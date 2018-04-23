“Dine out and do good” is the motto for Thursday, April 26, 2018. Project Angel Heart is Denver and Boulder’s 24th annual Dining Out for Life, in which restaurants and breweries around the Denver and Boulder area will donate 25 percent of your check during breakfast, lunch, happy hour or dinner on April 26. Over 230 restaurants and breweries are expected to raise over $300,000 for Project Angel Heart during the one-day event. It could be even higher since this year, some restaurants are now opting to also donate 25 from their bar sales. In the past 23 years, the event has raised more than 5.5 million dollars for Project Angel Heart.

Project Angel Heart is a Colorado-based nonprofit that prepares and delivers free meals tailored to Coloradoans living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, end-stage renal disease, COPD and other life-threatening illnesses. In 2018, Project Angel Heart will prepare more than 385,000 meals to an estimated 3,000 people.

“Dining Out For Life is our largest annual fundraising event and we’re always humbled by the outpouring of support we receive from the community on this day, and throughout the year,” said Erin Pulling, president and CEO of Project Angel Heart. “We’d love to make this our most successful event to date, so we are asking our supporters to find their favorite participating neighborhood restaurant and to come hungry, knowing that, just by eating out, they will be making a true difference for people living with HIV/AIDS in Colorado.”

Presented by US Foods, Dining Out for Life is held in more than 60 cities across the United States and Canada. Project Angel Heart hosts the largest event with 40 percent more restaurants and 25 percent more dollars raised than any other city. There will be more than 200 returning restaurants, and at least 25 new restaurants have joined the list, including The Bindery, Cake Crumbs Bakery, Hana Matsuri Sushi, Jack Rabbit Slims and FIRE at the Art Hotel.

As appreciation for taking part in Dining Out for Life and supporting Project Angel Heart, guests can enter into a drawing to win a $2,500 gift card King Soopers, who is a local event partner. There are three ways guests can enter to win the gift card. They can fill out an entry envelope while dining at a participating Dining Out for Life restaurant. They can also get entered when donating by texting “meals” to 50155 or on the website now until May 31, 2018.

Start making plans and go here to see the full list of participating locations. Some of our favorites on the list include Osaka Ramen, Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, Urban Farmer and many more.

Can’t make it out on April 26? You can still donate to Project Angel Heart here.