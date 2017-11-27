The food and booze scene in Denver is poised to have a pretty laid-back week following Thanksgiving, but there’s still plenty to do. The first day of December is also happening this week, so the holiday season has officially arrived. Celebrate by attending Friday Night’s Bazaar or check out WinterFest on Pearl Street and get into the spirit.

Monday, November 27

Margarita Toy Drive

When: Monday, November 27, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Tamayo — 1400 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ring in the season of giving this Monday at Tamayo. Mile High United Way is partnering with Tamayo offering a free house margarita if you donate in any type of toy until December 4. This toy drive is happening for the next week.

Great Divide’s Tap Room Giving

When: Monday, November 27, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Brewing Company — 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $6

The Lowdown: November is winding down, and so is Great Divide’s tap room giving. This month, in celebration of Thanksgiving, Great Divide is offering a flight of three beers for $6 and donating all the proceeds to Food Bank of the Rockies and Metro Caring. Head over to Arapahoe Street before the month is over and get some great beer, at a great price, for a great cause.

Tuesday, November 28

Cider & Truffle Pairing with Copia Confectionery

When: Tuesday, November 28, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders — 2811 Walnut St., Denver, Unit 150

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Copia Confectionery is teaming-up with Stem Ciders to offer a cider-truffle pairing this Tuesday. Twenty dollars will get you four different pairings — like the off-dry paired with spiced apple cider and white chocolate truffle. This event is first-come-first-serve, so be sure to get there early.

Trivia: Beer and Brains

When: Tuesday, November 28, 7 p.m.

Where: Zuni Street Brewing Company — 2355 W. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tuesday night means one thing for Zuni Street Brewing Company regulars — trivia night. Test your knowledge of random facts and see if you can win the first place prize. Not to worry though — even if you don’t, there’s plenty beer as a consolation prize.

Wednesday, November 29

Wine & Board Night

When: Wednesday, November 29, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Viewhouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop — 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: This Wednesday for just $20 at the Viewhouse get an entire bottle of wine and a flatbread board. Featuring wine from the Francis Ford Coppola Winery and traditional flatbreads with a special Viewhouse twist such as the prosciutto goat cheese and jam flatbread, Margherita flatbread and many more.

Adrift’s November Luau

When: Wednesday, November 29, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Adrift — 218 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Adrift is throwing a November-styled luau this week. For $20 you get admission to an all-you-can-eat feast, hula lessons and tiki cocktails. Featuring Hawaiian classics like a Kona Kahlua pork and Kalama Polynesian dancers, this is one luau you won’t want to miss.

Thursday, November 30

Beer and Cheese with Joyride Brewing

When: Thursday, November 30, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Denver Bicycle Cafe— 1308 E 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $25

The Lowdown: The Denver Bicycle Cafe is partnering with Joyride Brewing Company to offer a beer and cheese pairing. Cheese expert Nate Cougill will discuss the delicately paired cheese. Save $5 by getting your tickets by pre-sale here.

Friday, December 1

Friday Night Bazaar

When: Friday, December 1, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: 1777 E 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5

The Lowdown: Christmas is right around the corner. Get into the holiday spirit and get some holiday shopping done at Friday night’s bazaar and check out any of the beer or cider vendors. Admission to this holiday spirit-lifting marketplace is $7 at the door, but you can save a couple dollars by getting your tickets here.

Peking Duck Month

When: Friday, December 1, 5 p.m.

Where: Departure Denver — 249 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Departure Denver will serve Peking Duck this month. In case you’re curious, Peking duck is a Chinese dish with a crispy skin and Departure takes it to the next level. Check it out starting this Friday at Departure Denver.

All You Can Eat Oysters

When: Friday, December 1, 9 – 11 p.m.

Where: Jax Fish House — 539 17th St., Denver

Cost: $35

The Lowdown: This Friday at Jax Fish House have as many oysters as your heart desires for an all-you-can-eat oyster night. Also, the first pint of any Post Brewing Company beer is complimentary so make sure to mark this event on your calendar.

Godfather’s Pizza Grand Opening

When: Friday, December 1, 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Godfather’s Pizza — 9567 E. Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Godfather’s Pizza will open a new location near the Cherry Creek Country Club at the end of the week. Bring in a party for five or more and you’ll be entered into a contest to win free pizza for a year. Plus, all customers who come get a coupon for free monkey bread the next time they visit.

The Elusive Turducken!

When: Friday, December 1, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Pinup Chef with Amanda Blackwood — 194 S Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Is it a turkey? Chichen? Duck? No, it’s a turducken! Find out how to cook this mythical dish at The Pinup Chef this Friday. Wow your family, friends and loved ones this holiday get-together with the elusive turducken.

Saturday, December 2

Charlie’s Golden Strong Release benefitting GRFR

When: Saturday, December 2, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company — 1338 S. Valentia St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company is releasing a new beer and holding an event to benefit the Golden Retriever Freedom Rescue program to kick-off the weekend. For every pint and bomber sold, Copper Kettle is donating $1 and $2. The GRRFR event will kick-off at 5 p.m., but the new beer will be tapped at noon.

WinterFest on South Pearl St.

When: Saturday, December 2, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: 1200 – 1900 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: It’s that time of year again, which means it’s time for WinterFest in South Pearl Street. Featuring food vendors, drinks, Christmas tree shopping and live music, this year’s WinterFest is going to be one to remember.

Sunday, December 3

Ring in the Seasons with Bottomless Mimosas

When: Sunday, December 3, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Pinot’s Palette —14315 Orchard Parkway, Suite 200, Westminster

Cost: $40

The Lowdown: Wind down your weekend this Sunday at Pinot’s Palette’s “Ring in the Season” art class. This is an all supplies included painting session featuring bottomless mimosas, wine and 3D painting. Bond with your friends or make some new ones over art, alcohol and fun this Sunday in Westminster.

Hungry for More?

Sign up here to get the best of our food desk delivered to your inbox.

Mark Your Calendars

Prohibition Repeal Day Celebration

When: Tuesday, December 5, 4 p.m. – midnight

Where: The Cruise Room — 1659 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission