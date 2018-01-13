The new year means new chances to attend some fashion events this January. 2017 was such a popping year in fashion for the city of Denver. With the very first Denver Fashion Week on the horizon, we have no doubt that 2018 will be more than we could ever imagine. Take a look at some events you don’t want to miss in this first chapter of the year.

Denver Fashion Weekend Model Casting

When: Sunday, January 7, 12 – 1 p.m. for ages 6 – 12; 1 – 2 p.m. for ages 13 – 17 ; 2 p.m. for ages 17+

Where: Walker Fine Art- 300 W. 11th Ave. #A, Denver, CO 80204

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: For the first time ever, Denver Fashion Weekend is expanding to Denver Fashion Week (DFW). With six runway shows, DFW and 303 Magazine is looking for models of all types to strut their stuff. Go here to sign-up for the open call.

Neiman Marcus Events

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3030 E 1st Ave., Denver

Last Call Sale

When: January 1 – 14; Throughout the Store

The Lowdown: Head to Neiman Marcus for the best values of the season.

Oscar de La Renta Trunk Show

When: January 4 – 5; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fine Apparel, Level Two

The Lowdown: View the spring collection of classic Couture fashion.

LaMer Spa

When: January 5 – 6; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Beauty Department, Level One

The Lowdown: Facials, treatments, beauty makeovers and special-occasion consultations.

Sisley Signature Skincare Event

When: January 10 – 12; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Beauty Department, Level One

The Lowdown: Enjoy products from the skin care line dubbed the best by InStyle and Allure Magazine.

LaPrairie Spa

When: January 13; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Beauty Department, Level One

The Lowdown: Indulge in skin caviar and more in order to have you glowing in 2018.

Revive Spa

When: January 18; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Beauty Department, Level One

The Lowdown: Revive is known for its best selling night cream.



Estee Lauder Spa

When: January 19 – 20; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m; Beauty Department, Level One

The Lowdown: Estee Lauder has the secret to infinite beauty and you don’t wanna miss it.

Denver Bridal Show 2018

When: Sunday, January 7 from 12 to 4 p.m.

Where: The Curtis Hotel — 1405 Curtis St, Denver

Admission: $7 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: Dear brides of Colorado, this is the place where you can plan your wedding all in one day. For over 29 years this bridal show has provided blushing brides with sample cakes, catering, wedding professionals, discounts, complimentary wedding magazines and so much more. One of the best offerings is the chance to win a bachelorette party, honeymoon and many other great vendor prizes.

Sipping + Sewing

When: Monday, January 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House — 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Admission: $35

The Lowdown: Have you been thinking about taking up sewing? Now is the time and Grandma’s House is the place. Bring your own machine for a night of learning and drinking. From making a drawstring wine bag or hemming up your favorite pants, this class was made for beginners. The event is hosted by Marma Designs and Sewing School and they are dedicated to sharing their passion of sewing with you.

Justin Great Season 2 Launch Party

When: Friday, January 19 from 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Urban Mix Coffee House – 2907 Huron St Unit 101, Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Designer, Justin Great, is known for crafting men’s and women’s ready-to-wear fashion and accessories. This month he will reveal a new collection. Enjoy a fashionable evening with free food drinks, giveaways, a fashion presentation and a dance performance by CreNatives. Then take some fun photos with friends in the photo booth to make the night last forever.

Winter Boutique Warehouse Sale

When: Saturday, January 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Denver’s Distillery — 2201 Lawrence St

Admission: $10

The Lowdown: Some of our favorite local boutiques are gifting us 50-75 percent off of their amazing items during a warehouse sale you don’t want to miss. Heavy hitters like Melrose and Madison, Intrigue Boutique, Jewelius, Midnight Rambler Boutique, Pinks Denver, SHEA, Stitch Boutique of Denver, Lady Jones Denver and Eleanor and Hobbs will have accessories, dresses, denim and intimates on display for your choosing. A general admission ticket will include a free drink from Mile High Distillery and a VIP ticket gives you a sneak peek at the sale items, a free drink and a goody bag. Most importantly this event’s proceeds will benefit local women-run nonprofit, Cocktails For A Cause Colorado.

Fashion Denver’s Fashion Camp

When: Saturday, January 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 2875 Blake Street, Denver

Admission: $95 per camper (Register HERE)

The Lowdown: Every year Fashion Denver throws a camp where young fashion lovers can let their imaginations and creativity run wild. The day of fun includes a kindness coordination activity, fashion sketching, hair and makeup tutorials, model coaching and a runway debut. Artist, Krista Shiner plans to take the campers on a journey that shows her road to becoming an artist. The mini campers will leave the camp with new friendships and a new sense of confidence which are two of the best aspects of the fashion world.