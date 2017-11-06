As the holidays draw closer and closer, the events begin to pile up. This week is a busy one in Denver, and we also added an event in Longmont called Nitro Fest, and it is definitely worth the drive. This is a week full of new beer releases, grand openings and celebrations. From Denver Mac and Cheese Beerfest to Ramen Pop-ups, there is really no reason for you to not come out and enjoy one of the many events happening across the city.

Monday, November 6

Firkin Monday: Grilled Palisade Peach

When: Monday, November 6, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders — 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: It’s a very special Firkin Monday coming straight from Palisade. The Grilled Palisade Peach tapping starts at 4 p.m sharp so make sure to come out because this is an event you will not want to miss.

Chef John Tesar’s 60th Birthday Celebration

When: Monday, November 6, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Old Major — 3316 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $25-55 – Tickets here

The Lowdown: Come join Chef Justin Brunson as he hosts Chef and Owner of Knife Dallas and Element Kitchen in Denver, “Extreme Chef” winner and “Top Chef” contestant, Chef John Tesar’s birthday celebration with Chef Sheldon Simeon. There will be signed copies of Chef John Tesar’s cookbook “Knife” for only $25. There will be dinner and a beverage pairing. Make sure you RSVP for this event because it will fill up fast.

Frasca Food and Wine’s Monday Night Wine Dinner

When: Monday, November 6 – 18

Where: 1738 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: $40 – 55

The Lowdown: Monday nights are now a way for renowned wine experts to pair wines with a seasonal four-course menu. If you are a French wine lover, then this Monday night wine event is perfect for you. Come join Peter Weygandt as he pairs exotic French wines with an amazing dinner from Frasca.

Tuesday, November 7

Greenlight Lab Grand Opening

When: Tuesday, November 7, 5 – 11:55 p.m.



Where: Greenlight Lab — 1336 27th St., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: The Greenlight Lab is finally opening to the public. Be sure to come by and check out this experimental craft cocktail lounge with its unique entry. This will be a grand opening that you will not want to miss.

Ramen Pop-Up (Dio Mio X Uncle Collab Dinner)

When: Tuesday, November 7, 5 – 9 p.m.



Where: Dio Mio Handmade pasta — 3264 Larimer St., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Dio Mio is teaming up with Uncle to create a special menu for one night only. This event is a first come first serve and service will be run at the counter as usual. There are no reservations, and it is walk-ins only so be sure to get there early. There will be three types of ramen, three types of buns, small plates, sake by the can and inspired cocktails.

Beer and Cookie Pairing at Woods Boss Brewing

When: Tuesday, November 7, 6 – 8 p.m.



Where: Woods Boss Brewing — 2210 California St., Denver



Cost: $12

The Lowdown: Who doesn’t love cookies and beer? Especially when they are being paired together. Woods Boss Brewing is teaming up with Good Sugar Baking for the first time to offer a delicious cookie and beer pairing. The cost is $12 for four cookies and tasters and a percentage of the proceeds will go to the Foundation for Foster Children.

The Butterfly’s Ball and the Grasshopper’s Feast

When: Tuesday, November 7, 5 – 7:30 p.m.



Where: El Five — 2930 Umatilla, Fifth Floor, Denver



Cost: $80 – 90 – Tickets here

The Lowdown: Ever wondered what an insect would taste like? Come out to the El Five Restaurant and enjoy delicious insect cuisine crafted by the Bug Chef and El Five which will also raise funds to benefit Farms for Orphans. The evening will feature bug-based cuisine from five continents and includes two paired beverages. Seating is limited to only 75 people so be sure to get your tickets now because walk-ins will not be taken.

Wednesday, November 8

Denver Film Festival – Ramen Heads Dinner and a Movie

When: Wednesday, November 8, 6:45 – 9:45 p.m.



Where: Sie FilmCenter — 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver



Cost: Tickets sold at door



The Lowdown: Osamu Tomito, Japan’s king of ramen takes us deep into his world in ‘Ramen Heads’, revealing every step he takes in creating the perfect soup and noodles and his relentless search to find the highest-quality ingredients. Following the movie, there will be a reception taking place that features a ramen feast from Bones and dessert from The Chocolate Lab. There is very select seating for the reception so get tickets before they sell out.

Thursday, November 9

Odell Friek and Mountain Standard Release Party

When: Thursday, November 9, 6 – 7 p.m.



Where: BarFly Denver — 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Odell Brewing Company is releasing two seasonal favorites, and you can be the first to try them. The team is releasing Mountain Standard and Friek, and you’re not going to want to miss them. The release party will also lead into a double feature screening of John Carpenter’s classics, Prince of Darkness and In the Mouth of Madness. Come out and enjoy good brews and films.

Zines and Cereal

When: Thursday, November 9, 7 – 9 p.m.



Where: Europa Coffeehouse —76 S. Pennsylvania St., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Join Europa Coffeehouse for a $2 bowl of cereal and a $2 cup of coffee. There will be vegan milk and gluten-free cereal available upon request. Local zinesters will be selling their zines, so bring some extra cash if you would like to pick up a reading.

WorldDenver Dines Out: Tamayo

When: Thursday, November 9, 6 – 8 p.m.



Where: Tamayo – 1400 Larimer St., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Join Tamayo for great Mexican food and conversation at this months WorldDenver Dines Out. Chef Richard Sandavol will blend the earthy flavors of Mexico with other worldly ingredients. Don’t forget to register for this event because spots are filling up. There is no registration fee and the meals are purchased individually.

GQue Free BBQ Sandwiches

When: Thursday, November 9, 11 a.m.



Where: GQue Championship BBQ — 5160 W. 120th Ave., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: It’s GQue BBQ’s second birthday, but we’re getting the gift. The team has 250 pulled pork sandwiches to give away so do not forget to stop by. You can get pulled pork or a Carolina sandwich free when you dine in.

Friday, November 10

DiSTILLed: Pair

When: Friday, November 10, 6 – 10 p.m.



Where: Clyfford Still Museum – 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $30 – 40 – Tickets here



The Lowdown: DiSTILLed is back this fall for an evening of art, wine tasting and tasty bites. Clyfford Still Museum is partnering with the Wine Dispensary to provide you with the most memorable evening of the year. There will be bites paired with ten delectable wines as well as gluten-free and vegetarian options for guest who need it. Be sure to grab tickets quickly because they will sell out.

Alpine Dog 3rd Anniversary Weekend

When: Friday, November 10 – 13, 3 – 9 p.m.



Where: Alpine Dog Brewing Company — 1505 Ogden St., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: It’s been three whole years since Alpine Dog Brewing Company opened, and now it’s time to celebrate. And, what better way to celebrate than with food trucks, beer collaborations and new beer release? This celebration will last three days so be sure to come out for all three because they will all have something different to offer.

Holiday Wines & Festive Cheese

When: Friday, November 10, 7 – 8:30 p.m.



Where: Cheese + Provisions — 2432 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 – Tickets here



The Lowdown: There are some cheeses that just scream “holiday.” Come join Cheese + Provisions for a holiday-inspired cheese and wine pairing class and taste some of the best cheeses and wines. By the end, you will be an expert on how to craft a winter cheese plate and all the wines that go with it. This is a fun event that will leave you feeling very festive and you will not want to miss out.

Saturday, November 11

Nitro Fest

When: Saturday, November 11, 6 – 10 p.m.



Where: Left Hand High Five Events – 700 Longs Peak Ave., Longmont

Cost: $75 – 100 – Tickets here



The Lowdown: We understand that this event isn’t in Denver, but this is something that you will not want to miss. This is the world’s only nitro-exclusive beer festival, and it’s coming to Colorado. Come transport your senses to a fantasyland of ambient sounds and rare beers. There will be 40+ breweries from across the country as well as circus acts, fire spinners and wild costumes. There will also be a set from LOTUS and costumes are strongly suggested. Do not miss out on this event.

Denver Mac and Cheese Beerfest

When: Saturday, November 11, 6 – 10 p.m.



Where: Vinyl Events Center — 1082 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $35 – 50 – Tickets here

The Lowdown: If you’re a huge fan of mac and cheese and beer then there is no reason that you shouldn’t come out for this event. You will be able to try more than 50 craft beers, wines and spirits. There will be ten restaurant booths offering their signature mac and cheese selections. There will also be a live band and DJ booths set up to get everyone on their feet. Come out and enjoy some good music, beer and of course mac and cheese.

Dessert and Cocktail Pairing

When: Saturday, November 11, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.



Where: Rising Sun Distillery — 1330 Zuni St., Denver

Cost: $30 – Tickets here



The Lowdown: Come to the Rising Sun Distillery to enjoy a flight of three different desserts created by Rising Sun’s own Pastry Chef, paired carefully with three cocktails. A portion of the proceeds will go to benefitting veterans.

Real Dill Hot Sauce and Palisade Peach Table Sour Release Party

When: Saturday, November 11 – 12, 2 p.m. – 11 a.m.



Where: Baere Brewing Company — 320 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $12 – 14



The Lowdown: The Baere Brewing Company is a big fan of hot sauce and Palisade Peach Sour so now they’re bringing the two things together. They are co-hosting a Green Chili Hot Sauce with The Real Dill and they are going to release it in the tap room. On top of the new hot sauce they are making a batch of Palisade Peach Sour and this time they are using 20% more peaches. Be sure to come out and taste both of these items.

Sunday, November 12

The Resistance Diner – Environment Colorado Fundraiser

When: Sunday, November 12, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.



Where: Comal Heritage Food Incubator — 3444 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $40 – 50



The Lowdown: The Resistance Diner believes that our environment deserves better, and you are invited to join them and support Environment Colorado as they provide research, practical ideas and special interests that will show real results for our home. This dinner is an opportunity to be around like-minded people who also wish to fight for the environment. Donations are welcome but not required.

Mark Your Calendars

First Bite — Boulder County Restaurant Week

When: November 10 – 18

Where: Boulder, Colorado



Cost: $18 – 29