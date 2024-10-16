Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 10/16 – 10/20

This weekend in Denver, attend Korn, a Halloween Drag Brunch, Garrett Ammon’s Devil’s Crush, a costume exchange or Elitch Gardens’ Fright Fest to embrace the full extent of spooky season.
Welcome to the most anticipated event of the year – Denver Fashion Week!
The runway extravaganza kicks off on Saturday, November 9 – 17 with Sustainable, Kids & Teen, Streetwear & Sneakers, Maximalism, Society, Couture and Western runway shows. This is your chance to witness the creativity and passion of local, national and international designers as they showcase their stunning collections. Get your tickets HERE
Korn
Help wrap up the final weeks of outdoor music with American nu metal band Korn. They will be joined by special guests Gojira, a French heavy metal band and the Canadian heavy metal band Spiritbox.
Photo credit AXS
The Fray
The Fray consists of five musicians who grew up in Denver and played in a rock band as teens. They are back at the Mission Ballroom. In September of 2024, the band released EP The Fray Is Back. Singer Rett Madison will open.
Photo credit AXS
Chromeo and The Midnight
Chromeo is a Canadian electro-funk duo joined by American synthwave band The Midnight for Chrome Nights North American Tour with opener Girl Ultra. Chromeo’s latest release is from Oct. 4, 2024, Adult Contemporary (Deluxe). Girl Ultra is a Mexican R&B artist.
Photo credit AXS
TroyBoi
The Red Rocks fun of the season isn’t quite over yet. British DJ Troyboi takes to the stage with openers Hamdi, EVAN GIIA, and BLOSSOM.
Photo credit AXS
Dart Echo plays The Talking Heads
Dart Echo, formed in 2015, consists of Matt Smiley (bass), Briana Harris (sax), Ben Parrish (guitar) and Dru Heller (drums). During this set, the band will play songs from The Talking Heads.
Photo credit Nocturne Jazz
Bierstadt Lagerhaus Breadmaking Class
Grainbakers comes to Denver for a three-night/three-day brewery tour where they will use fresh, spent grain to work into artisan bread at the end of the brewer’s day. Guests will be able to customize their breads into a variety of flavors including Cinnamon Raisin, Tomato and Italian Herb, Dark Chocolate and Cherry, Cheddar and Habanero and many more. The class includes bread-and-butter sampling, hands-on instruction, recipe and instruction guide, amongst other perks.
Photo credit Bierstadt Lager website
Third Thursday Chef Dinner
Each month, Saverina is showcasing a new menu for guests featuring seasonal ingredients. The dinner is intimate and will be hosted at the chef’s counter where Chef Christian will guide guests through courses. October’s dinner is highlighting nightshade vegetables.
Photo credit Alana Watkins
SchadenBee: Adult Spelling Bee for Adults
This Spelling Bee is Waldschänke Ciders’ first ever. The event is considered part spelling bee, part comedy show, “and several parts endurance competition” with prizes — including the chance to see Ryan Hamilton at the Paramount Theatre. There will be 10 “Werd Nerds” competing to be champion with three elimination stages with hosts pitting contestants against each other spelling a variety of words. Grab a cider or whatever drink you’re craving and join in the fun!
National Mezcal Day – Mezcal Pairings and Curated Bites
Mezcal is an acquired taste, but for those who love it — this event is for you. The evening will include a curated flight of Vago Mezcal and Cinco Sentidos Mezcal with pairings of Chicharron Gordita, Tropical Tuna Ceviche, Mole Blanco Halibut and Chile en Nogadas. Seating is available first-come, first-served.
Photo credit Visit Denver
Halloween Drag Brunch
Miss America Jackson and Zara Misdemeanor are bringing a Halloween drag brunch themed “Creatures of the Night” for all to enjoy with bottomless mimosas, bingo with prizes and special performances in the Apple Blossom dining room.
Photo credit Visit Denver
Ramen Cup Cinema Club
This Ramen Cup Cinema Club will show Arrival, directed by Denis Villeneuve, released in 2016, featuring Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner. Guests are invited to indulge in a cup of ramen and themed cocktails, or participate in interactive games or discussion following the movie.
Photo credit Dry Clean Only Events
Garrett Ammon’s Devil’s Crush
The contemporary ballet company, Wonderbound, brings this performance of Devil’s Crush to stage. The story centers around the decision of eternity in paradise or a fiery wasteland, as a woman extends her life with the sign of her pen, regardless of the consequences.
Photo credit Wonderbound
Flatstock 99 Artist Talk and Q&A
This event kicks off Flatstock 99 with an Artist Talk and Q&A session facilitated by Tuffy Tuffington, Co-Chair of the Poster Institute. The panel will include up to six artists attending Flatstock 99 over the weekend. Stay tuned for the lineup.
Photo credit Fireside at Five
Elitch Gardens’ Fright Fest
Fright Fest at Elitch Gardens will span six weekends from Sept. through Nov. 3 with different themed haunted houses, attractions and live shows including CARN-EVIL, LOCK UP: NO ESCAPE, SÉANCE, TERRORTORIES and INSIDIOUS CIRCUS: THE SUMMONING.
Photo credit Elitch Gardens
Sip and Swap: Costume Exchange
For those looking to dispose of their gently used adult costumes and trade for something new this year, head over to Spirit Hound Distillers for this environmentally-friendly way of re-inventing. There will also be a drink special, the Harvest Spooky Jam Jar for $8.
Photo credit Spirit Hound Distillers
- 303
- 303 fashion
- 303 Magazine
- 303 Music
- Apple Blossom
- Bierstadt Lagerhaus
- Chromeo
- colorado
- Dairy Block
- dart echo
- Denver
- Denver Fashion
- denver music
- dry clean only
- Elitch Gardens
- Elitch Gardens Fright Fest
- Faith Malinowski
- Fashion
- Fiddler's Green Amphitheater
- Flatstock
- Fright Fest
- Korn
- Mission Ballroom
- Nocturne
- red rocks
- saverina
- Spirit Hound Distillers
- the fray
- TroyBoi
- waldschanke ciders
- wonderbound
Discover more from 303 Magazine
Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.