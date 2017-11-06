Talking tampons, pads, cramps and PMS is a taboo topic in today’s society. Because of this, a female-led company out of New York City has been hard at work since 2014 to bring the menstruation conversation to the table.

The company is THINX, a brand famous for their controversial period friendly underwear. Their mission is to positively impact people with periods.

“Menstruation has been overlooked for 50 years,” said THINX account manager Emma Wolfe. “Between nearly zero innovation in the industry and a lack of education, the company’s goal is to bring awareness and discussion to anyone with a period.”

The THINX team will bring a menstruation expert, a “PMS Truck” and their one of a kind period-proof underwear to Denver streets Wednesday, November 8 through Saturday, November 11 as the second stop on a tri-city period education tour.

The first event — a community night with the THINX team, will be held Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Denver’s Bar Fausto.

“The meet and great is for anyone who wants to come and discuss all things menstruation,” said Wolfe. “Anyone with questions or concerns can come chat with our menstruation specialist and meet the faces behind THINX period proof underwear.”

Thursday through Saturday, THINX will be rolling out their PMS truck to display their period-proof panties and welcome the community in for menstruation education. There will also be a donation box on the truck where they’ll be collecting unused sanitary products and donating them to I Support the Girls. Anyone and everyone can stop by between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, November 8 outside of Port Side, Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. outside of Fierce45, Friday 4 to 8 p.m. outside of ATC Denver and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. outside of Fierce 45.

The team will additionally host a panel event at ATC Denver Friday, November 10 at 6 p.m. and a sweat session at 11 a.m. outside of Fierce45 Saturday, November 11.

These events are open to the community and do not require a reservation.For more information on the events and THINX products visit the company’s website here.

All photos courtesy of THINX.