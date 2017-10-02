This week there are adventure films to watch and crawls to crawl. Start you week off by stopping at the Spider Pavilion exhibit to see some creepy crawlies. Later, learn some dark magic at Momento Mori Victorian Divination class. Jam out to the ball of the centuries at the Time Travellers Ball and get spooky again at the Witches and Ghouls Art Crawl. Later, get Zombified at the Denver Zombie Crawl. If you are into films, check out the Feral First Friday Film Series, First Chair Festival or the Adventure Film Festival. Whatever you end up doing, get out and see what Denver has going on and have a great week.

Monday, October 2

Spider Pavilion Exhibit

When: October 2-29, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W 104th Ave., Westminster

Cost: $11 at the door

The Lowdown: Get buggy at the Spider Pavilion exhibit. The Butterfly Pavilion embraces the Halloween season by opening a spider specific exhibit. Come and embrace these creepy crawlies and the amazing webs they weave. The Spider Pavilion exhibit will be the start of BUGtober at the Butterfly Pavilion.

Tuesday, October 3

Chasing Coral Public Screening

When: October 3

Where: Comrade Brewing 7667 E Iliff Ave, Ste F, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Come watch the award-winning and highly popular documentary Chasing Coral for free at Comrade Brewing. The film chronicles the rapid depletion of coral reefs around the world. Told through a team of divers, photographers and scientists, the film is part educational documentary and part thrilling ocean adventure. A list of speakers will also be announced soon. Go here to check for recent updates.

Wednesday, October 4

MCA Curatorial Tour

When: October 4, 4 – 5 p.m.

Where: The Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with museum admission

The Lowdown: Get a behind the scenes look at MCA’s newest exhibit Saber Acomodar with a tour led by MCA Denver’s Curatorial Associate, Zoe Larkins. The exhibit showcases work from different artisans from Jalisco, Mexico since 1915.



Thursday, October 5

Rogue Elements

When: October 5-7, 7-11 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $8-$9, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Come and join REI for Rogue Elements by Teton Gravity Research. This ski and snowboard film will explore the challenges and beauty that snow sports have to offer. If you attend a showing you will receive free Monday through Thursday lift tickets to Crested Butte Mountain Resort. You will also have a chance to win one of three grand prizes, a pair of Atomic Skis, REI gift cards or a trip to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Crested Butte Mountain Resort or Ski City.

Momento Mori

When: October 5, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Ritualcravt, 2842 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $25, register here

The Lowdown: Join Ritualcravt to learn about the dark magic of Victorian divination. This class will give you an insight of Victorian-era spiritualism, methods and tools of divination, and more. Learn about scrying, floromancy, rapping hands, automatic writing, bibliomancy, and other systems of divination. Get dark and spiritual at Momento Mori.

Hurricane Relief Benefit

When: October 5, 6-10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join the Infinite Monkey Theorem and FareHarbor in giving back to those who have been affected by the recent hurricanes. Jam out to music by Moonlight Bloom and enjoy great drinks. All proceeds will go to Save the Children, Unidos Por Puerto Rico and Direct Relief. Ticket price includes three drink tickets and an entry into a raffle and auction for awesome prizes.

Friday, October 6

Time Travellers Ball

When: October 6, 9 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Where: Bar Standard, 1037 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 before 10 p.m. after 10 price increases

The Lowdown: Come and travel through time at the Time Travellers Ball. All eras of dress are welcome and encouraged, as well as cosplay from movies throughout history. Live music from six different DJs will help you jam out as you check out interactive time machines, steampunk jewelry and more. Join in on a costume contest and have your chance at winning a pair of tickets to the third Annual Colorado HELLoween Ball with TR/ST.

Natural Elements

When: October 6th- November 5th, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Mirada Fine Art Gallery, 5490 Parmalee Gulch Rd., Indian Hills

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience the organic inspired exhibition Natural Elements created by Greg Dye, painter, Thomas Harvey, woodworker and Micheal McLaughlin, bronze sculpture artist. The artist reception will open the exhibit this Friday, with the art exhibition officially opening on Saturday. (more)

Full Moon Goddess Party

When: October 6, 8-11:30 p.m.

Where: 3915 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Join Healthy Honeys for the Fall edition of the Full Moon Goddess Party. Explore your inner goddess and reflect on yourself with energizing activities. Healthy Honeys will discuss how cannabis can help you get to know yourself at a deeper level. Desserts and drinks that are charged by the moon are available to enjoy.

Cultivate Goes to the Ballet: Dracula

When: October 6-15, 1:45-5 p.m.

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 950 13th St., Denver

Cost: $30-$120, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join Cultivate Veterinary Wellbeing for the Colorado Ballet’s crowd-favorite Dracula. Amazing choreography by Micheal Pink will be presented and music by Philip Feeney will be performed by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra. Watch as haunting vampires and the undead king dance the night away.

Witches and Ghouls Art Crawl

When: October 6-7, 1 p.m.- 12 a.m.

Where: The Room of Lost Things, 985 N Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Celebrate the fall solstice by attending the Witches and Ghouls Art Crawl. Walk down Denver’s Santa Fe Drive and enjoy art, oddities, food, music and more. Creepy antiques and taxidermy pieces will be presented to get you in the Halloween spirit.

Midnight Madness: Texas Chainsaw Massacre

When: October 6-8, 11:59 p.m-2 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 — get tickets here

The Lowdown: Come and watch the horror classic Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) at the Landmark’s Esquire Theatre. If you haven’t seen this terrifying film, October is the perfect time of year to get scared out of your pants. If you have seen the film, Leather-face will be sure to again haunt your nightmares after watching this Halloween thriller.

Ultimate Dinosaurs

When: October 6, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost:$16.95, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Check out the Denver Museum of Nature and Science’s newest exhibit, Ultimate Dinosaurs. Learn more about the unique features of Southern Hemisphere Dinos and their differences from North American Dinosaurs. Explore the discoveries that have been made and new scientific research being done to uncover more about these magnificent creatures.

IFAF 2017 Art Opening

When: October 6, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Sturm Hall, 2000 E Asbury Ave., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Come and join the University of Denver in the IFAF 2017 Art Opening. The art exhibit will feature Not Your Indian with artist Gregg Deal. There will be an opening reception that is free and open to the public. Following the reception, there will be an artist talk at six p.m.. Sponsors of this event include the DU Museum of Anthropology and the Native American Community Partnerships & Programs.

Feral First Friday Film Series

When: October 6, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Feral Mountain Co., 4320 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Join Feral Mountain Co. for its Feral First Friday Film Series and the showing of Samuel in the Clouds, the last film screening of 2017. This exciting film explores a Bolivian Ski Lift that is being affected by climate change. A few shorter film will be presented before the main event. Bring your own lawn chair, blankets, snacks and whatever you may like to enjoy the show on the front lawn.

Ghosts of Capitol Hill

When: October 6, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Capitol Hill, 1288 Gilpin St., Denver

Cost: $120-$360 depending on group size, get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Grab a group of friends to get spooky on the Ghosts of Capitol Hill Walking Tour. The tour guide will give stories about local Denver ghosts, troubling pasts, and more. Let the Ghosts of Capitol Hill Walking Tour give you a glimpse into Denver’s spookiest tales and explore the hauntings and creepy history of Capitol Hill.

Saturday, October 7

Denver Zombie Crawl

When: October 7, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Zombie Crawl, 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Get your Zombie on at the Denver Zombie Crawl. Costumes and scary makeup are heavily encouraged. Makeup booths and vendors will be available for you to up your Zombie game. Parade yourself in Zombie garb and grab drinks and food along the way. Let’s see how undead you can get.

Otter Weekend

When: October 7-8, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Where: Downtown Aquarium-Denver, 700 Water St., Denver

Cost: $20.50-$27.50, tickets at the door

The Lowdown: Do you love otters? If so, check out the Downtown Aquarium-Denver for its Otter Weekend exhibit. Otter themed activities will held as you learn more about these aquatic furry creatures. There will also ane a Otter training sessions, a conservation table and more.

Women Behaving Badly

When: October 7, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Coffee at The Point, 710 E 26th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Come and admire paintings of Nobel Laureates at Coffee at The Point. This year the gallery will focus on women who have one the Nobel Peace prize. Each painting of these badly behaved ladies are accompanied by their own special story.

First Chair Festival

When: October 7, 1 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Performing Arts Complex and Sculpture Park — 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $40 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Are you excited for snow season to start? Come and join the First Chair Festival in bringing in the ski-season. There will be live music by Air Traffic Controller and the Moth & The Flame, ski film premieres, a gear sale and more. Food and great beer will be available to enjoy. Kick off the beginning of Winter by checking it out.

Adventure Film Festival

When: October 7-8, 12-11 p.m.

Where: Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder

Cost: $25-$65, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join the Boulder Theater for a three-day showcasing of adventure focussed films. The Adventure Film Festival will feature thrilling independent films, speakers, workshops and interactive art. These new and exciting films will be accompanied by discussions about the films. The Adventure Film Festival will also have an Adventure Street Fair, that will present live music and great beer.

Runnin’ for Research 5k

When: October 7, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Great Lawn Park, 101 Yosemite St., Denver

Cost:$25-$100 Donation based, get registered here

The Lowdown: Join the CU Department of Neurology’s Headache Clinic for their inaugural Denver Runnin’ for Research 5k. This 5k helps fund research for headache and migraine disorders. Each runner will receive a Runnin’ for Research 5k tshirt. If you are in the top, you will have the chance to receive trophies and prizes. Food and drinks will be at the finish line for everyone to enjoy.

Condom Couture

When: October 7, 6:30-11 p.m.

Where: Boulder JCC, 6007 Oreg Ave., Boulder

Cost: $50-$100, register here

The Lowdown: Head down to Boulder to raise funds for women’s health at the fifth annual Condom Couture fashion show. Boulder Valley Women’s Health Center hosts the event where condom-inspired fashions will be presented on the runway. These crafty looks are created by local designers and community members. Online registration ends on October fifth.

Sunday, October 8

Movie on the Field: Beetlejuice

When: October 8, 6:45-9:45

Where: Haunted Field of Screams, 10451 McKay Rd., Thornton

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Come and watch Beetlejuice on the Haunted Field of Screams. This classic movie is sure to get you in the Halloween mood. Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs and kick back and relax. The movie on the field is free, however, haunted attractions, food and drinks are ticketed.

Mark Your Calendar

Victorian Horrors

When: October 13, 6-9 p.m.

Where: The Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver

Cost:$19, tickets are going fast, register here

Meow Wolf and Maker Fair

When: October 14-15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $16-$28, tickets available here