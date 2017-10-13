Great things happen in November as we are reminded of the many things to be grateful for. From crimson sunsets, chunky sweaters, snow on the ground to parties that allow us to dress up and have some fun – we are so thankful that November is finally here. We’ve rounded up some pretty amazing events that will keep you in the holiday spirit and allow you to give back to some amazing causes.

Neiman Marcus Events

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3030 E 1st Ave, Denver

Lagos Trunk Show

When: November 4; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Designer Jewelry, Level One

The Lowdown: Discover the latest collection of bracelets, earrings, necklaces and more.

Elizabeth Locke Trunk Show

When: November 4; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Designer Jewelry, Level One

The Lowdown: The designer draws on a lifelong fascination with the antique jewelry of the Etruscans, Greeks and Romans to create her own neo-classical hand-make 19K gold jewelry

Ralph Lauren Trunk Show

When: November 9 – 10; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fine Apparel, Level Two

The Lowdown: View the pre-spring collection by American Designer, Ralph Lauren.

Fur Caravan

When: November 22-26; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fine Apparel, Level Two

The Lowdown: Featuring exquisite fur items at excellent values.

Red Ball

When: Sunday, November 19 at 6 p.m.

Where: First Baptist Church of Denver — 1373 Grant St., Denver

Admission: Starting at $40 (Get tickets HERE )

The Lowdown: In recognition of World AIDS Day, the Colorado AIDS Project (CAP) is hosting its annual Red Ball. This edgy yet contemporary runway event is set to feature many local high-end fashion designers alongside top-notch hair and makeup stylists. From the compelling silent auction to a cocktail reception filled with amazing entertainers, this event is sure to be one you don’t want to miss. The ball is in support of Denver Colorado AIDS Project & Howard Dental Center. The event is all about preventing the spread of HIV and AIDS and to provide for those affected by the disease.

Denver Fashion Weekend

When: Thursday, November 9, Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12 at 7 p.m.

Where: Exdo Event Center —1399 35th Street, Denver, CO

Admission: Starting at $15 (Get tickets here )

The Lowdown: The time of year that every fashion lover in Denver gets excited for is finally here. Denver Fashion Weekend has proven to be one of the biggest fashion events in the state of Colorado.

Night 1: Local Designers + Boutiques

Featuring some of our favorite local boutiques and internati0nal designers, night one will be one to remember. From Denver we have Jesse Mathes Metalwork, Royal Outerwear, Nuorikko and Velvet Wolf. From Istanbul by way of New York City, we have John Paul Ataker.

Night 2: Garbarini Presents…

While you should attend all nights of DFW, this is a must-attend show. Garbarini, another amazing local boutique that has been selling designer women’s apparel and shoes since 1985. The brilliant folks at Garbarini have gathered international designers from all around the world and we are so lucky to experience their DFW debut. Check out the lineup.

Byron Lars / New York

Zadig and Voltaire / Paris

ADD Down / Milan

Smythe / Canada

Trina Turk and Milly / Los Angeles

Diane Von Furstenberg / New York

Haute Hippie / New York

Theory / New York

Camilla / Australia

Night 3: The Hair Show

Hands down the most unique night of DFW. You will literally hear “oohss,” “ahhhhs” and “yasssss” throughout the entire night. From colorful tresses to beautifully constructed hair pieces, some of Denver’s best hairstylist leave nothing left for the imagination. Some heavyweight salons include Beauty Underground, 12 Benefits, L’Oreal Professionnel, Scruples, We Salon, Chrystalline, Charlie Price, Redken, TIGI, Vanity Dollz and Obsidian Presents. We also have some hairstylists teaming up with fashion designers to serve up jaw-dropping looks from head to toe. They include Hailey Hodapp & Rachel Marie Hurst, Hannah Werling & Duane Topping, Stephan Lauren & Kotomi Yoshida, Bri Bird & Tyne Hall and Alicia McQuilliams & Marie Margot.

Patterns & Pops Fall Sip ‘N Shop

When: Thursday, November 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Patterns and Pops — 1620 Platte St. Ste F, Denver

Admission: Free entry

The Lowdown: Want to preview the holiday collection from one of Denver’s hottest boutiques? Check out the sip and shop highlighting some fall favorites while sipping on wine. Best of all, 10 percent of the sales will be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

SAVOR Showcase by RAW Artists Denver

When: Thursday, November 9 at 8 p.m.

Where: Church Nightclub — 1160 Lincoln St., Denver

Admission: Tickets start at $22 (Get HERE)

The Lowdown: The RAW artists Denver never let us down. Through music, fashion, hair, makeup, photography, accessories, performance and visual art, artists from around the city are given a platform to showcase their art in an alternative way. The natural born artists specializing in fashion include La Montagne Jewel Designs, Goldendiva Designs, Zhou Qi, Femme Fatale Intimates, Guwala Da Nele and The Missy Nguyen.



Dolls for Daughters and Toys for Boys Toy Drive Kick-Off Party

When: Thursday, November 9 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Garbarini — 239 Detroit St, Denver

Admission: Free entry

The Lowdown: We all love shopping but shopping for a cause brings another level of happiness. During Give Back Night, you’ll be able to donate a toy valued at $20 or make a monetary donation. Then you will receive 20 percent off your entire purchase between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Firefly Handmade Holiday Market

When: Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Embassy Suites Hotel Ballroom — 2601 Canyon Blvd, Boulder

Admission: Free entry

The Lowdown: The holiday season is here and it is time to start shopping your little heart out. This holiday market has exclusive handmade artisan goods that you won’t be able to anywhere else in Colorado. Over 80 artists will be highlighted as you enjoy live music by Banshee Tree. From home goods, jewelry, adult and children’s fashion, ceramic and paper goods, you are sure to leave this market with some special items for your loved ones.

Friday Night Bazaar Holiday

When: Friday, November 24 at 5 p.m.

Where: 1717 E 39th Ave, Denver

Admission: Free entry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. — $5 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: Shop, sip, mingle and dance is the theme for this party and they are all the reasons to get excited for this event. La Pompe Jazz will be playing as you peruse the collection of wine, cider, handcrafted jewelry, apparel and even hot sauce.