This week in Denver is filled with an abundance of festive flavors and celebration. Test out restaurants with food from many different regions and sample wines, ciders and saki. This week will get electric with food festivals with great tunes and diverse food choices. To wrap up a long weekend, find some relief in nature and taste even more sundry samplers, with loads of free event opportunities.

Monday, August 28



Yacht Rock 1st Anniversary Party at Mister Tuna



When: Monday, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.



Where: Mister Tuna — 3033 Brighton Blvd., Denver



Cost: free admission

The Lowdown: Mister Tuna is throwing a one-year birthday bash. Food and drink specials, patio games and good tunes will make for a good night. Get yourself into the party spirit by coming in costume, and you’ll have the chance to win a $100 gift card to enjoy even more Mister Tuna. Sail away to Mister Tuna, and you’re in for a delicious night of fun.

Tuesday, August 29

Tasting Tuesdays With C Squared Ciders



When: Tuesday, 5 – 8 p.m.



Where: The Preservery — 3040 Blake St. # 101., Denver



Cost: $8-26



The Lowdown: Come to The Preservery on Tuesday evenings, and you’ll find free brews with the purchase of a meal. Enjoy some samples from C Squared Ciders by dropping in on the 29th. This is the perfect chance to try a few of the flavorful variations of ciders that C Squared has to offer.

90’s TV Dinners at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox



When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.



Where: Ophelia’s — 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission



The Lowdown: Ophelia’s offers a diverse range of foods from French to Venezuelan, and you can also drop in to catch some funky live music and drinks. If you’re feeling more lowkey you can just relax, get some dinner and watch 90s shows all night on Tuesday.

Westbound and Downtown Take Over

When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Old Major — 3316 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $30

The Lowdown: Join Westbound and Town for an exclusive 4-course collaboration. From beer and cocktail pairings to delicacies such as molasses-soaked oysters are sure to make this an unforgettable feast.

Wednesday, August 30



Weimea Wednesday Summer Luau



When: Wednesday, 6 – 9 p.m.



Where: Adrift — 218 S. Broadway, Denver



Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Let your worries get washed away this Wednesday and take off to the tropics with an authentic Hawaiian luau. Ukuleles, flamethrowers and an all-you-can-eat pig roast set the scene for a festive time by the shore. Polynesian dancers will also put on a show for guests, providing an authentic show with dances from Tahiti, Hawaii, Samoa and New Zealand. Hula on over for cocktails and culture.

Lager Dawgie Tapping

When: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery — 1001 16th St. #A-100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If you’ve never tried German Style Dortmunder lager, this is your chance. It has a bitter bite just like the attitude of that North Rhein Westfalia town. Whole pints will be served on the house if you stop by Rockbottom Restaurant and Brewery on Wednesday.

Spaghetti Social at Dio Mio

When: Wednesday, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Dio Mio — 3264 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: For $20 you’ll be provided with all you can eat of Dio Mio’s homemade pasta with meatballs, salad and garlic bread. It also happens to be wine Wednesday so bottles are half off too. Sounds like a win-win to us.

Thursday, August 31



Four Seasons Summer Champagne Series



When: Thursday, 6 – 9 p.m.



Where: Four Seasons Hotel — 111 14th St., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cocktails, DJs and champagne will give some bite to your night at The Four Seasons Hotel in Denver. The Edge Restaurant and Bar will provide steaks and wines to make sure your night is extra classy. This hotel party is sure to rejuvenate and excite.

Friday, September 1



A Taste Of Colorado



When: Friday – Monday, 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.



Where: Civic Center Park — 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: More than 50 restaurants, six stages, carnival rides and loads of local shopping will make A Taste Of Colorado a blast. Running from Friday to Monday, you’re in for days of free festival fun. Wrap up the summer this Labor Day weekend for a party you’ll never forget in the heart of Denver.

Ratio Oktober Fest and Stay Gold Marzen Release Party

When: Friday – Sunday

Where: Ratio Beerworks — 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks is bringing back Stay Gold, The Oktober Fest Marzen, and it’s time to celebrate. Wilder Meats and Eats will provide beer brats and other German favorites that pair perfectly with Stay Gold. There’s no better way to kick off Oktoberfest and try some tasty hops and drinks with traditional German eats at Ratio Beerworks.

Saturday, September 2

Go Fish Denver 10 Year Anniversary Celebration

When: Saturday, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.



Where: Go Fish Sushi — 1 Broadway, Unit B108, Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Roll over to Go Fish to commemorate its 10 year anniversary and feast upon delicious sushi, saki and wine. Go Fish is home to a sushi bar filled with a variety of creative sushi flavors with famously fresh fish. This 21 + event will keep you up past happy hour as you eat as much colorful sushi as you can handle.

Paint Great American Beer Taps

When: Saturday, 2 – 4 p.m.



Where: Unwined — 8101 Belleview Ave., Denver



Cost: $35 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn how to paint a beer tap whiles you’re sipping on the beverage itself. Unwined will provide a canvas, and the skills you need to paint America’s greatest beer taps. Relax, get creative and unwind as the Unwined team guides you through the rest of your artistic journey.

Sunday, September 3



A Taste Of Keystone

When: Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Where: Keystone Resort — 1202 Jones Gulch Rd., Keystone



Cost: Free admission, tasting tickets $1 each



The Lowdown: Wrap up your Labor Day weekend with a little trip up into the mountains. Enjoy the outdoor atmosphere with samples that can be purchased for only $1. If you’re looking for a last minute get away and some good eats, this is the perfect day trip for those with Monday off from work.



Mark Your Calendars

IMT BBQ with Chef Justin Brunson + Chef John Tesar

When: September 9, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Infinite Monkey Theorem Winery — 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $40 — tickets here

Tequila, Taco, and Cerveza Fest

When: September 22, 5 – 10 p.m

Where: Mile High Station — 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $30-60 — tickets here