The winter chill is biting and Denver has some great events to get you in from the cold. Start your week of by going to SCFD Community Free Day and end it by bending and twisting at Downward Facing Drizzy. Whatever you end up doing this week, take a look at this roundup of events to see what is happening in Denver.

Monday, January 8

SCFD Community Free Day

When: January 8, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is hosting an SCFD Community Free Day. The free day will feature programs and fun activities for all to participate in. You can learn about serpents and lizards at Jungle Lady, go on a scavenger hunt and more.

Intro to Wheel Throwing

When: January 8, 6-9 p.m.

Where: FLUX Studio and Gallery, 377 S Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn how to throw some ceramics at an Intro to Wheel Throwing class. You will learn the basics of working on the wheel and create a ssix-inchcylinder with 1.5 pounds of clay during the class. You can create three mixing bowls as the class project, or create something original of your own. Materials and tools for the class will be provided.

Elvis B-Day Bash

When: January 8, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate The King’s birthday at an Elvis B-Day Bash. Grandma’s House is showing its love of Elvis with a night of the King’s jams and more. You can make your own PB&J at a sandwich station with purchase of a full beer. If you come dressed in an Elvis costume you can have a chance a winning a mystery prize.

Grand Opening

When: January 8, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Carla Madison Recreation Center, 2401 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Attend the Grand Opening of the Carla Madison Recreation Center. The recreation center is opening after years of hard work and planning. The center will be fully functional at 5:30 p.m. following the ceremony. Get the chance to be on of the first people to experience the brand new facility.

Tuesday, January 9

The Bonfils Girl

When: January 9 and 16, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Bovine Metropolis Theater, 1527 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a chance to see The Bonfils Girl, a play about Denver’s own Helen Bonfils. Helen Bonfils was the daughter of Frederick Bonfils, the former head of the Denver Post. Experience the determination and achievements that Bonfils took on during her exciting life. Cathy Washburn will be playing Bonfils and reenact her journey.

Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Awards

When: January 9, 6:30-11 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St. Unit 15, Denver

Cost: Free get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Symphony is paying tribute to humanitarians at the Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Awards. The ceremony will be held at the Boettcher Concert Hall. Pianist Mike Chipman will be joined by Diana Tash, Stephanie Hancock and more musical guests.

Archer Quiz Show

When: January 9, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Flex your brain muscles at an Archer Quiz Show. Ratio Beerworks is back at it again with another quiz show night. The event is free and you have a chance to win prizes for your knowledge on the hit show. Clips from the show will be shown and trivia questions will follow. Put together a team of five people and compete.

Nerd’s Night Out

When: January 9, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Black Sky Brewery is joining with Player 2 to host a Nerd’s Night Out. Grab a beer and hang out to play video games, board games and more. You can also try your hand at the virtual reality game Deadly Hunter and get a chance to win a free beer.

Wednesday, January 10

Cupid’s Undie Run Party

When: January 10, 7 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Help raise fund at Cupid’s Undie Run Party. The event will be benefiting the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Sip on cocktails, watch some burlesque and more, all while funding a great cause. All proceeds from the show will go towards the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Donations are welcome.

ULLR Fest

When: January 10-13, 6 p.m.

Where: Breckenridge, CO

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Breckenridge is hosting the 55th year of ULLR Fest. Put on your viking hat and see a giant bonfire, an ULLR parade and more. You can help break a world record with an ULLR shot ski or take a dive with an ice plunge. ULLR Fest has a wide range of activities for everyone to enjoy.

PBR Bull Riding Finals

When: January 10, 7-9 p.m.

Where: National Western Stock Show, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $27-$115 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The National Western Stock Show is gearing up for PBR Bull Riding Finals. Watch as the best riders in Denver will take on the task of taming fierce bulls as part of the PBR Real Time Relief Velocity Tour. Do not miss out on seeing some crazy stunts.

Ratio Comedy

When: January 10, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Laugh your night away at Ratio Comedy. Ratio Beerworks puts on a Battle Royale, putting 12 comedians head to head to compete for best jokes. The joke-off will be held bracket-style and you will determine who will win. You can grab a brew and watch the battle for free.

Thursday, January 11

Mexican Art: New Traditions

When: January 11, 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $27 at the door

The Lowdown: The Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosts an exhibition, Mexican Art: New Traditions. The exhibition will feature works from Jerry Vigil, a local Chicano artist. Santos and Dia de los Muertos sculptures made from wood and paper-mache will make up part of the exhibition, as well as a temporary exhibit of “El Alabrije: Una Historia En Comun” (” A History in Common”).

Oskar Blues Hooky Day

When: January 11, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Loveland Ski Area, I-70, Georgetown

Cost:$65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a day off from the grind for Oskar Blue Hooky Day. Meet at Doughtery’s Neighborhood Pub to catch the bus to Loveland Ski Area and ski your day away. The ticket price includes food, beer and a lift ticket to take you up the mountain.

Friday, January 12

Exchange

When: January 12, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 at the door

The Lowdown: The Denver Art Museum continues its new program Exchange. January will focus on free speech as the theme and will use the exhibition Eyes On: Xiaoze Xie to start it off. You can discuss contemporary social issues and later you can listen to Janae Burris, Jen Harris and other speakers.

‘On the Street with Bill Cunningham’

When: January 12, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Colorado Photographic Arts Center is teaming up with The New York Times for ‘On the Street with Bill Cunningham’. The exhibition will celebrate famous fashion photographer Bill Cunningham. The opening reception is free and open to the public and will feature photo editor Tiina Loite, who worked with Cunningham in The New York Time‘s Style section.

Las (H)adas

When: January 12, 12-5 p.m.

Where: Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: Don’t miss the chance to see Las (H)adas. Friday is the last day you can take a look at the exhibition. The exhibition features art from local Latina artists that will inspire you. The Colorado Coalition Against Domestic Violence will be contributing to the exhibition with an installation of 1000 butterflies along with audio of voice from survivors of domestic abuse.

Take it to the Streets

When: January 12, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Take a tour of murals at Take it to the Streets. The tour will be led by muralist Josiah Lopez and will go around Santa Fe Art District to see all of the amazing murals. You will meet at Museo de las Americas for a final look at the Las (H)asas exhibition and then proceed on the tour.

I, Tonya

When: January 12, 7 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $11.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Sie FilmCenter is showing a special screening of I, Tonya. I, Tonya follows the unexpected journey of Tonya Harding, played by Margot Robbie. You can see how the ice skater ended up transforming into a tabloid villain in the tragic, yet comical film. Producer Bryan Unkeless will be in house for a Q&A following the film screening.

Saturday, January 13

Tim Allen Live!

When: January 13, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $49-$113 tickets available here

The Lowdown: The Bellco Theatre is welcoming the award winning comedian, Tim Allen for Tim Allen Live! The show will feature a hilarious set by the Allen himself and allow you to get a closer look into the comedian’s life.

Change The Rules

When: January 13, 4-7 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation at the door

The Lowdown: Try making a difference at Change The Rules. Warm Cookies of the Revolution is hosting a game centered night, where you can change the rules of the game to make them more realistic and civic. You can pick and choose from new and old board games. Treats will be available for you to munch on. Register here.

Science Fiction and Fantasy Reading

When: January 13, 7-9 p.m.

Where: BookBar, 4280 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Listen to a Science Fiction and Fantasy Reading at the BookBar. K.B. Wager will be reading from Behind the Throne and Davyne DeSye will be reading from Caraspace. Discussions and autographs will be be held following the readings. Tasty bites and beverages will be available for you to enjoy during the event.

Detroit ’67

When: January 13-February 24, 8 p.m.

Where: Curious Theatre Company 1080 Acoma St., Denver,

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Curious Theatre Company presents Detroit ’67. The play follows siblings Chelle and Lank as they run their unlicensed bar in their basement. They find themselves caught up in the turbulent uprising in ’67. The play explored problems with police brutality and finding your place in a violent changing town.

Sunday, January 14

Downward Facing Drizzy

When: January 14, 9-11 a.m.

Where: The Walnut Room 3131 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $15 at the door

The Lowdown: Get into your bends and poses at Downward Facing Drizzy. Kady from Big Booty Yoga will be leading the Drake-tastic yoga class to loosen you up. After class you can sip on a free beer or mimosa and keep jamming to Drake. RSVP here to grab a spot in the class, as they do go quick.

Mark Your Calendar

Dancing Horses

When: January 17, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Nation Western Stock Show, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $23-$45 tickets available here

Logan Lecture

When: January 17, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 tickets available here

Blade Runner Blackout

When: January 19, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ROLL, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

Black Sheep Friday

When: January 19, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

Women’s March in Denver

When: January 20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free