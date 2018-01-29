Two years ago, SoulCycle came through Denver’s Santa Fe district for a free three-day pop-up. Now, it’s back and it’s here to stay.

SoulCycle, arguably one of the hottest workouts in the fitness world, is cycle class known for its cult-like following. Groups ride together in a candlelit studio to the various rhythms and beats led by an instructor. And much like other cycling classes, this workout is no joke. With more than 82 studios in two countries SoulCycle has made its way into cities across North America, now including Denver.

The news comes from BMC Investment, a real estate group that announced two new tenants at its new Cherry Creek building called the St Paul Collection. The $165 million building is located at 210 St. Paul Street and is hailed as a “premier luxury rental residences and retail” complex. The two-tower space will have 55,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and 165 luxury rental residences. SoulCycle will be located in tower two whereas the other tenant, CB2, the sister brand of Crate & Barrel, will be in tower one.

“St. Paul Collection will set a new standard in Denver, and from the enormous interest we’ve received in pre-leasing in recent months, there’s clearly an appetite for this level of luxury living,” said Adam Fenton, vice president of Development for BMC Investments. “We’re thrilled to bring this vision to life, which incorporates smart home features, state-of-the-art technology and the incredible finishes that are important to our clientele, as well as highly anticipated retail options.”

CB2 plans to open this summer whereas SoulCycle will start spinning in October 2018. If you’re looking for a new apartment, the St. Paul Collection is currently pre-leasing tower one residences, while tower two apartments will be available near the fall.

In the meantime, start collecting your best workout gear and power up those quads and get ready to see what all the hype is about.