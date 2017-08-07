Are you enjoying August so far? If not, we have some killer concerts lined up for the second week of this month. Take full advantage of the Denver music scene by checking out the last fully booked month of Red Rocks, an outdoor day festival at Fiddler’s Green or a local brunch show in LoDo. Happy concert going from us to you.

Monday, August 7

Recommended: alt-J w/ Tove Lo, SOHN @ Red Rocks

If you’re looking for some indie rock to kick off this week, alt-J will be headlining Red Rocks with support from Tove Lo and SOHN. The English trio of alt-J are no strangers to the Red Rocks stage as they have headlined before and are known to sell out the venue quickly. alt-J is also celebrating their latest album Relaxer, released in 2017. As always, start off your week the right way with a night a Red Rocks.

Also see…

Julien Baker w/ Luray @ The Bluebird Theater

alt-J w/ Tove Lo, SOHN @ Red Rocks

Sulfuric Baptism, Nightwraith @ The Marquis Theatre

Luke Bell w/ Cowboy Dave Band @ Larimer Lounge

Marika Hackman + The Big Moon @ Lost Lake

Shinyribs (ft. Kevin Russell of The Gourds) w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theatre

Tuesday, August 8

Recommended: Miranda Lambert w/ Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen @ Red Rocks

Looking for some country on the Rocks? Here’s your chance. Country star Miranda Lambert is headed to Red Rocks on Tuesday. Lambert is known for her beautiful voice and comfortability on stage. This show also marks Lambert’s first time headlining Red Rocks. Backed by country singers Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen, this show will bring country sounds to Colorado’s most famous venue. You have two chances to catch this show, so act now.

Also see…

Petit Biscuit w/ Daktyl @ The Gothic Theatre

Taking Back Sunday w/ Every Time I Die, All Get Out @ Summit Music Hall

Sundy Best w/ The Black Pages @ The Marquis Theatre

Emily Bell w/ Son and Cynic @ Lost Lake

Diego Figueiredo (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Marbin @ Herman’s Hideaway

Wednesday, August 9

Recommended: Green Day w/ Catfish and the Bottlemen @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Punk rock legends are headed to Denver — again. This time, they will be playing Fiddler’s Green as another stop on their Revolution Radio World Tour. The Oakland based trio was in Denver back in April at the 1st Bank Center and will be returning once more. Green Day is known to put on an engaging, energetic and crazy show that will have you head banging the whole time. Opening for the punk rockers are Catfish and the Bottlemen all the way out of Wales. This show will be the perfect remedy for hump day, so grab tickets before it’s too late.

Also see…

Blackberry Smoke w/ The Cadillac Three @ The Ogden Theatre

One Ok Rock w/ Set It Off, Palisades @ The Gothic Theatre

Miranda Lambert w/ Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen Night 2 @ Red Rocks

He Is Legend w/ Islander, Ghost Of A Dead Hummingbird, Dead Split Egos @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Adam Deitch (Break Science) w/ Ty Coomes (Lettuce), Prob Cause, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Buttertones w/ Slynger, Meeting House @ Larimer Lounge

The Rocket Boys + The Whistles & The Bells w/ Poet’s Row, Mel Washington @ Lost Lake

Two Feet @ Bar Standard

Diego Figueiredo (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Ben Markley Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Rico Jones (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Opposition Rising w/ Rum Rebellion, Drip-Fed, Sentry Dogs @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

DJ Em Karoake @ Goosetown Cavern

LIT and TANTRIC w/ Kirra, Rubber Planet, Geek Strong @ Herman’s Hideaway

Hippo Campus w/ Slow Caves, Corsicana @ Levitt Pavilion

Thursday, August 10

Recommended: A Tribe Called Quest w/ Sam Dew @ Red Rocks

Wordsmith’s A Tribe Called Quest are hitting the Rocks on Thursday. This show may be the last chance to see the hip-hop group as they announced that this tour will be their last. A Tribe Called Quest made their presence known throughout the ’90s and came back to the scene in 2016 with We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service after the passing of founding member Phife Dawg. This show will cater to hip-hop lovers alike and will be a legendary show.

Also see…

Sylvan Esso w/ Flock of Dimes @ The Ogden Theatre

Raven Black w/ City Of The Weak, The Scars Heal In Time, Past of Ashes @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Brad Parsons Band w/ Still Stompers, Sour Bridges @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Late Night Radio w/ Marvel Years, Paul Basic, Mikey Thunder @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece

Myles Parrish @ Larimer Lounge

Jocelyn & Chris Arndt @ Lost Lake

Julian Archer w/ Greg Gisbert @ Dazzle Jazz

Mikey Smith Trio (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

STARJAMMER @ 3 Kings Tavern

Jaden Carlson Band w/ Brisco Jones @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Ben Raznick, Caroline Cotter, Paul Kimbiris @ The Walnut Room

Black Heart Saints w/ Children of Alcatraz, Filthy Heathens, Big Green Carpet, Framing the Red @ Herman’s Hideaway

The Dustbowl Revival w/ Charley Crockett @ Levitt Pavilion

Friday, August 11

Recommended: 311 w/ New Politics, The Plates @ Levitt Pavilion

Levitt Pavilion continues to offer amazing shows for the summer and this week is no different. Levitt Pavilion is hosting reggae rock group 311 along with indie rockers New Politics and reggae punk group The Plates. 311’s music is guaranteed to make you groove. After New Politics and The Plates warm you up, 311 will satisfy and finish out the jam packed night.

Also see…

Strange Americans w/ Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts @ The Bluebird Theater

Lil Pump w/ DJ YUNG PROFIT, Future Heros, MiKEMiNDED & MEELO V, Planes! @ The Gothic Theatre

Pretty Lights Live w/ Manic Focus, SoDown @ Red Rocks

Vesperteen w/ Unknower, Loanword, Osuwi @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Zapp w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece

Ballyhoo! ft. The Holdup and Kash’d Out w/ P432 @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Eyehategod w/ Primitive Man, Fathers, Boar Worship @ The Marquis Theatre

The Selecter w/ Denver Vintage, Reggae Society, Mile High Soul Club @ Larimer Lounge

Dirty Bourbon River Show @ Lost Lake

Dangerous Friends, Bud Bronson + The Good Timers, False Cathedrals, Animal Actress @ Hi-Dive

Gentlemens Club w/ Shank Aaron, Slabs @ Beta Nightclub

Roman Records Show @ The Roxy Theatre

Indigenous w/ Erica Brown Trio @ The Oriental Theatre

Sammy Miller & The Congregation (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Jeremy Mohney & His Big Four (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Jason Boland & The Stragglers @ Grizzly Rose

Lungs (MINN), Full Bore, Smolder and Burn, High On The Mountain @ 3 Kings Tavern

Meniskus w/ Florea @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Rancid DJ Afterparty w/ DJ Tone, DJ Mark Maladjusted, DJ Jake Alcorn, Special Guest Rico (Boss Hooligan Sound System) @ Goosetown Tavern

The Shelters @ Globe Hall

Emily Scott Robinson w/ John Adam Smith, Rachel Laven @ The Walnut Room

Norman Brown (2 Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Melvin Seals and JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Khaotika w/ Wormreich, Ruines Ov Abaddon, Gomorrah @ Herman’s Hideaway

Saturday, August 12

Recommended: Big Gig 2017: Blink-182 w/ Bleachers, Marian Hill, THE WIND + THE WAVE, Dreamers, Sir Sly @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

This week is the week for punk rock in Denver. This year’s Big Gig will be headlined by punk stars Blink-182 and will feature multiple acts ranging from acoustic rock to electro-pop. In addition to the national acts on the bill, this years’ big gig will feature local bands Wildermiss, OptycNerd, POPFILTER, Compass & Cavern and more. Enjoy the weekend with some awesome summer fun Denver concert style.

Also see…

Pretty Lights Live w/ G Jones, Daily Bread @ Red Rocks

Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga @ The Pepsi Center

Engage Music Festival @ Summit Music Hall

Tenth Mountain Division w/ Part & Parcel, Swimmer @ Cervantes’ Other Side

J-Krupt w/ Cascade Delucci, Kid Vegas, Dante ThatGuy @ The Marquis Theatre

Priests w/ Lithics @ Larimer Lounge

STU Larsen w/ Ian Mahan @ Lost Lake

Modern Leisure w/ Kyle Emerson, Down Time @ Hi-Dive

Saint Clair @ Beta Nightclub

National Poetry Slam Finals @ The Paramount Theatre

Sista Soul (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Josh D. Reed Duo @ Nocturne Jazz

Bottom Bracket, SKSS, Dryer Fire, Pitch Invasion @ 3 Kings Tavern

IZCALLI (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

DJ Big Styles (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Gleemer w/ Infinite Me, Roommates, Birdhouse View, Pretty Tired @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

The Bisops @ Goosetown Tavern

Old 97’s w/ Vandoliers, King Cardinal @ Globe Hall

Melvin Seals and JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Saving Abel w/ Lost Point, Lotus Gait, Something for Tomorrow, Phoenyx A.D @ Herman’s Hideaway

Sunday, August 13

Recommended: IZCALLI (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Treat yourself to a rockin’ brunch with local Spanish rock band IZCALLI to finish off an epic week of concerts. IZCALLI’s music is a wonderful bilingual blend of rock and pop. The trio has been making moves throughout the Denver music scene for a number of years with no signs of slowing down in sight. This morning set will be the perfect way to spend brunch in Denver.

Also see…

Joe Walsh w/ Garth Brooks, Amy Grant & Vince Gill, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Richie Furay, Randy Owen, Todd Park Mohr, Michael Martin Murphy + More @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Airplane Mode @ The Marquis Theatre

The Goddamn Gallows w/ Saddle Of Southern Darkness, Victim Culture @ Larimer Lounge

Alex Napping w/ American Grandma, Coo Coo Bad Brains @ Lost Lake

Bill Patrick @ Beta Nightclub

Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Grande Orquesta Navarre (Late Sets, 2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Chicos Malos Salsa @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Tears and Rain @ Goosetown Tavern

School of Rock Denver Tribute to Jam Bands @ Soiled Dove Underground

Melvin Seals and JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Paisha Love (Release Party) w/ Moluv, Jasmine Love, LPEEZ, Kevin Cartoon, Sun Dolce, Ajidon Rice, The Hittman, DJ Ktone @ Herman’s Hideaway

Band of Heathens w/ Blake Brown & The American Dust Choir @ Levitt Pavilion

