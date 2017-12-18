Hanukkah has started, Christmas is next week and Denver has a lot to do before the holidays hit you full force. Kick off your week by giving to those in need at SneekEazy Toy Drive and end it by taking a magical ride on the Holiday Carousel. However you spend your week, check out this roundup of what is going on in Denver.

Monday, December 18

SneekEazy Toy Drive

When: December 18, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: SneekEazy, 1134 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Help those in need, while partying at SneekEazy Toy Drive. Denver Broncos’ Von Miller and SneekEazy join forces to hold a night of charity. Come with an unwrapped toy or donation and get a free drink. Dance to some music and enjoy bites from Element Kitchen and drink specials from Breckenridge Brewery, Grey Goose and Angel’s Envy.

Making Terrariums

When: December 18, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Rosehouse, 14 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $32 at the door

The Lowdown: Create your own plant piece at a Making Terrariums workshop. Faatma from Rosehouse will show you how to put together the perfect little terrarium that you can keep for yourself or give as a gift. Thirty-two dollars will cover the class and materials. Email here to reserve your spot for the class.

A Drag Queen Christmas

When: December 18, 7 p.m.

Where: The Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver

Cost: $23-$104 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Christmas with a daring show at A Drag Queen Christmas. Contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race will perform at The Fillmore Auditorium as part of the “Naughty Tour.” The show will feature acts from Sasha Velour, Shea Coulee, Kim Chi and more. You do not want to miss a chance to see these queens in action and maybe get an autograph.

Tuesday, December 19

Waitress

When: December 19-31, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $30-$115 tickets available here

The Lowdown: The Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents Waitress, an adaptation of the film Waitress. The musical, created by an all-female team, features original music, lyrics and more. Waitress follows the journey of Jenna, a waitress and pie maker, who wants to get out of her small town and doomed marriage.

Irish Traditions

When: December 19, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Ritualcravt, 2842 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $40 at the door

The Lowdown: Dig into your Irish roots (if you have them) and see how your ancestors celebrated the Winter solstice at Irish Traditions. Rituacravt will host a night of discovery featuring stories, myths and a creation of a mystical kissing bough. Magic and spells will help you get in touch with what had been practiced in olden times. To register, contact Ritualcravt at [email protected]

Flow in the Dark

When: December 19, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bend into utkatasana at Flow in the Dark. Rishi yoga leads the one hour class to let go of the stresses of the world. Glow sticks and black lights are supplied, so all you have to bring is yourself and a mat. Fifteen bucks will get you a spot in the class and a free beer to quench your thirst after the class. All levels are welcome.

PJ Carol and Hora-Around-the-Menorah

When: December 19, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Hanukkah has started and Little Man Ice Cream is hosting a PJ Carol and Hora -Around-the-Menorah. On the eighth night of Hanukkah, join in donning your pajamas to sing along with Centennial Singers, Skinner saxophonists and more. A Channukah candle lighting will be lead by Cantor Martin Goldstein.

Mistletoe Market

When: December 19, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a Hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek welcomes a Mistletoe Market. Twenty Cherry Creek North retailers will join together for a one-stop shopping experience. You can munch on seasonal snacks and sip on a drink with a free drink ticket at the cash bar, while perusing for the perfect gift. You can also snag a stocking giveaway from Alice 105.9 at the Christmas tree.

Wednesday, December 20

Ruckus Family Christmas

When: December 20, 7-11:59 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $35-$55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Party the night away at Ruckus Family Christmas. The Oriental Theater hosts a night filled with music, film and more. The event features the release of a brand new fashion film by Ruckus and Blurred pictures. Music from Jacob Manos, Deen Shiffrin and a secret headliner will help you jam out. Proceeds from the event will go towards Skate for Change.

Breathe It All In

When: December 20, 8-9 a.m.

Where: Lululemon at Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3000 E 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Lululemon Cherry Creek presents a preview class Breathe It All In to give you a sneak peek at what Fit Fest will be like. The yoga class will be lead by Keri Bergeron, Jillian Keaveny and Christa Schwind. Sound Off Colorado headphones will be used to pull you into the meditation.

Holiday Brass

When: December 20, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $20-$94 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Boettcher Concert Hall welcomes back Holiday Brass. The Colorado Symphony Brass will perform a seasonal program to fill the air with bold and cheery sound. The concert will feature music from the Baroque period, Christmas videos and more.

RiNo Studio Launch Party

When: December 20, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Abby Sparks Jewelry, 1320 27th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission RSVP here

The Lowdown: Help welcome the new Abby Sparks Jewelry studio at RiNo Studio Launch Party. Abby Sparks Jewelry is a custom jewelry design studio. Sip on cocktails and nibble on hors-d’oeuvres while exploring the loft space studio.

Thursday, December 21

Knit-In for Peace

When: December 21, 12-7 p.m.

Where: Fancy Tiger Crafts, 59 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Attend a Knit-In for Peace. Fancy Tiger Crafts is joining the annual World Wide Knit-In for Peace day for knitting and a donation drive. Bring a project to knit and non-perishable food to donate to The Gathering Place to help spread a bit of joy. Tonja Reichley from Dandelion Wild Apothecary will be brewing herbal tea to help you knit.

Friday, December 22

Too Hot to Handel

When: December 22-23, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $20-$94 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Experience a new take on Handel’s Messiah at Too Hot to Handel. The concert features a mix of gospel, jazz and R&B to fill the night with brightness and sound. Members of the Colorado Symphony Chorus and guest soloists will perform parts from Handel’s famous Christmas oratorio. Get ready to raise your hands and sing along.

B FRESH Holiday Party

When: December 22, 7-11:59 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Head over to Spectra Art Space for a B FRESH Holiday Party. The B Fresh Gear crew present a night of bad Santa, gifts and more. You can sip on drinks while dancing to some great music, or grab someone to kiss underneath the mistletoe. So come and re-FRESH yourself.

Midnight Madness

When: December 22, 11:59 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you loved the new film The Disaster Artist, see where it all started at Midnight Madness. The Landmark’s Esquire Theatre will be showing a special viewing of the movie The Room. The Room is an intense film about love, lies and with Tommy Wiseau, who directed and played the lead character, Johnny.

XXX-Mas Craft Fair

When: December 22, 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: Don’t have your holiday shopping done? Get it done at the XXX-Mas Craft Fair. The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver features a craft fair filled with makers and more. More than 10 vendors will present their goods for you to choose from. If you are feeling extra naughty this year, to the XXX-Mas workshop to make crafts with Ladies Fancy Work.

Saturday, December 23

OVO XMAS

When: December 23, 9 p.m. – 1:45 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $10-$27 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s is rocking out the holidays at OVO XMAS. Get your Drake love on and jam out to music spun by four different DJs. The event will also feature a fashion pop-up from Lawrence & Larimer. Special surprises are in the works, so don’t miss one of the best parties of the holidays. Make sure to grab tickets fast, because Drake Night tends to sell out.

Sunday, December 24

Holiday Carousel

When: December 24- January 2 2018, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Pavilions 500 15th St., Denver

Cost: $3 per ride

The Lowdown: The Holiday Carousel is back by popular demand. The carousel will run all through December and bring in the new year with New Year’s Eve rides. The ride will bring you back to your childhood years with magic and Christmas cheer. All proceeds from the rides will go toward Food Bank for the Rockies.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

SNAP! ’90’s Party

When: December 29, 9 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $10-$17 tickets available here

Pre-New Years Party

When: December 29, 10 p.m. 1:30 a.m.

Where: Epernay Lounge, 1080 14th St., Denver

Cost: $20 tickets available here

Great Gatsby Gala

When: December 30, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Summit Music Hall

Cost: $25-$125 ticket available here

Decadence NYE 2017

When: December 30 – January 1, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $89-$129 ticket available here