This weekend there are boobs to be saved and booze to be savored. Start your weekend by raising funds for breast cancer awareness at Burritos for Boobs fundraiser or get spooky at Spooky Speakeasy. If you want to get into one of the largest Halloween parties in Denver, check out Coloween. Then sweat off the hangover with The Great Pumpkin Haul and refuel with great bites at a Stranger Things brunch. If you want to get into the October season, go get some adult treats at Adult Trick-or-Treating or celebrate the day of the dead at Dia De Los Muertos. Whatever you end up doing this weekend, go see these events that are happening in Denver.

Thursday, October 26

Burritos for Boobs Fundraiser

When: October 26, 7 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Illegal Pete’s Colfax, 2001 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Help Illegal Pete’s Colfax raise money at the Burritos for Boobs Fundraiser. Illegal Pete’s Colfax is joining the effort to help spread awareness about breast cancer. Go to any Illegal Pete’s Location on October 26 and 20 percent of your purchase will be donated to the American Cancer Society. Enjoy a burrito and help save the boobs.

MCA Denver Gala Afterparty

When: October 26, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Sports Castle, 1000 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25-$35, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Even though the MCA is hosting its gala this week, you’ll want to head to the after party. The party is held at the historic Sports Castle and celebrates the architect Sir David Adjave for designing MCA Denver’s building 10 years ago. Neon Indian will provide live music with a DJ set for you to jam out to. Ticket prices include one free drink from Ratio Beerworks.

Friday, October 27

Spooky Speakeasy

When: October 27, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Terminal Bar Union Station —1701 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO

Cost: Free entry

The Lowdown: Rise from the dead at Terminal Bar’s Spooky Speakeasy. There will be music from a live DJ for you to jam out to, spooky themed cocktails to drink and more. There will also be a costume contest that will give you a chance to win prizes, including a free night at The Crawford Hotel — Denver Union Station and a $100 Denver’s Union Station gift card. The soiree will be held at the Lower Gallery Level Bar.

Dia De Los Muertos Party

When: October 27, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Alley between Market St. and Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Celebrate Dia de Los Muertos with the Larimer Arts Association at a Dia de Los Muertos party. Head to Larimer Square Alley for live music, food trucks and more. All those 21 and over are invited to celebrate the day of the dead. Sugar skull mask decorating, delicious drinks and face painting will be available for you to enjoy.

Steampunk Halloween Party

When: October 27, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Where: Solutions Lounge & Restaurant Featuring Escapology®, 2220 California St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Solutions Lounge & Restaurant Featuring Escapology® is throwing a Steampunk Halloween Party. Solutions is a newly opened escape room venue that features a restaurant and bar, the first of its kind in Denver. If you wear a costume — steampunk style preferred — you get a free drink and get a two escape room games for the price of one.

All Hallow’s Eve Bash!

When: October 27, 7 p.m.-12 a.m.

Where: Brooklyn’s at The Pepsi Center, 901 Auraria Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $5, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Party with Denver Comic Con and Pop Culture Classroom for the first annual All Hallow’s Eve Bash! You will get a chance to grab some giveaways, that include Denver Comic Con ’18 tickets, concert tickets, Speed Passes, t-shirts and more. DJ Slave1 will provide awesome music to jam out to. Food and drinks from Breckenridge Brewery and Brooklyn’s will be available for you to enjoy. Don your best cosplay and enjoy the night, just keep it PG-13, kid-friendly and no props.

Saturday, October 28

Stranger Brunch

When: October 28, 10:30-2:30 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get some delicious brunch at Stranger Brunch. Ophelia’s hosts this Stranger Things themed brunch. There will be 80’s inspired music by Boyhollow and DJ Tower to keep the Stranger Things feeling going. This brunch is sure to get you excited for the hit television show’s season two premiere.

Coffin Race and Parade

When: October 28, 12-3 p.m.

Where: Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Head to Manitou Springs to watch a Coffin Race and Parade. The 2017 Emma Crawford Coffin Race and Parade will head down Manitou Avenue. There will be more than 70 teams racing coffins, dressed as one Emma and four runners in costume. These teams will compete for the chance to win best Emma, best Coffin and best entourage.

The Great Pumpkin Haul

When: October 28, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Chatfield Botanic Gardens

Cost: $60, register here

The Lowdown: Ever ran while holding a pumpkin? Get the chance to do so at The Great Pumpkin Haul. This is a two-mile gallop, while holding a pumpkin, through the woods, over hay bales and creeks and through open fields, all through Chatfield Botanic Gardens. At the finish line there will be hay rides, a corn maze, food and more. The registration fee includes your own pumpkin to carry, photos, a shirt and a custom finisher’s medal.

Denver Broncos Trick-Or-Treat

When: October 28, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Where: Sports Authority Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Broncos are celebrating Halloween at the Denver Broncos Trick-Or-Treat. Come dressed in a spooky Halloween costume to trick-or-treat in the Sports Authority Field at Mile High. There will be lots of fall fun to have at this annual party.

Dance Yourself Clean

When: October 28, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $20-$45, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dance the night away at Dance Yourself Clean. There will be music inspired by Icona Pop, Neon Indian, CHVRCHES and more. This party allows you to experience multiple different types of music. The event is made by music lovers, for music lovers and travels across the nation, this time stopping in Denver.

Great Gatsby Zombie Ball

When: October 28, 6-11:55 p.m.

Where: Nocturne, 1330 27th St., Denver

Cost: $15-$20 for bar tickets and $110-$120 for seating, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get spooky with the roaring ’20s at the Great Gatsby Zombie Ball. There will be a four-course tasting menu inspired by the Dark Arts, drinks, vintage jazz music by Gypsy Swing Revue and more. Costumes are very much encouraged. Tickets are going fast, so get yours soon. Bar tickets will be sold at the door.

Paranormal Palace

When: October 28, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $69-$119, tickets are going fast, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join Denver Halloween in giving back this Halloween season at Paranormal Palace. Paranormal Palace is the ninth annual Denver Halloween charity event. There will be a costume contest with a $2,000 prize, a charity event that supports Global Orphan Prevention, full immersion decor, 50+ Performers, and more. Music will be provided by Rowdy Shadehouse, Nevermind the ’90s, four different DJs and more live performances.

Mortified Live: Halloween Special

When: October 28, 8-10 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $16, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to come embarrassing stories with The Oriental Theater at Mortified Live: Halloween Special. Mortified is an international series of storytelling where different adults share their most mortifying moments and childhood items. Come and enjoy the comedic confessionals and later jam out to a throwback cover band.

Denver Oddities and Curiosities Expo

When: October 28, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: The Fox St. Compound, 725 W 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Punk Rock Flea Market is embracing the spooky season at Denver Oddities and Curiosities Expo. There will be over 66 different vendors available with creepy items for you to explore. There will also be live entertainment featuring fire spinners, sideshows and more. Food from four different food trucks will be available for your enjoyment as well as drinks to sip.

The Zombie Prom

When: October 28, 8 p.m. -12 a.m.

Where: Fox St. Compound, 725 W 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dance with the living dead at The Zombie Prom. There will be costume contests to show off your best zombie outfit and drink specials for you to enjoy throughout the night. The zombie king and queen of the prom will be crowned later in the evening so come dressed to kill.

Coloween

When: October 28, 9 p.m. -2 a.m.

Where: The Curtis Hotel, 1405 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $89, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the holiday at one of the biggest Halloween events in Denver at Coloween. The 10th annual Coloween transforms The Curtis Hotel into an open bar party experience. There will be top-rated Denver DJs, live musical performances, theatrical performers and more.

Temple Denver Opening Weekend: Showtek

When: October 28, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Temple Denver, 1136 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Temple Denver is launching its opening weekend with Showtek, a Dutch electronic dance music duo made up of two brothers, Sjoerd Janssen and Wouter Janssen. Showtek regularly reaches the top of different music charts and have worked with multiple artists, including Tiësto, Chris Brown and David Guetta.

Weird Touch

When: October 28, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: Come and get weird at Weird Touch. This Halloween bash will feature DJs Tyler Snow, Fancy Matthew and Shannon von Kelly as you dance the night away. The indie dance party will give you a chance you to down and weird with a dark disco vibe.

Sunday, October 29

Adult Trick-Or-Treating

When: October 29, 1– 7 p.m.

Where: Drink RiNo Breweries, Cideries and Distilleries

Cost: $20 at any Drink RiNo spot

The Lowdown: Get yourself a Halloween treat at Adult Trick-or-Treating. The $20 ticket gets you a DRiNk RiNo Adult Trick-Or-Treat bag, coin and a punch card to use at all participating DRiNk RiNo Locations. You will receive one free spooky beverage and other fun tricks and treats at each different location you visit. So put on a great costume and head out for the night.



Dia De Los Muertos

When: October 29, 12-3 p.m.

Where: Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary and Cemetery, 7777 W 29th Ave., Wheat Ridge

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Celebrate a more traditional day of the dead at Dia De Los Muertos. There will be traditional dancers, music, food trucks, storytellers and authors, Cherie Karo Schwartz and Angel Vigil telling tales of traditions and more. Enjoy celebrating Hispanic heritage and the lives of those who have passed with this fun fall festival.

CLUE Dinner

When: October 29, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Prodigy Coffeehouse, 3801 E 40th Ave., Denver

Cost: $65, get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you love the game CLUE, you will love a CLUE Dinner. Come dressed up as any character you like and have a six-course meal. Each course will be paired with a different character from the game. Chefs Jeffrey and Marcus will draw inspiration from the characters to concoct a mysterious menu. Beer will provided by Renegade Brewing Company and proceeds will go to Prodigy Ventures.

The Art of Brunch

When: October 29, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Who doesn’t like free brunch? Join Art District on Santa Fe for The Art of Brunch. The October edition of The Art of Brunch will feature 22 different galleries and creative businesses that you can peruse. As you gallery hop, you get to sample brunch bites at each different location. The next event isn’t until the last Sunday in November, so get in on some free brunch before it is gone.

Mark Your Calendar

Tim Burton Movie Night

When: October 31, 5-9:45 p.m.

Where: The Studio Loft at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

ITCHY O Hallowmass 2017

When: October 31, 8-11:59 p.m.

Where: Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

Día De Los Muertos Festival

When: November 4, 12-8 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: Free