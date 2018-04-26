Beer and music are two of our favorite things, especially when they’re both local. This summer, the annual Colorado Brewers’ Festival will return for the 29th year to feature Colorado beers, Colorado breweries and Colorado bands. This year, local band the Gasoline Lollipops will headline the festival and Odell Brewing is busting out a brand new beer in their honor. “It’s the Gasoline Lollipops Resurrection Red,” explained vocalist and guitar player Clay Rose. “It’s a red ale with notes of cherries and hot peppers — sweet and explosive like us.”

This iconic festival is nothing new for Colorado. It began in 1990 with 11 Colorado breweries and has since grown into a display of more than 100 local beers from more than 40 local breweries. Odell wanted to expand their reach by investing in local music as well, which lead to the idea of the beer. Drummer Adam Perry said,

“They reached out and wanted us to headline their annual festival and as apart of that, have a beer. So we crowdsourced some ideas and got so much feedback — most of which were suggestions for an IPA and that’s so common now. In the end, I came up with Resurrection Red. We thought that could be something simple but really really good. So Clay and Brad went up to Odell and created what is now a beer named after our first album.”

