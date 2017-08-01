Happy 141st birthday Colorado. It’s the best state ever, so make sure you celebrate Colorado Day. Get your Colorado-themed gear on, and head out on the town to score some of the free giveaways and deals to ensure you have an awesome day. Good thing we made a list so you know what’s out there.

A Doughnut

Photo courtest of Dunkin’ Donuts.

A donut decorated with frosting of the Colorado flag? Say no more.

  • Visit a Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant at any Colorado location to score your free Colorado-themed donut with the purchase of any size cold-brew coffee. Offer is available through August 6.

A Visit to a State Park

Colorado has 43 state parks, and today admission for all of them is free. Perhaps you should call in sick today? Check out their websites for more information.

A Visit to the Botanic Gardens

Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms via Facebook.

Make a stop to enjoy beautiful flowers and experience a little peace and quiet at the Botanic Gardens without paying a dime.

A Beer

Celebrating Colorado Day without beer? Yeah, right.

  • Restaurant 4580. Buy a burger and the first beer is free. 4580 Broadway, Boulder. Open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m.

A Burger

Burger at Castle Bar and Grill via Facebook.

Thank God for meat.

A Visit to a Museum

Molly Brown House. Photo by Danielle Webster

Is there an exhibit you’ve yet to see? Stop by one of these today for free.

A Game of Ping-Pong

A game of ping-pong at Ace Eat Serve via Facebook.

What? We’ll take it.

  • Play an hour of free ping-pong at Ace Eat Serve in Denver when you wear Colorado flag logo-themed gear. Also try the Birthday Smash cocktail created in honor of Colorado Day. 501 E. 17th Avenue, Denver. Open 4 to 11 p.m.

A Party with Llamas

Llamas at History Colorado Center via Facebook.

  • The History Colorado Center is partying hard this year with a free birthday party! With Native American dancers, birthday cake, live musical performances, blacksmith demonstrations, booths from local nonprofits and businesses, West African drumming, performing parrots, an appearance by Lt. Governor Lynne and Governor Hickenlooper and more — make sure you stop in. Our favorite is the llamas that will just be chilling out. For a full schedule of events, visit its website1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

 

