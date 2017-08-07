Are you enjoying August so far? If not, we have some killer concerts lined up for the second week of this month. Take full advantage of the Denver music scene by checking out the last fully booked month of Red Rocks, an outdoor day festival at Fiddler’s Green or a local brunch show in LoDo. Happy concert going from us to you.
Monday, August 7
Recommended: alt-J w/ Tove Lo, SOHN @ Red Rocks
If you’re looking for some indie rock to kick off this week, alt-J will be headlining Red Rocks with support from Tove Lo and SOHN. The English trio of alt-J are no strangers to the Red Rocks stage as they have headlined before and are known to sell out the venue quickly. alt-J is also celebrating their latest album Relaxer, released in 2017. As always, start off your week the right way with a night a Red Rocks.
*Sold out.
Also see…
Julien Baker w/ Luray @ The Bluebird Theater
alt-J w/ Tove Lo, SOHN @ Red Rocks
Sulfuric Baptism, Nightwraith @ The Marquis Theatre
Luke Bell w/ Cowboy Dave Band @ Larimer Lounge
Marika Hackman + The Big Moon @ Lost Lake
Shinyribs (ft. Kevin Russell of The Gourds) w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theatre
Tuesday, August 8
Recommended: Miranda Lambert w/ Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen @ Red Rocks
Looking for some country on the Rocks? Here’s your chance. Country star Miranda Lambert is headed to Red Rocks on Tuesday. Lambert is known for her beautiful voice and comfortability on stage. This show also marks Lambert’s first time headlining Red Rocks. Backed by country singers Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen, this show will bring country sounds to Colorado’s most famous venue. You have two chances to catch this show, so act now.
Also see…
Petit Biscuit w/ Daktyl @ The Gothic Theatre
Taking Back Sunday w/ Every Time I Die, All Get Out @ Summit Music Hall
Sundy Best w/ The Black Pages @ The Marquis Theatre
Emily Bell w/ Son and Cynic @ Lost Lake
Diego Figueiredo (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Marbin @ Herman’s Hideaway
Wednesday, August 9
Recommended: Green Day w/ Catfish and the Bottlemen @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Punk rock legends are headed to Denver — again. This time, they will be playing Fiddler’s Green as another stop on their Revolution Radio World Tour. The Oakland based trio was in Denver back in April at the 1st Bank Center and will be returning once more. Green Day is known to put on an engaging, energetic and crazy show that will have you head banging the whole time. Opening for the punk rockers are Catfish and the Bottlemen all the way out of Wales. This show will be the perfect remedy for hump day, so grab tickets before it’s too late.
Also see…
Blackberry Smoke w/ The Cadillac Three @ The Ogden Theatre
One Ok Rock w/ Set It Off, Palisades @ The Gothic Theatre
Miranda Lambert w/ Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen Night 2 @ Red Rocks
He Is Legend w/ Islander, Ghost Of A Dead Hummingbird, Dead Split Egos @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Adam Deitch (Break Science) w/ Ty Coomes (Lettuce), Prob Cause, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Buttertones w/ Slynger, Meeting House @ Larimer Lounge
The Rocket Boys + The Whistles & The Bells w/ Poet’s Row, Mel Washington @ Lost Lake
Two Feet @ Bar Standard
Diego Figueiredo (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Ben Markley Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Rico Jones (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Opposition Rising w/ Rum Rebellion, Drip-Fed, Sentry Dogs @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
DJ Em Karoake @ Goosetown Cavern
LIT and TANTRIC w/ Kirra, Rubber Planet, Geek Strong @ Herman’s Hideaway
Hippo Campus w/ Slow Caves, Corsicana @ Levitt Pavilion
Thursday, August 10
Recommended: A Tribe Called Quest w/ Sam Dew @ Red Rocks
Wordsmith’s A Tribe Called Quest are hitting the Rocks on Thursday. This show may be the last chance to see the hip-hop group as they announced that this tour will be their last. A Tribe Called Quest made their presence known throughout the ’90s and came back to the scene in 2016 with We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service after the passing of founding member Phife Dawg. This show will cater to hip-hop lovers alike and will be a legendary show.
Also see…
Sylvan Esso w/ Flock of Dimes @ The Ogden Theatre
Raven Black w/ City Of The Weak, The Scars Heal In Time, Past of Ashes @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Brad Parsons Band w/ Still Stompers, Sour Bridges @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Late Night Radio w/ Marvel Years, Paul Basic, Mikey Thunder @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece
Myles Parrish @ Larimer Lounge
Jocelyn & Chris Arndt @ Lost Lake
Julian Archer w/ Greg Gisbert @ Dazzle Jazz
Mikey Smith Trio (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
STARJAMMER @ 3 Kings Tavern
Jaden Carlson Band w/ Brisco Jones @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Ben Raznick, Caroline Cotter, Paul Kimbiris @ The Walnut Room
Black Heart Saints w/ Children of Alcatraz, Filthy Heathens, Big Green Carpet, Framing the Red @ Herman’s Hideaway
The Dustbowl Revival w/ Charley Crockett @ Levitt Pavilion
Friday, August 11
Recommended: 311 w/ New Politics, The Plates @ Levitt Pavilion
Levitt Pavilion continues to offer amazing shows for the summer and this week is no different. Levitt Pavilion is hosting reggae rock group 311 along with indie rockers New Politics and reggae punk group The Plates. 311’s music is guaranteed to make you groove. After New Politics and The Plates warm you up, 311 will satisfy and finish out the jam packed night.
Also see…
Strange Americans w/ Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts @ The Bluebird Theater
Lil Pump w/ DJ YUNG PROFIT, Future Heros, MiKEMiNDED & MEELO V, Planes! @ The Gothic Theatre
Pretty Lights Live w/ Manic Focus, SoDown @ Red Rocks
Vesperteen w/ Unknower, Loanword, Osuwi @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Zapp w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece
Ballyhoo! ft. The Holdup and Kash’d Out w/ P432 @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Eyehategod w/ Primitive Man, Fathers, Boar Worship @ The Marquis Theatre
The Selecter w/ Denver Vintage, Reggae Society, Mile High Soul Club @ Larimer Lounge
Dirty Bourbon River Show @ Lost Lake
Dangerous Friends, Bud Bronson + The Good Timers, False Cathedrals, Animal Actress @ Hi-Dive
Gentlemens Club w/ Shank Aaron, Slabs @ Beta Nightclub
Roman Records Show @ The Roxy Theatre
Indigenous w/ Erica Brown Trio @ The Oriental Theatre
Sammy Miller & The Congregation (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Jeremy Mohney & His Big Four (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Jason Boland & The Stragglers @ Grizzly Rose
Lungs (MINN), Full Bore, Smolder and Burn, High On The Mountain @ 3 Kings Tavern
Meniskus w/ Florea @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Rancid DJ Afterparty w/ DJ Tone, DJ Mark Maladjusted, DJ Jake Alcorn, Special Guest Rico (Boss Hooligan Sound System) @ Goosetown Tavern
The Shelters @ Globe Hall
Emily Scott Robinson w/ John Adam Smith, Rachel Laven @ The Walnut Room
Norman Brown (2 Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Melvin Seals and JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Khaotika w/ Wormreich, Ruines Ov Abaddon, Gomorrah @ Herman’s Hideaway
Saturday, August 12
Recommended: Big Gig 2017: Blink-182 w/ Bleachers, Marian Hill, THE WIND + THE WAVE, Dreamers, Sir Sly @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
This week is the week for punk rock in Denver. This year’s Big Gig will be headlined by punk stars Blink-182 and will feature multiple acts ranging from acoustic rock to electro-pop. In addition to the national acts on the bill, this years’ big gig will feature local bands Wildermiss, OptycNerd, POPFILTER, Compass & Cavern and more. Enjoy the weekend with some awesome summer fun Denver concert style.
Also see…
Pretty Lights Live w/ G Jones, Daily Bread @ Red Rocks
Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga @ The Pepsi Center
Engage Music Festival @ Summit Music Hall
Tenth Mountain Division w/ Part & Parcel, Swimmer @ Cervantes’ Other Side
J-Krupt w/ Cascade Delucci, Kid Vegas, Dante ThatGuy @ The Marquis Theatre
Priests w/ Lithics @ Larimer Lounge
STU Larsen w/ Ian Mahan @ Lost Lake
Modern Leisure w/ Kyle Emerson, Down Time @ Hi-Dive
Saint Clair @ Beta Nightclub
National Poetry Slam Finals @ The Paramount Theatre
Sista Soul (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Josh D. Reed Duo @ Nocturne Jazz
Bottom Bracket, SKSS, Dryer Fire, Pitch Invasion @ 3 Kings Tavern
IZCALLI (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
DJ Big Styles (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Gleemer w/ Infinite Me, Roommates, Birdhouse View, Pretty Tired @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
The Bisops @ Goosetown Tavern
Old 97’s w/ Vandoliers, King Cardinal @ Globe Hall
Melvin Seals and JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Saving Abel w/ Lost Point, Lotus Gait, Something for Tomorrow, Phoenyx A.D @ Herman’s Hideaway
Sunday, August 13
Recommended: IZCALLI (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Treat yourself to a rockin’ brunch with local Spanish rock band IZCALLI to finish off an epic week of concerts. IZCALLI’s music is a wonderful bilingual blend of rock and pop. The trio has been making moves throughout the Denver music scene for a number of years with no signs of slowing down in sight. This morning set will be the perfect way to spend brunch in Denver.
Also see…
Joe Walsh w/ Garth Brooks, Amy Grant & Vince Gill, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Richie Furay, Randy Owen, Todd Park Mohr, Michael Martin Murphy + More @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Airplane Mode @ The Marquis Theatre
The Goddamn Gallows w/ Saddle Of Southern Darkness, Victim Culture @ Larimer Lounge
Alex Napping w/ American Grandma, Coo Coo Bad Brains @ Lost Lake
Bill Patrick @ Beta Nightclub
Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Grande Orquesta Navarre (Late Sets, 2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Chicos Malos Salsa @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Tears and Rain @ Goosetown Tavern
School of Rock Denver Tribute to Jam Bands @ Soiled Dove Underground
Melvin Seals and JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Paisha Love (Release Party) w/ Moluv, Jasmine Love, LPEEZ, Kevin Cartoon, Sun Dolce, Ajidon Rice, The Hittman, DJ Ktone @ Herman’s Hideaway
Band of Heathens w/ Blake Brown & The American Dust Choir @ Levitt Pavilion
Leave a Reply