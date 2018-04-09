Hudson Gardens is 30 acres of forest and garden groves in Littleton. Every year the venue hosts outdoor concerts open to the public. Today, Hudson Gardens announced the 2018 lineup and it’s the venue’s biggest collaboration yet. From industry giant Third Eye Blind and Big & Rich to music hall of fame-r Firefall — the talent is better than ever. Hudson Gardens has been producing the summer concert series since 1999, growing each year since.

The Garden has been a local hotspot for music lovers across the metro. At 3,250 feet capacity, it’s a perfect place for those seeking the outdoor concert experience. And this year, that capacity will certainly be tested by the appeal of this stacked lineup:

Hudson Gardens’ 2018 summer lineup:

Sunday, June 10 Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot!

Sunday, June 17 38 Special

Sunday, June 24 The O’Jays

Tuesday, July 3 Super Diamond

Wednesday, July 4 Firefall

Sunday, July 8 Tommy James & The Shondells/Herman’s Hermits

Sunday, July 15 Sheryl Crow (sold out)

Sunday, July 22 Third Eye Blind

Sunday, July 29 Chris Isaak

Saturday, August 4 Little River Band

Sunday, August 5 UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, Astro & Mickey

Saturday, August 11 Kenny Loggins

Sunday, August 12 Toto

Saturday, August 18 Josh Turner

Sunday, August 26 Big & Rich

Sunday, September 2 Boz Scaggs

–

From international chart-topping rock band, Third Eye Blind to Grammy award-winning group Toto, pop icon Sheryl Crow and singer, songwriter turned actor Chris Isaak — there seems to be a sound for all tastes coming to Hudson this summer.

Tickets go on sale Monday, April 23, here. Prices and show times vary by artist.