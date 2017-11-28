Indie-pop darlings Passion Pit have announced a tour, including a Denver date on January 22, 2018 at the Ogden Theatre. This upcoming tour is behind their latest album, Tremendous Sea of Love, which was released for free on lead singer Michael Angelakos’ Twitter page for people who retweeted neuroscientist Michael F. Well’s tweet on the importance of science. Additionally, this tour comes on the heels of uncertainty regarding the future of the band following Angelakos’ struggle with mental illness and admittance that the music industry “nearly killed him.” However, the announcement of this show provides a strong sense that the band and Angelakos are in better shape and ready once again to enrapture audiences in their signature indie-pop haze.

Tickets for the venture go on sale Friday, December 1, 2017 at 10 a.m. with presale kicking off Thursday, November 30 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available here.