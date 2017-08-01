Happy 141st birthday Colorado. It’s the best state ever, so make sure you celebrate Colorado Day. Get your Colorado-themed gear on, and head out on the town to score some of the free giveaways and deals to ensure you have an awesome day. Good thing we made a list so you know what’s out there.

A Doughnut

A donut decorated with frosting of the Colorado flag? Say no more.

Visit a Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant at any Colorado location to score your free Colorado-themed donut with the purchase of any size cold-brew coffee. Offer is available through August 6.

A Visit to a State Park

Colorado has 43 state parks, and today admission for all of them is free. Perhaps you should call in sick today? Check out their websites for more information.

A Visit to the Botanic Gardens

Make a stop to enjoy beautiful flowers and experience a little peace and quiet at the Botanic Gardens without paying a dime.

The Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms is free all day. 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Rd., Littleton. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A Beer

Celebrating Colorado Day without beer? Yeah, right.

Restaurant 4580. Buy a burger and the first beer is free. 4580 Broadway, Boulder. Open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m.

A Burger

Thank God for meat.

The Castle Bar and Grill. Buy one, get one free burger. 6657 S. Broadway, Littleton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

A Visit to a Museum

Is there an exhibit you’ve yet to see? Stop by one of these today for free.

A Game of Ping-Pong

What? We’ll take it.

Play an hour of free ping-pong at Ace Eat Serve in Denver when you wear Colorado flag logo-themed gear. Also try the Birthday Smash cocktail created in honor of Colorado Day. 501 E. 17th Avenue, Denver. Open 4 to 11 p.m.

A Party with Llamas