento, Tone ET @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Tuesday, April 10

Recommended: Lo Moon w/ Kraus @ Hi-Dive

Lo Moon is one of the up-and-coming bands to look out for in 2018. On Tuesday, the indie-rock trio is coming to the Mile High City to perform at South Broadway’s Hi-Dive. The Los Angeles-based band is known for their unique ambient-like rock sound mixed with some smooth vocal work. If you’re looking for some indie-rock to check out this week, Lo Moon and Kraus will be the show to see.

Moose Blood w/ Lydia, McCafferty @ Summit Music Hall

Yung Gravy w/ Roy Purdy, Caleon Fox @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Ty Dolla $ign w/ 24 HRS, TC Da Loc, Dre Sinatra @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10 Years w/ Black Map @ The Marquis Theatre

The Heavy Set w/ Foxfeather, Mitchel Evan, Elise Wunder @ Lost Lake

Day26 @ The Roxy Theatre

Eric Alexander + Harold Mabern Quartet (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Adam Nussbaum & Friends @ Nocturne Jazz

Timber Timbre w/ Thor & Friends @ Globe Hall

Champion – Locals Takeover @ The Black Box

Wednesday, April 11

Recommended: Echosmith w/ The Score, Jena Rose @ The Gothic Theatre

From The Gothic Theatre to Red Rocks, Echosmith has seen it all in Colorado. A few years back, the SoCal band opened for TwentyOne Pilots. Fast forward ahead to this Wednesday, Echosmith is headling The Gothic Theatre. Echosmith is known for their hit songs such as “Cool Kids” and “Bright” which have racked up millions of streams on Spotify. Opening for Echosmith are fellow artists The Score and Jena Rose, making this a great way to spend a Wednesday night.

LUZCID and Conrank w/ Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Sure Sure @ Larimer Lounge

Wake w/ Vermin Womb, Call Of The Void, Full Bore @ Hi-Dive

Christoph + Frits Wentink @ Bar Standard

Joanna Wallfisch w/ Annie Booth (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Renditions Menu Release: Giant Steps by John Coltrane @ Nocturne Jazz

Cole Swindell @ The Grizzly Rose

Jami Lunde w/ Eben Grace @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Patient Zeros w/ Luna Sol, Otis @ Goosetown Tavern

Fractalite w/ Stray The Course, Swim The Sky, Glass Cases @ Herman’s Hideaway

Phaeleh w/ Dillard, Yukona, pheel. @ The Black Box

Thursday, April 12

Recommended: Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox @ The Paramount Theatre

Last year, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox c0-headlined Red Rocks alongside a cappella legends Straight No Chaser. On Thursday of this week, Bradlee is bringing his Postmodern Jukebox to The Paramount in the heart of LoDo. Postmodern Jukebox is known for their retro spins on modern chart-topping songs paired with creative music videos, which are all available on YouTube.

Coast Modern @ The Bluebird Theater

The Jauntee w/ The Jive Tribe, River Valley Rangers @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Mitis w/ PRXZM, Party Nails @ Larimer Lounge

Princess Dewclaw w/ Abeasity Jones, Surf Mom @ Hi-Dive

Ron Gallo w/ The Nude Party, Twen @ Lost Lake

Tritonal @ Beta Nightclub

Joe McBride Tribute To Ray Charles (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Sonic Arcade w/ DJ Mike Rich @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Lightstory w/ Alterity, Pleasures, Axima, White Dwarf @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

The Southern Belles w/ Silver and Smoke, Grand Zelo @ Globe Hall

The Novelists w/ Cousin Curtiss, Darren Garvey @ The Walnut Room

The English Beat @ Soiled Dove Underground

C-Vay’s “All Fall Away” Video Release Party ft. JL Universe, Timid Smoke, J Middle, Zelious, Keagan @ Herman’s Hideaway

Ben Sparaco and The New Effect w/ Hunter James Band, Willym Brown and The Sugar Machine, Nic Jay (SYCDVK), Luke Britton @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Outcry Tour w/ Elevation Worship, Bethel Music, Christine Caine, Mosaic MSC, Vertical Worship @ 1st Bank Center

Spundose w/ Mindset, Funkstatic, Unfold, Mass Relay @ The Black Box

Boom In The Box w/ Mermix, Magnetik, Skip Rip, Orin, Gingersnvps @ The Black Box Lounge

The Interesting Times Gang 001 @ The Meadowlark

Man About A Horse @ The Black Buzzard

Friday, April 13

Recommended: Minnesota w/ Shlump, Champagne Drip, Homemade Spaceship @ The Ogden Theatre

EDM producer and DJ Christian Bauhofer (better known as Minnesota) is coming to The Ogden to kick off the weekend. Minnesota’s style is a tasty mixture of dubstep with some elements of hip-hop thrown in. Joining Minnesota on his Denver endeavor are fellow artists Shlump, Champagne Drip and local Denver act Homemade Spaceship. It’ll be an upbeat way to start your weekend off, dancing the worries of your week away.

Amzy w/ Kayla Hruby @ The Bluebird Theater

Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather w/ Ruston Kelly @ The Gothic Theatre

Reve Kalell w/ FI, Connor Ray, Sean Owen @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Brasstracks w/ The O’My’s, S’natra, Blossomn @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Trill Sammy w/ Trayce Chapman, slouch, Khaki @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Sharone and The Wind w/ Mr. Atomic, The Undertakers, Amalgam Effect @ The Marquis Theatre

Nina Diaz (w/ Full Band) w/ Wild Moccasins @ Larimer Lounge

SYCDVK (EP Release) w/ The Hollow, What Young Men Do @ Hi-Dive

Consider The Source w/ The Workshy @ Lost Lake

Must Die! + Laxx + Tisoki w/ Tyro @ Beta Nightclub

Public Display of Aggression Anniversary @ The Roxy Theatre

Cut Copy DJ Set @ Bar Standard

Jayceeoh @ Temple

J Paul Getto @ Milk Bar

Audien @ The Church

Women In Jazz ft. Ellyn Rucker (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Jenkins, Askren, Romaine, Benedict (JARB) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Joshua Trinidad Trio (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Myles Sloniker Duo @ Nocturne Jazz

Reckless Kelly @ The Grizzly Rose

Swindlin Hearts (Album Release) @ 3 Kings Tavern

DJ Jason Heller (’80s Vinyl Dance Party) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Sauce K w/ Silent Funeral, Suspicious Activity, Simple Battery, Staple Milk @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

The Trade-Ins w/ Prettymouth, Archipelaghost, Ready Set Go ft. DJ Aka Miggy Camacho @ Goosetown Tavern

Diego’s Umbrella w/ Today’s Paramount, Ponder The Albatross @ Globe Hall

The English Beat @ Soiled Dove Underground

Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Spice 1 w/ Indigenous Peoples @ Herman’s Hideaway

We’s Us w/ Turtleneck, Hot Knife @ Your Mom’s House Denver

John McEuen & Friends w/ The Circle Be Unbroken @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Sub-Conchos and The Choralary @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

20/20 Label Showcase ft. Ivy Lab w/ PAINT (Tsuruda x Huxley Anne), Deft, Despise @ The Black Box

Kinetik w/ Miss Jaedha, Whiskas, Omega, Liz Elleven, Zenith @ The Black Box Lounge

Reno Divorce w/ Throttle Bomb, Dryer Fire, Luna Sol @ The Black Buzzard

2XS @ Herb’s

Saturday, April 14

Recommended: The Still Tide (EP Release) w/ Panther Martin, Bluebook @ Lost Lake

The local indie-rock band The Still Tide are gearing up for their EP release show at Lost Lake on Saturday. Armed with a catchy sound and killer lead vocals, The Still Tide is one of the local acts to watch out for in 2018. Opening for The Still Tide are fellow Colorado bands Panther Martin and Bluebook, making this a great way to give a local band some local love.

The Residents @ The Bluebird Theater

Tyler Childers w/ Lillie Mae @ The Gothic Theatre

K Kamp w/ AP, G-Epic, Ray Reed @ Summit Music Hall

Turnstile w/ Touché Amoré, Culture Abuse, Razorbumps @ The Marquis Theatre

Motorcycle Potluck Records Launch Party ft. Bud Bronson & The Good Timers, Allout Helter, Jack’s Smirking, Revenge, Flight Kamikaze @ Larimer Lounge

Amigo The Devil + Jonny Fritz w/ Hang Rounders, DJ Brian Buck @ Hi-Dive

Twiztid w/ Gorilla Voltage, Blaze, More TBA @ The Roxy Theatre

Digitalism DJ Set @ Club Vinyl

Thomas Gold @ Temple

Ty Morris & HOW (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Lionel Loueke Trio (Two Sets) (Night Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Huntertones (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Lady Day by The Crystal Collins Quintet (Evey Saturday) @ Nocturne Jazz

John Gunther & Victor Mestas (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Bradley Palmero w/ Ghost In The Willow, Sour Boy Bitter Girl, Six Shooter @ 3 Kings Tavern

Briana Harris Organ Quartet (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Frameworks w/ Moon Frog, Impact (Luke Sims), mxxnwatchers @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

Ginny Mules w/ Modern Whiskey Market, Bottlerocket Hurricane @ Globe Hall

The Goonies w/ Jeff & Jackson Cloud @ The Walnut Room

Shakedown Street w/ Eric McFadden Group @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Best Of The West 9: Semi-final 3 ft. Flahoola, Your Own Medicine, Ratt Poison, Big Green Carpet, Major Glen @ Herman’s Hideaway

The Lituation w/ Fauxxsy & Cocina @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Tierro w/ Bridget Law and We Dream Dawn @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Diana Jones @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

The Mover & Shakers @ The Venue

#040 – Santoku Takeover w/ Logam, Des McMahon, Domina @ The Black Box Lounge

Sub.Mission 11 Year Anniversary w/ Kahn, Neek, Special Guest, Boofy, Hi5 Ghost, SGT Pokes @ The Black Box

Soul 4 You w/ Miggy Camacho & Friends @ The Meadowlark

Groovealicious @ Herb’s

Sunday, April 15

Recommended: Timeflies w/ Bryce Vine, Baby Raptors @ The Gothic Theatre

To end this week in Denver concerts, pop duo Timeflies is headed to the Mile High City to perform at The Gothic Theatre. Last month, Timeflies released their most recent EP To Dream, which is worth checking out on Spotify or where ever you check out new music. Bryce Vine and Baby Raptors will be kicking off the evening before Timeflies bring down the house.

Afton Showcase ft. GlassesDaMartin, PVRTYFOUL, De’Von Mitch, Ginksta, allen voyce, WOBBLETREXX, KADIS-GBINK, Feral, Claraty, elevated truth, De / Con, C.dabeast, NoSleepMusicGroup, Hooliganism, Tay4, Trizzy, SV Baddass, Go’Vrazy X SV DAMUSKI, Yungg Fattz @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Smooky MarGielaa w/ Fiji Macintosh, Noir Illusions, A1 Billionaire, Tony Neek$, Alizay, Wasted Youth, The K!D @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Slaughter To Prevail w/ Poolside At The Flamingo, ORBITER, Fall of Scylla @ The Marquis Theatre

PJ Morton w/ Other Black, Moonglade @ Larimer Lounge

The Last Bandoleros w/ Dead Pay Rent, Igaus Davis @ Lost Lake

Oliver Schories @ Beta Nightclub

Mia Asano w/ Nordic Daughter, The Rocky Mountain Turnarounds @ The Oriental Theater

Jason Klobnak Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

LCD Soundsystem Brunch w/ DJ Hollow @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Denver’s Hip-Hop Underground Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Kush Groove Sundays w/ DJ Thred Savage & Special Guests @ The Meadowlark

Denver On My Mind w/ Gann Matthews, Sawmill Joe, Jennifer Niceley @ The Black Buzzard

