This week there is plenty to do to help you make the most of the last stretch of summer. The National Poetry Slam is hitting Denver with lots of funny, emotional and inspiring performances. If you’re looking for art, check out this week’s installation of Artful Insight with works by George Catlin, History Colorado’s Ignite Nite or the West Colfax MuralFest. There are also lots of places to go for your movie night with screenings, indoor and outdoor, of Footloose, Some Freaks and A Scanner Darkly. Find something that gets you excited and have an incredible week.

Monday, August 7

National Poetry Slam

When: August 7 – 12, 2 – 7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. Tuesday, 7 – 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday

Where: See various locations here.

Cost: $15 – $85. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Poetry isn’t all just the lengthy, flowery stuff you read in school. Poetry slams are where artists like Eminem got their start. Check out the best in poetry or show off your skills at this year’s National Poetry Slam. The competition will build all week leading up to the final round on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Artful Insight – George Catlin

When: August 7, 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Where: 1727 Tremont Pl., Denver

Cost: $10. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: In the 1830s, George Catlin explored the Missouri River up to the Dakotas, observing the rituals of the rituals of the Mandan Native Americans. He preserved history with these paintings, especially as a tribe he painted was decimated by western diseases shortly after it was painted. View and discuss three of his paintings in detail with the art and museum guide.

Tuesday, August 8

Ignite Nite – Westbound

When: August 8, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: History Colorado – 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $12. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This installation of Ignite Nite, an evening focused around Colorado’s most interesting history, is focused on America’s westward bound movement. Explore Colorado from the museum by racing cars on the floor map, exploring railroad models and hearing about Colorado’s future travel plans.

Punketry

When: August 8, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe – 2 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation

The Lowdown: Punketry combines punk and poetry as four poets perform to Black Market Translation’s improvised psychpunk music. The poets are Chelsea Bashford, OiL, ellie swensson and Dalton Telschow. Then, stick around after for open-mic comedy.

Sunset Cinema: Footloose

When: August 8, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Galleria at the Denver Performing Arts Complex – 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: There will be themed cocktails and bites to eat by Centerplate, live music by Swallow Hill Music and dancing. Then when the sun sets, the movie starts. Gather round to watch this ’80s classic under the stars and maybe even get in the mood for dancing.

Climbing Basics with Denver Mountain Guiding

When: August 8, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Crazy Mountain Brewing Company – 471 Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Want to learn the basics of climbing and drink some great beers doing it? Then you’ve found a perfect way to end your Tuesday night. Denver Mountain Guiding will be leading climbing clinics covering topics like self-rescue, rappelling techniques and top rope construction. If you’re one of the first 15 people to show, you get a free beer.

Some Freaks Screening

When: August 8 – 10, 2:10 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. Monday, 2:10 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, 2:10, 4:30 and 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, 2:10 and 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: SieFilm Center – 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $7 – $11

The Lowdown: Two high school seniors, Matt and Jill, fall in love despite their unconventional physical forms. Matt has one eye, while Jill is overweight. Distance abounds when Jill moves across states for college and loses weight and both of them question their relationship as they navigate their identities as individuals and a couple.

Wednesday, August 9

Sci-Fi Film Series: A Scanner Darkly

When: August 9, 7 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter – 2510 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: This Sci-Fi Film Series is going out with a bang – literally in this movie about the war on drugs. A Scanner Darkly is a near-future film where the country has essentially lost this drug war. A narcotics cop in California goes deep undercover and discovers secrets about the people around him and the mysterious new drug itself. See the screening of this film and talk about it afterwards with scientists from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science and Vincent Piturro, an English and film professor.

Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus Live

When: August 9 – 27, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Garner Galleria Theatre – 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $39. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This one-man-show combines theater and stand-up comedy to create a live performance of John Gray’s, Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus. The feel-good show puts a comedic spin on romance in the modern world and will liven up your week night.

Thursday, August 10

Flicks for Chicks: Justin Bieber Never Say Never

When: August 10, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop – 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free. Call to make a reservation at (720)878-2015.

The Lowdown: Grab your girls for another round of Flicks for Chicks. Re-live your teenage crush years with Justin Bieber Never Say Never and get cozy on the ViewHouse lawn. There will be free drinks from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. and free popcorn during the movie.

Fixate Artists Showcase

When: August 10, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Church Nightclub – 1160 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: $22 in advance, $30 at the door. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Celebrate over 50 local artists showing their work in various forms of art. The showcase will feature visual art, fashion, music, photography, film and performance art. Dress in cocktail attire and enjoy a glamorous night.

Steve Simeone

When: August 10 – 12, 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $16 – $24

The Lowdown: This man’s high-energy, storytelling style of comedy is sure to get you busting up laughing. His PG-rated jokes have made him a versatile comedian. Check out his Remember This album on iTunes or his podcast Good Times and see him live this weekend.

Friday, August 11

Colorado Classic and Velorama Colorado Festival

When: August 11 – 13, 4 – 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: RiNo Art District – 2901 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $45 – $90. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This event will combine a bike race, music festival and a giant version of the Denver Flea, complete with plenty of food and beverage vendors. See the professional bike racers race through and around the city, get in on the street party that will span a 12-block-radius and browse through the 200 vendors stands that will be present. Bands Wilco and Death Cab for Cutie will perform.

Bassnectar Yoga Flow

When: August 11, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Where: RiNo Yoga Social – 3101 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $5

The Lowdown: Get your heart pumping mid-day with a yoga class to a Bassnectar playlist. Led by Leah of Spoonful of Yoga, this class is sure to lift you up. Bonus: you’ll get a Thai massage during savasana.

Saturday, August 12

Meet in the Street

When: August 12, 9 a.m.

Where: 16th Street Mall – 1001 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This week, Meet in the Street is featuring a live DJ, performances by the Black Actors Guild, Aveda Stress Free Fix, a Writers Workshop and the Rialto Beer Garden. Head downtown with your friends this Saturday and enjoy whichever of these activities are your speed, or try a little bit of everything.

West Colfax MuralFest

When: August 12, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: 6501 W Colfax Ave., Lakewood

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This pop-up series of performances include dance, improv, opera and poetry. See poet Ruthie Jordan, opera singer Eve Orenstein and Opera On Tap, improv artist Erin Rafaels, choreographer Lindsay Pierce and many more. The event is hosted by the Athena Project, an artist group that works to support and expand women’s art in Denver.

Union Station History and Public Art Tour

When: August 12, 10 a.m.

Where: Union Station – 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free. RSVP here.

The Lowdown: Join public art docent, Annie Bacon, in a tour of the history and art of Union Station. Here you’ll understand the renovation of the structure and learn about the public art.

Moveable Feast

When: August 12, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: RedLine Art Gallery – 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This is the Fourth Feast of the Moveable Feast series, where artists are paired with community hosts to create five sculptural tables at five different locations and in five points. This week, artists Mario Zoots and Amber Cobbwith will be working their magic with a performance by Molina Speaks. There will also be a drum-line procession before the feast from 26th St. and Welton St. to RedLine. The performances, art and of course, food, will continue throughout the evening.

Art-i-fax: Reflections

When: August 12, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Colfax and Park Ave., Denver

Cost: Free. RSVP here.

The Lowdown: This block party is celebrating the community culture of Colfax with street and performing arts and live music by FaceMan, Foxxes, Gun Street Ghost and Electric Thinking Machine. Artist Mythica will be decorating the floor with chalk during the event. Feeling ambitious? Try out one of the fitness activities or games. There will also be food as well as beer by Great Divide Brewing Co.

Sunday, August 13

Public Art and Architecture Tour

When: August 13, 10 a.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum – 100 W 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free. RSVP here.

The Lowdown: Take a tour of the unique public art around Denver. Focusing on the art around the Denver Public Library and the Denver Art Museum and led by Annie Bacon, see and hear the stories behind contemporary art like an oversized broom and random sculptures.

Lisa Lampanelli

When: August 13, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: 5345 Landmark Pl., Greenwood Village

Cost: $32. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This “queen of mean” is making a special event appearance in Denver and bringing her best insults for the general population. Her no-holding-back style of comedy will make keep you gasping, laughing – and being afraid to laugh. Watch her stand-up special, Back to the Drawing Board, to see what Lisa’s all about.

Mark Your Calendar

South by Southeast Festival

When: August 19, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Bible Park – 6802 E Yale Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

Rob Schneider

When: August 18 – 19, 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Where: 5345 Landmark Pl., Greenwood Village

Cost: $45

Tickets: Available here.

Common Ground: Photographs by Fazal Sheikh

When: exhibit opens August 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum – 100 W 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10

Tickets: Available here.