The purpose of Earth Day is to remind us that Earth is our one home and we need to take care of it. The way we think about, see and consume food is an important topic, if not one of the most important topics of Earth Day.

Here are 10 events involving food and drink at markets, events, restaurants and breweries that benefit climate change organizations and grassroots action for the environment for the upcoming Earth Day on April 22.

1) Trail Clean-Up & Earth Day Beer at Breckenridge Brewery

When: Friday, April 20, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Saturday, April 21, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: The Farmhouse at Breckenridge Brewery, 2920 Brewery Ln., Littleton

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Breckenridge Brewery has partnered with several local schools and businesses to celebrate Earth Day this weekend and to make a difference. The weekend will kick off with the launch of its 2018 Earth Day beer: PolliNation Saison made with orange blossom honey from Colorado’s oldest honey retailer, Beeyond the Hive.

On Saturday, there will be a Trail Clean-Up & Restoration Project along the Mary Carter Greenway Trail that runs along the South Platte River. Sign up here to be on the Breck Clean-Up Team where you will remove trash from the river with waders. Volunteers will receive a free t-shirt, coupon for a free beer at the Brewery that day, 10 percent off purchases at Pedal Bike Shop and 10 percent off purchases at Anglers All fly shop.

2) Raw Milk Cheese Appreciation Day at Cheese + Provisions

When: Saturday, April 21, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Cheese + Provisions, 2432 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This isn’t an Earth Day event, but we think it may as well be. If we’re talking more ethical and sustainable ways of eating — Raw Milk Cheese is worth trying and educating ourselves about. It is unpasteurized cheese which is said to have a great deal of microflora and probiotics.

Cheese + Provisions is the only member in Colorado of the Oldways Cheese Coalition and will be hosting one of five US flagship events. They will host a free raw milk cheese tasting bar on Saturday, as well as 10 percent off all raw milk cheese.

3) Lakewood’s 2018 Earth Day Celebration

When: Saturday, April 21, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Lakewood Heritage Center, 801 S. Yarrow St., Lakewood

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This event is jam-packed with activities, concerts, a beer garden, food trucks — and tons of Earth Day initiatives. All proceeds from the beer garden will go to Jovial Concepts — a non-profit resource for community and stewardship for a sustainable future. Enjoy food from the Vegan Van, Rocky Mountain Slices and Smoke on the Mountain BBQ.

There will be an electric car expo where you can learn the benefits and ins and outs of what it’s like to own an electric vehicle. A Nissan Leaf, Chevy Volt and Tesla Model X will be on display. They will have a Sustainable Backyard where you can learn about chickens, xeriscaping, rain barrels and other sustainable practices.

4) Earth Day Après Party with Denver Beer Co.

When: Saturday, April 21, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Mountain Goat Plaza, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, 28194 U.S. Hwy 6, Keystone



Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Arapahoe Basin’s Green Team is having an Earth Day party — partnering with Denver Beer Co. and Darn Tough Vermont Socks to bring a fun day of carpooling and sustainability. If you show up with three or more people in your car, you will receive free Darn Tough Vermont Socks and CLIF Bar samples (while supplies last).

In the morning there will be a scavenger hunt, but after that is the free Après party with beer from Denver Beer Co., live music from the Gin Doctors and prize drawings. All proceeds will go to Protect Our Winters (POW), a non-profit in Boulder which mobilizes the winter sports community to fight against climate change.

5) Whiskey for a Cause at William Oliver’s Publick House

When: Saturday, April 21, 4:30 – 6 p.m.

Where: 2608 South Timberline Road, Fort Collins; 201 North Public Road, Lafayette

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Both William Oliver Publick House locations will hold an Earth Day Celebration. Every Johnnie Walker cocktail sold this Saturday will go toward planting 200 trees in the National Forest. Reps from Johnnie Walker will be at both locations at 4:30 p.m. providing cocktails to the first 40 people to RSVP via EventBrite. Have some whiskey, and help get some trees planted.

6) Earth Day Deals at All Natural Grocers Locations

When: Friday, April 20 – Sunday, April 22

Where: All Natural Grocers Locations

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Give the Earth a little love while you grocery shop at any of Denver’s Natural Grocer locations this weekend. Staring on Friday, April 20 will be a three-day sale as well as Earth-saving tips. But on Earth Day this Sunday, you can get a free reusable grocery bag with your purchase, earn double {N}power points and have a chance to win a gift card. You can also sign its Ladybug Love Pledge here — pledging that you won’t use harsh chemicals that harm ladybugs on your garden.

7) ‘Panzano Refuses to Suck’

When: Sunday, April 22 – Sunday, May 20

Where: Panzano, 909 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Panzano recently discontinued the use of plastic straws in their restaurant. Heck yeah! The downtown restaurant calculated that it was using 100,000 straws a year.

In honor of this accomplishment — the restaurant will host a month-long donation called ‘Panzano Refuses to Suck,’ starting on Earth Day. The themed cocktail for the event is the Opis Cornucopia – Juniper Jones Gin, Cocchi Americano, cold pressed cucumber, pear, kale, basil juice and agave nectar. For every Opis Cornucopia sold during the campaign, $1 will go towards Colorado’s Inland Ocean Coalition a local non-profit that focuses on how inland communities affect our oceans.

8) Spinelli’s Market, Earth Day Recycling Drive

When: Sunday, April 22, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Spinelli’s Market, 4621 E. 23rd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: You’re probably thinking: “I already have a recycling bin, I’m good.” Well, it’s not just any recycling drive. This Sunday, Spinelli’s Market in Park Hill is taking the hard-to-recycle items that curbside recycling does not accept. The shop will accept plastic film: bags, zip locks, bubble wrap and foam packing sheets; oral care products: toothbrushes, toothpaste tubes and floss containers; and much more. The shop has partnered with Catherine Lucht, a Park Hill resident and Zero Waste Lifestyle advocate is working with TerraCycle and Boulder’s Eco-Cycle CHaRM facility to take these hard-to-recycle items. For full event details, go here.

This is your chance to check out Spinelli’s and get some awesome authentic Italian fare, like olives, cheese and subs.

9) Earth Day Dig-In at Infinite Monkey Theorem

When: Sunday, April 22, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $25

The Lowdown: Join Slow Food Denver at Infinite Monkey Theorem on Earth Day this weekend, for a day of gardening, seed saving activities, speakers, a film screening and food (and wine). The screening is of Deeply Rooted: John Coykendall’s Journey to Save our Seeds and Stories, an acclaimed public TV documentary about preserving farm heritage. Coykendall will speak at the event as well. Other activities include a seed saving demonstration from the Seeds Trust, a take action table (letter writing to local representatives), seed art and a Slow-Food Yard Sale.

Food will be provided by Camellia Beans (which also sponsored the documentary), Frozen Matter Ice Cream, Rocky Mountain Bakehouse bread — and you’ll receive one free drink from the Infinite Monkey Theorem & TeaKoe (more drinks available for purchase). Reserve your spot now.

10) Earth Day Vegan Dinner at Jill’s Restaurant

When: Monday, April 23, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Jill’s Restaurant & Bistro, St. Julien Hotel & Spa, 900 Walnut St., Boulder

Cost: $29.95

The Lowdown: The St. Julien Hotel in Boulder is committed to minimizing its environmental impact — the restaurant is a part of the City of Boulder’s Zero Waste Initiative. The restaurant in the hotel, Jill’s Restaurant & Bistro is naturally a part of that mission as well. On Monday night, Jill’s Restaurant will hold an Earth Day Vegan Dinner — an annual Dine Out for Our Wildlife dinner. All proceeds from the dinner will go to Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in order to support their work in helping animals.

The gourmet vegan dinner will include a multi-course tasting menu and a complimentary glass of wine. Eat, drink and help injured, sick and orphan animals.