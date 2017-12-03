This holiday season the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs is continuing its 32-year gingerbread house tradition with a 3,798,114 calorie, 12-foot-tall, 150-square foot gingerbread house.Led by The Broadmoor’s Executive Pastry Chef Adam Thomas, the treat will be a replica of a small chapel west of the resort, which was constructed in 1919 just after The Broadmoor hotel opened in 1918. It took 10 master pastry chefs and two carpenters 220+ hours to make the chapel, which if consumed would be 3,798,114 calories – constitute a very painful 288,495 percent of your total daily carbohydrates. The recipe includes the following:

958 lbs of powdered sugar

475 lbs of flour

650 eggs

19 lbs of holiday spices

200 lbs of honey

128 lbs of molasses

6 lbs of salt

78 lbs of assorted candy, gum balls and fruit jellies

164 lbs of dark chocolate

89 lbs of butter

3 lbs of baking soda

10 lbs of heavy cream

2 lbs of fresh yeast

The model chapel was built in the basilica style, so even though it is small, it resembles nothing so much as a great cathedral done in miniature. The Pauline Chapel was named for Mrs. Penrose’s granddaughter, Pauline, in gratitude for the family’s “deliverance from evil” during World War I. Unfortunately, the house isn’t on the Broadmoor’s dessert menu — but this Christmas creation of epic proportions can be viewed seven days a week at 1 Lake Avenue in Colorado Springs. Call them at (855) 634-7711 for more information or visit the website here.