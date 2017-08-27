This week in Denver is filled with an abundance of festive flavors and celebration. Test out restaurants with food from many different regions and sample wines, ciders and saki. This week will get electric with food festivals with great tunes and diverse food choices. To wrap up a long weekend, find some relief in nature and taste even more sundry samplers, with loads of free event opportunities.
Monday, August 28
Yacht Rock 1st Anniversary Party at Mister Tuna
When: Monday, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Where: Mister Tuna — 3033 Brighton Blvd., Denver
Cost: free admission
The Lowdown: Mister Tuna is throwing a one-year birthday bash. Food and drink specials, patio games and good tunes will make for a good night. Get yourself into the party spirit by coming in costume, and you’ll have the chance to win a $100 gift card to enjoy even more Mister Tuna. Sail away to Mister Tuna, and you’re in for a delicious night of fun.
Tuesday, August 29
Tasting Tuesdays With C Squared Ciders
When: Tuesday, 5 – 8 p.m.
Where: The Preservery — 3040 Blake St. # 101., Denver
Cost: $8-26
The Lowdown: Come to The Preservery on Tuesday evenings, and you’ll find free brews with the purchase of a meal. Enjoy some samples from C Squared Ciders by dropping in on the 29th. This is the perfect chance to try a few of the flavorful variations of ciders that C Squared has to offer.
90’s TV Dinners at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Where: Ophelia’s — 1215 20th St., Denver
Cost: Free Admission
The Lowdown: Ophelia’s offers a diverse range of foods from French to Venezuelan, and you can also drop in to catch some funky live music and drinks. If you’re feeling more lowkey you can just relax, get some dinner and watch 90s shows all night on Tuesday.
Westbound and Downtown Take Over
When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Where: Old Major — 3316 Tejon St., Denver
Cost: $30
The Lowdown: Join Westbound and Town for an exclusive 4-course collaboration. From beer and cocktail pairings to delicacies such as molasses-soaked oysters are sure to make this an unforgettable feast.
Wednesday, August 30
Weimea Wednesday Summer Luau
When: Wednesday, 6 – 9 p.m.
Where: Adrift — 218 S. Broadway, Denver
Cost: $20
The Lowdown: Let your worries get washed away this Wednesday and take off to the tropics with an authentic Hawaiian luau. Ukuleles, flamethrowers and an all-you-can-eat pig roast set the scene for a festive time by the shore. Polynesian dancers will also put on a show for guests, providing an authentic show with dances from Tahiti, Hawaii, Samoa and New Zealand. Hula on over for cocktails and culture.
Lager Dawgie Tapping
When: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery — 1001 16th St. #A-100, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: If you’ve never tried German Style Dortmunder lager, this is your chance. It has a bitter bite just like the attitude of that North Rhein Westfalia town. Whole pints will be served on the house if you stop by Rockbottom Restaurant and Brewery on Wednesday.
Spaghetti Social at Dio Mio
When: Wednesday, 4 – 9 p.m.
Where: Dio Mio — 3264 Larimer St., Denver
Cost: $20
The Lowdown: For $20 you’ll be provided with all you can eat of Dio Mio’s homemade pasta with meatballs, salad and garlic bread. It also happens to be wine Wednesday so bottles are half off too. Sounds like a win-win to us.
Thursday, August 31
Four Seasons Summer Champagne Series
When: Thursday, 6 – 9 p.m.
Where: Four Seasons Hotel — 111 14th St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Cocktails, DJs and champagne will give some bite to your night at The Four Seasons Hotel in Denver. The Edge Restaurant and Bar will provide steaks and wines to make sure your night is extra classy. This hotel party is sure to rejuvenate and excite.
Friday, September 1
A Taste Of Colorado
When: Friday – Monday, 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: Civic Center Park — 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: More than 50 restaurants, six stages, carnival rides and loads of local shopping will make A Taste Of Colorado a blast. Running from Friday to Monday, you’re in for days of free festival fun. Wrap up the summer this Labor Day weekend for a party you’ll never forget in the heart of Denver.
Ratio Oktober Fest and Stay Gold Marzen Release Party
When: Friday – Sunday
Where: Ratio Beerworks — 2920 Larimer St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks is bringing back Stay Gold, The Oktober Fest Marzen, and it’s time to celebrate. Wilder Meats and Eats will provide beer brats and other German favorites that pair perfectly with Stay Gold. There’s no better way to kick off Oktoberfest and try some tasty hops and drinks with traditional German eats at Ratio Beerworks.
Saturday, September 2
Go Fish Denver 10 Year Anniversary Celebration
When: Saturday, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Where: Go Fish Sushi — 1 Broadway, Unit B108, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Roll over to Go Fish to commemorate its 10 year anniversary and feast upon delicious sushi, saki and wine. Go Fish is home to a sushi bar filled with a variety of creative sushi flavors with famously fresh fish. This 21 + event will keep you up past happy hour as you eat as much colorful sushi as you can handle.
Paint Great American Beer Taps
When: Saturday, 2 – 4 p.m.
Where: Unwined — 8101 Belleview Ave., Denver
Cost: $35 — tickets here
The Lowdown: Learn how to paint a beer tap whiles you’re sipping on the beverage itself. Unwined will provide a canvas, and the skills you need to paint America’s greatest beer taps. Relax, get creative and unwind as the Unwined team guides you through the rest of your artistic journey.
Sunday, September 3
A Taste Of Keystone
When: Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: Keystone Resort — 1202 Jones Gulch Rd., Keystone
Cost: Free admission, tasting tickets $1 each
The Lowdown: Wrap up your Labor Day weekend with a little trip up into the mountains. Enjoy the outdoor atmosphere with samples that can be purchased for only $1. If you’re looking for a last minute get away and some good eats, this is the perfect day trip for those with Monday off from work.
Mark Your Calendars
IMT BBQ with Chef Justin Brunson + Chef John Tesar
When: September 9, 6 – 9 p.m.
Where: Infinite Monkey Theorem Winery — 3200 Larimer St., Denver
Cost: $40 — tickets here
Tequila, Taco, and Cerveza Fest
When: September 22, 5 – 10 p.m
Where: Mile High Station — 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver
Cost: $30-60 — tickets here
Leave a Reply