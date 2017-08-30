This Labor Day weekend, there’s plenty of fun to be had in Denver. For last summer hoorahs, check out Summer Scream at the Lakeside Amusement Park, A Taste of Colorado or the 303 Magazine and Four Seasons End of Summer Event. The Rocky Mountain Showdown is kicking off football season along with the Denver Broncos Fit 7k. On Labor Day there are brunches to be had and volleyball tournaments to be played, so get out there and make the most of the weekend.

Thursday, August 31

Summer Scream

When: August 31, 5:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: 4601 Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Cost: $50. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Head to Lakeside Amusement Park for this year’s Summer Scream. The annual event features unlimited rides and open bars. Getting a VIP pass gives you early admission into the park and the ability to skip lines. All proceeds benefit the Denver Film Society.

Chef and Brew Festival

When: August 31, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center – 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $55 – $75. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This beer and food pairing competition is bringing in chefs and craft brewers from all over the state. Twenty teams of brewers and chefs will team up to create their best pairing, then they’re judged on their creation in multiple categories, including the People’s Choice Award. Taste unlimited samples of the pairings and vote for your favorite.

Friday, September 1

Rocky Mountain Showdown

When: September 1, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Sports Authority Field at Mile High – 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $55. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Kick off football season by watching these two rival teams battle it out in the Rocky Mountain Showdown. The Rams and the Colorado Buffaloes will match up at Sports Authority Field for bragging rights.

Denver Tattoo Arts Convention

When: September 1 – 3, 2 p.m. – 12 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday

Where: Colorado Convention Center – 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Villain Arts is hosting their traveling tattoo convention in Denver. With hundreds of tattoo artists, you’ll be able to find someone to create in ink whatever you have in mind. There will also be carnival sideshow performers as well as vendors selling related merchandise. Villain Arts has a tradition of bringing in celebrities from movies and reality-TV tattoo competitions, so expect to see someone from a show like Best Ink or Tattoo Nightmares.

A Taste of Colorado

When: September 1 – 4, 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday.

Where: Civic Center Park – Colfax Ave. and Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Civic Center Park is being turned into a center of food, music and shopping for this Labor Day weekend tradition. Eat from the setup of venues all over Colorado, grab a local beer or wine, catch one of the live music acts including Project Foreigner and Rick Springfield and swing by the artisan demonstration area. There will be plenty of bites to try and things to see.

No Coast Tap Takeover

When: September 1, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Scratch Burrito and Happy Tap – 4262 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Scratch Burrito and Happy Tap is gathering six of their favorite beers from six different breweries in six different states. The beers are Melvin, La Cumbre, Jolly Pumpkin, Prairie, Joseph James and Boulivard. There will be a raffle as well as food specials to wash down with your favorite of the beer picks.

Free First Friday Yoga

When: September 1, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Release Studio – 1201 Santa Fe Dr., Suite D, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Looking for a healthy and artsy way to finish off the week? Head to the Santa Fe art walk and drop into Release Studio for a free yoga class. The yoga class is from 6:30 – 8 p.m. with Sera Tonin, Yogi Roo, The Syn Demonstrates and Lea Luna where you’ll practice natural dopamine release. Shake it out afterwards with a belly dance demo with Erica Fitzgerald and an open flow until 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 2

First Caturday

When: September 2, 4 p.m.

Where: Cheesman Park Pavillion – 1599 E 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Who says you can only bring your dog to the park? Bring your feline friend for a day at Cheesman park with lots of other cats on leashes, in strollers, or just hanging out. Meet other cat-lovers and learn how to train yours to be walked. Also, make sure to bring plenty of water, as cats can’t sweat.

Sunrise Hot Air Balloon Flights

When: September 2, 2 at 7 a.m. to September 3 at 9 a.m.

Where: Eastman Park— 360 NW Burnside Rd, Windsor, Colorado

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Have you ever caught a glimpse of hot air balloons rising in the morning and wish you could enjoy them up close? This weekend will be your chance because Picture the Sky Balloons will brighten the morning sky with a sunrise flight. Grab a seat at Eastman Park, located right on the edge of Denver, and get ready to enjoy a dazzling dawn.

Mile High Soul Club Nine Year Anniversary

When: September 2, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera — 554 South Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5

The Lowdown: Get ready to shake your tail feathers as this Saturday marks the ninth anniversary of Mile High Soul Club. For the occasion, the whole crew of DJs will be there including Tyler Jacobson, Dogboy, Steve Cervantes and Jason Heller. Get ready because the trio is all set to spin a fine selection of soul, funk and r&b of vinyl 45s.

Sunday, September 3

Denver Broncos Fit 7k

When: September 3, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Sports Authority Field at Mile High – 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $40. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Get your sneakers tied and race bibs pinned for the 5th annual Broncos 7k run. Start at the stadium and walk or run west through the Sloan’s Lake area. For participating you’ll get a t-shirt and a finisher’s medal as well as the opportunity to see the Super Bowl trophies and meet Denver Broncos players, cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot.

Après Yoga

When: September 3, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Alpine Dog Brewing Company – 1505 Ogden St., Denver

Cost: $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: The founder of Après Yoga, Denelle Numis, is leading a class as part of Breathe, Bend and Brew at Alpine Dog Brewing Company. After your flow in the middle of the taproom, mingle with other yogis and enjoy a microbrew.

A Taste Of Keystone

When: September 3, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Where: Keystone Resort — 1202 Jones Gulch Rd., Keystone



Cost: Free admission, tasting tickets $1 each



The Lowdown: Take a day trip to the mountains for the weekend and enjoy an outdoor food and drink event in the mountains. Get hearty samples for $1 and taste some great local brews in this relaxed setting.

’80s Night at Howl at the Moon

When: September 3, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Howl at the Moon Denver – 1735 19th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, see drink specials here.

The Lowdown: Dig out your scrunchies, neon and big hair for a classic ’80s night. Your favorite songs from the decade will be playing all night from bands like Journey and Bon Jovi. There will also be drink specials, prizes and a costume contest.

Monday, September 4

303Magazine and Four Seasons End of Summer Event

When: September 4, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Denver – 1111 14th St, Denver

Cost: $25 – $30 general admission, $500 for a VIP table. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: We’re getting together with the Four Seasons Denver for a last hoorah to summer. DJ J|ADORE, DJ Manos and DJ Walt White will be setting the music scene, there will be a full beverage service and our 303 photographers to document the party. You’ll get a complimentary drink with your ticket. Enjoy the warm weather and send off the season the right way.

Labor Day Brunch at Tamayo

When: September 4, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Tamayo – 1400 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $39. Make reservations here.

The Lowdown: Small plates will be floating around for your picking at Tamayo along with unlimited cocktails for this Labor Day special. Celebrate your day off with a late-morning brunch and relax.

Labor Day Volleyball Tourney

When: September 4, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Washington Park – S Downing St. and E Louisiana Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 per person, $40 per team. Post your team here.

The Lowdown: Get outside and play some volleyball on your holiday. Form teams of four, two men and two women and head to Wash park for a tournament. Whether your skills are advanced or your just looking for a fun day in the park, get the chance to bump, set and spike as well as play side games while you’re waiting on other teams. Bring booze, water, food and whatever else you’ll want. There will be prizes for winners and the event will be in support of Unbenched, a community organization.

Mark Your Calendar

Colette’s Dance

When: September 8, 7 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Great Divide RiNo Event Space – 3403 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15

Tickets: Available here.

Rocky Mountain Subaru Festival

When: September 10, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Sports Authority Field at Mile High – 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $30

Tickets: Available here.