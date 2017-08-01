Happy 141st birthday Colorado. It’s the best state ever, so make sure you celebrate Colorado Day. Get your Colorado-themed gear on, and head out on the town to score some of the free giveaways and deals to ensure you have an awesome day. Good thing we made a list so you know what’s out there.
A Doughnut
A donut decorated with frosting of the Colorado flag? Say no more.
- Visit a Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant at any Colorado location to score your free Colorado-themed donut with the purchase of any size cold-brew coffee. Offer is available through August 6.
A Visit to a State Park
Colorado has 43 state parks, and today admission for all of them is free. Perhaps you should call in sick today? Check out their websites for more information.
- Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area
- Barr Lake State Park
- Bonny Lake State Park
- Boyd Lake State Park
- Castlewood Canyon State Park
- Chatfield State Park
- Cherry Creek State Park
- Cheyenne Mountain State Park
- Crawford State Park
- Eldorado Canyon State Park
- Eleven Mile State Park
- Elkhead State Park
- Golden Gate Canyon State Park
- Harvey Gap State Park
- Highline Lake State Park
- Jackson Lake State Park
- James M. Robb Colorado River State Park
- John Martin Reservoir State Park
- Lake Pueblo State Park
- Lathrop State Park
- Lory State Park
- Mancos State Park
- Mueller State Park
- Navajo State Park
- North Sterling State Park
- Paonia State Park
- Pearl Lake State Park
- Ridgway State Park
- Rifle Falls State Park
- Rifle Gap State Park
- Roxborough State Park
- San Luis State Park
- Spinney Mountain State Park
- Vrain State Park
- Stagecoach State Park
- State Forest State Park
- Staunton State Park
- Steamboat Lake State Park
- Sweitzer Lake State Park
- Sylvan Lake State Park
- Trinidad Lake State Park
- Vega State Park
- Yampa River State Park
A Visit to the Botanic Gardens
Make a stop to enjoy beautiful flowers and experience a little peace and quiet at the Botanic Gardens without paying a dime.
- The Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms is free all day. 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Rd., Littleton. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A Beer
Celebrating Colorado Day without beer? Yeah, right.
- Restaurant 4580. Buy a burger and the first beer is free. 4580 Broadway, Boulder. Open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m.
A Burger
Thank God for meat.
- The Castle Bar and Grill. Buy one, get one free burger. 6657 S. Broadway, Littleton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
A Visit to a Museum
Is there an exhibit you’ve yet to see? Stop by one of these today for free.
- American Museum of Western Art – The Anschutz Collection. 1727 Tremont Place, Denver. Open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Byers-Evans House. 1310 Bannock St., Denver. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Children’s Museum of Denver. 2121 Children’s Museum Dr., Denver. Offer from 4 to 8 p.m.
- El Pueblo History Museum. 301 N. Union Avenue, Pueblo. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Fort Garland Museum. 29477 CO-159, Fort Garland. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Fort Vasquez Museum. 13412 US-85, Platteville. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Healy House & Dexter Cabin. 912 Harrison Avenue, Leadville. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Molly Brown House Museum. 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver. Open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Trinidad History Museum. 312 E. Main St., Trinidad. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Ute Indian Museum. 17253 Chipeta Rd., Montrose. Open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
A Game of Ping-Pong
What? We’ll take it.
- Play an hour of free ping-pong at Ace Eat Serve in Denver when you wear Colorado flag logo-themed gear. Also try the Birthday Smash cocktail created in honor of Colorado Day. 501 E. 17th Avenue, Denver. Open 4 to 11 p.m.
A Party with Llamas
- The History Colorado Center is partying hard this year with a free birthday party! With Native American dancers, birthday cake, live musical performances, blacksmith demonstrations, booths from local nonprofits and businesses, West African drumming, performing parrots, an appearance by Lt. Governor Lynne and Governor Hickenlooper and more — make sure you stop in. Our favorite is the llamas that will just be chilling out. For a full schedule of events, visit its website. 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Leave a Reply