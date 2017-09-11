This week in Denver you’re in for some big meals, samplings, and the chance to give back. From wine festivals, to raw dinners variety is in the cards for the next few days. Cocktails will accompany an array of exciting opportunities from learning how to be more eco-friendly, to helping the hungry. You’ll even be able to drink beer while benefiting big cats. Local brews and wine fests will be available all around, and you can even try out some natural brews made from vegetable juice. On top of that, you’ll have the chance to check out some great tunes while munching on some even better brunch. End of summer, two in one celebrations are waiting for you downtown.

Monday, September 11



September Raw Pop Up Dinner



When: Monday, 5 – 8:30 p.m.



Where: Vital Root — 3915 Tennyson St., Denver



Cost: $27— tickets here



The Lowdown: Living off of the land just got tastier. Four courses of raw, vegetarian goodness are waiting for you for dinner on Monday at Vital Root. This vegetarian eatery features creative options made with an assortment of natural ingredients— including a selection of veggie cocktails and juices.

Tuesday, September 12

Zero Waste Nerd Night



When: Tuesday, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.



Where: Beryl’s Beer Co — 3120 Blake St.



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Become more eco-conscious while sipping on a crisp beer. This educational brewing experience will teach you about Denver’s recycling demographics. Learn how to get a compost pile together and the dos and don’t of recycling. This enlightening night is sure to leave you with some new skills and some recycled beer bottles.

Botanical Garden Trip

When: Tuesday, 6 – 9 p.m.



Where: Denver Botanic Gardens — 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Say goodbye to the summer sunshine with a picnic at the Denver Botanical Gardens. Bring your own food or purchase your dinner at the cafe as you soak up the last stint of summer amongst nature.

Wednesday, September 13



Blues Night at The Declaration



When: Wednesday 7 – 9 p.m.



Where: Declaration Brewing — 2030 S. Cherokee St., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Come out and listen to some blues tunes and indulge in some beer and snacks. Songs by Chicago, western, and London blues artists will be performed by West Of The Blues.

Steal the Glass- Dude’s Brews

When: Wednesday, 6 – 8 p.m.



Where: The Denver Bicycle Cafe — 1308 E. 17 Ave., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Drink up some brews and then keep the glass for some at-home beer sipping. Afterwards, Shanae Ross will put on a comedy show for you.

Thursday, September 14



Exclusive Wine Dinner With Peter Michael Winery at Guard and Grace



When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.



Where: Guard and Grace — 1801 California St., Denver



Cost: $250



The Lowdown: Treat yourself to a lavish five-course meal that is sure to satisfy. Snack on courses that include seafood specialties such as smoked scallop crudo, king crab and tart treats to end the evening featuring dark chocolate, coffee and blue cheese.

Fill a Plate For Hunger

When: Thursday, 5:30 – 9 p.m.



Where: Denver Botanic Gardens — 1oo York St., Denver



Cost: $125 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Sample on bites from restaurants across Denver at the serene Denver Botanical Gardens. Enjoy a full plate of carefully prepared cooking while you help those who are struggling fill theirs. Donations from this event will go towards Fill Your Plate’s efforts to end hunger in Denver and waste less food. This event will feature festivities such as a live auction and a wine and whiskey wall as well.

Friday, September 15



Oktoberfest

When: Friday, 5 – 8 p.m.



Where: Terminal Bar — 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver



Cost: $15— Free admission

The Lowdown: Get ready for Terminal Bar’s take on The Oktoberfest. New Belgium beers will be available by the plenty along with live music and a stein holding contest. The winner will have the opportunity to take home a New Belgium cruiser.



Mountain Wine Fest

When: Friday, 5 p.m. – Sunday, 2 p.m.



Where: Wild Women Wine Winery — 1660 Champa St., Denver



Cost: $50 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Dozens of Colorado’s wineries will be showcasing their best drinks at this event. Get swooped away from Denver to The Double Tree at Grand Junction where you’ll experience enough seminars, tastings, and demos to satisfy even the biggest wine guru.

Saturday, September 16

Au Feu Montreal Smoked Pop Ups At The Source

When: Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: The Source — 3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Taste some Montreal smoked meats that will be coming to Zeppelin Station this coming year in addition to other Quebeckian eats. You’ll also have the exclusive opportunity to meet celebrity chef Jared Leonard.

DRiNK RiNo Oktoberfest

When: Saturday, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Rackhouse Pub — 2875 Blake St, Denver

Cost: $20. Get tickets here



The Lowdown: Get a taste of Munich through the breweries of RiNo with the upcoming DRiNK RiNo Oktoberfest. Held at the Rackhouse Pub, the large warehouse space will have plenty of room for “Oktoberfestivities.” A ticket gets you entrance to the event as well as a mug and tasters of 13 RiNo breweries including Our Mutual Friend, Ratio Beerworks, Black Shirt Brewing and more. There will even be spirits from the brand new distillery Block Distilling Co and Wine from Bigsby’s Folly.

Brew Fest

When: Saturday, 4 – 11 p.m.

Where: Coors Field —2001 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $30-70. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This weekend you can enjoy one of Denver’s favorite pastimes by drinking beer at the ball field during the 2017 Brew Fest at Coors Field. The fifth annual event will have drinks from 20 regional breweries. You’ll even have a chance to cast your vote for your favorite brew. The winner will be on tap on The Rooftop for all April 2018 games — including opening day.

Food Truck Safari: Caturday Night Fever

When: Saturday, 6:30 – 10 p.m.



Where: The Denver Zoo — 2300 Steele St., Denver



Cost: $25 — tickets here



The Lowdown: The best of Denver’s food trucks will be showcasing their edible options at The Denver Zoo this Saturday. Your ticket will also get you a tasty Great Divide brew. Plus, proceeds will go to big cat conservation efforts.



Westwood Chile Fest

When: Saturday, 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.



Where: Morrison Rd.— 4200 Morrison Rd., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: This fest provides the opportunity to celebrate Hispanic culture through food and the arts. Local food trucks, live Mexican music, vendors and a chile booth will make this a fun celebration for all cultures. Don’t forget about the Spanish dancing and margaritas.



Sunday, September 17



Seeding Futures

When: Sunday, 5 – 8:30 p.m.



Where: ACRES at Warren Tech — 13300 West 2nd Place, Lakewood

Cost: $80. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: If you’re a fan of the recently closed restaurant, The Squeaky Bean, you’ll get a chance to have a second taste with this farm dinner. Hosted by Joshua Olsen, formerly of The Squeaky Bean, this event partners with the vocational school Warren Tech to serve a delicious farm-to-table dinner with produce pulled straight from the earth you’ll be dining on. It doesn’t get fresher than that.





Stanley Art Brunch

When: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Where: Cherry Arts Festival at Stanley Marketplace — 2501 Dallas St., Aurora



Cost: $25 – 45 — tickets here



The Lowdown: Channel your creative impulses and satisfy your appetite with some tasty brunch and arts and crafts. Treat yourself to healthy breakfast classics, which features many homegrown fruits and veggies. In terms of art, you’ll have the opportunity to experiment with metal work, water colors and many more crafty options.



Brunch With Samuel Edgar Band at Ophelia’s Soapbox

When: Sunday, 10:30 a.m.



Where: Ophelia’s — 1215 20th St.



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Stop by Ophelia’s for a tasty Sunday brunch. While you’re dining, you can feast your ears on some live tunes by The Samual Edgar Band.

Mark Your Calendars

Five Points Food Wine and Jazz

When: September 27, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.



Where: Redline Contemporary Art Gallery — 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver



Cost: Free admission

Truck Stop



When: September 30, 12 – 6 p.m.



Where: Welton St. — between 24th and 29th



Cost: $5 for entry