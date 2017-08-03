With summer quickly and sadly coming to an end, some of us may be already having withdrawals. You may have already added fall items to your wardrobe in preparation of the cooler temperatures to come. Before you completely transform your wardrobe for the season, take a look at these amazing fashion events going down in our beautiful city.

DFW Summer ’17 & Leonardo DaVinci Exhibit

When: Saturday, August 5 at 7 p.m. ; Sunday, August 6 at 4 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies — 7711 E Academy Blvd #1, Denver

Admission: Starts at $15 . Get tickets HERE

The Lowdown: This summer has been full of amazing events and now we can add the summer edition of Denver Fashion Weekend (DFW) to that list. DFW has been known to feature local designers and boutiques but the summer weekend of fashion has an adorable addition. Night two will include a Children’s Fashion Show allowing the tiny fashion enthusiasts an early sneak peek to the fashion industry. To add more fun, this DFW will take place at the Wings Over The Rockies Air & Space Museum meaning you can also indulge in DaVinci’s Machine Exhibition.

Urban Nights Denver

When: Saturday, August 5; VIP Entrance at 6 p.m., general admission at 7 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station — 2027 W Colfax Ave, Denver

Admission: $100 & up (Tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: Showcased on the Bank of America runway, Urban Nights is back this summer to reclaim its title as Colorado’s largest outdoor fashion show, spotlighting local and international designers. This year’s show, with the theme Threads of Promise, will be designed and produced by Jenny Baker-Strasburg’s team at JBS Consulting a la Mode and supported by Tobie Orr Productions. Highlighting designs from The Art Institute of Colorado, Wilhelmina Denver, Suit Supply and Nicholas K, we are so excited to see some local creatives show off their beautiful work. One of the most unique things about this production is the hip-hop infusion of the legendary lyricists, Salt-N-Pepa, who will bring the show to a unforgettable close. The live auction taking place will benefit Denver’s at-risk youth.

RAW Denver Presents: Fixate

When: Thursday, August 10; 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Church Nightclub — 1160 Lincoln St., Denver

Admission: $22 (Tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: RAW is an independent arts organization for artists by artists determined to provide artists with tools, resources and exposure needed to have a successful career. Of course, the Mile High faves will be representing on the fashion front. From Absolute Vibe, Not For Hipsters, Maria Gordillo, Fawn Fabrications, Madzinnia, Spacey Designs to StreetLore, stylish and creative designs will be all over this showcase. We have no doubt that this night will be artists’ summer night’s dream with Denny Wetmore as the host and Hector Lara spinning some hot records.

Freda Salvador Trunk Show

When: Thursday, August 17; 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Goldyn — 2040 W. 30th Ave., Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: The Freda Salvador footwear collection is designed in California and handcrafted in Spain is making its way to Denver. Co-founders, Megan Papay & Cristina Palomo-Nelson, created this collection to mirror the voice of the Freda girl. She’s bold, ambitious and distinctive; her spirit is louder than her voice. Head to one of our favorite spots to check out the new boots, brogues and more.

Neiman Marcus Events

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3030 E 1st Ave, Denver

Akris Punto Trunk Show

When: August 18; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fine Apparel, Level Two

The Lowdown: Featuring classic designs for Fall.

ETRO Trunk Show

When: August 18; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fine Apparel, Level Two

The Lowdown: View the bold patterns of the season.

Escada Trunk Show

When: August 18; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fine Apparel, Level Two

The Lowdown: Classic designs with modern details.