Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 10/16 – 10/20

This weekend in Denver, attend Korn, a Halloween Drag Brunch, Garrett Ammon’s Devil’s Crush, a costume exchange or Elitch Gardens’ Fright Fest to embrace the full extent of spooky season.

Korn

When: Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village, CO Cost: $81+

The Lowdown: Help wrap up the final weeks of outdoor music with American nu metal band Korn. They will be joined by special guests Gojira, a French heavy metal band and the Canadian heavy metal band Spiritbox. Buy tickets here

The Fray

When: Oct. 17, 8 p.m. Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO Cost: $54.59 The Lowdown: The Fray consists of five musicians who grew up in Denver and played in a rock band as teens. They are back at the Mission Ballroom. In September of 2024, the band released EP The Fray Is Back. Singer Rett Madison will open. Buy tickets here

Chromeo and The Midnight

When: Oct. 18, 7 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO Cost: $62+

The Lowdown: Chromeo is a Canadian electro-funk duo joined by American synthwave band The Midnight for Chrome Nights North American Tour with opener Girl Ultra. Chromeo’s latest release is from Oct. 4, 2024, Adult Contemporary (Deluxe). Girl Ultra is a Mexican R&B artist. Buy tickets here

TroyBoi

When: Oct. 19, 6 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO Cost: $74.65 – $114.40

The Lowdown:

The Red Rocks fun of the season isn’t quite over yet. British DJ Troyboi takes to the stage with openers Hamdi, EVAN GIIA, and BLOSSOM. Buy tickets here

Dart Echo plays The Talking Heads

When: Oct. 20, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Nocturne, 1330 27th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $22 for bar, $89 for dinner and show

The Lowdown: Dart Echo, formed in 2015, consists of Matt Smiley (bass), Briana Harris (sax), Ben Parrish (guitar) and Dru Heller (drums). During this set, the band will play songs from The Talking Heads. Make a reservation

Bierstadt Lagerhaus Breadmaking Class

When: Oct. 16, 5 p.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus Denver, 2875 Blake St., Denver, CO Cost: $0 – $50

The Lowdown: Grainbakers comes to Denver for a three-night/three-day brewery tour where they will use fresh, spent grain to work into artisan bread at the end of the brewer’s day. Guests will be able to customize their breads into a variety of flavors including Cinnamon Raisin, Tomato and Italian Herb, Dark Chocolate and Cherry, Cheddar and Habanero and many more. The class includes bread-and-butter sampling, hands-on instruction, recipe and instruction guide, amongst other perks. Buy tickets here

Third Thursday Chef Dinner

When: Oct. 17, 6 p.m.

Where: Saverina, 6985 E. Chenango Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $65 / person

The Lowdown: Each month, Saverina is showcasing a new menu for guests featuring seasonal ingredients. The dinner is intimate and will be hosted at the chef’s counter where Chef Christian will guide guests through courses. October’s dinner is highlighting nightshade vegetables. Make a reservation

SchadenBee: Adult Spelling Bee for Adults

When: Oct. 18, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Waldschänke Ciders, 4100 Jason St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This Spelling Bee is Waldschänke Ciders’ first ever. The event is considered part spelling bee, part comedy show, “and several parts endurance competition” with prizes — including the chance to see Ryan Hamilton at the Paramount Theatre. There will be 10 “Werd Nerds” competing to be champion with three elimination stages with hosts pitting contestants against each other spelling a variety of words. Grab a cider or whatever drink you’re craving and join in the fun!

National Mezcal Day – Mezcal Pairings and Curated Bites

When: Oct. 19, 2 – 11:15 p.m.

Where: Peaks 27th Floor Lounge at Hyatt Regency CCC, 650 15th St., Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

The Lowdown: Mezcal is an acquired taste, but for those who love it — this event is for you. The evening will include a curated flight of Vago Mezcal and Cinco Sentidos Mezcal with pairings of Chicharron Gordita, Tropical Tuna Ceviche, Mole Blanco Halibut and Chile en Nogadas. Seating is available first-come, first-served.

Halloween Drag Brunch

When: Oct. 20, 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Apple Blossom, 822 18th St., Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

The Lowdown: Miss America Jackson and Zara Misdemeanor are bringing a Halloween drag brunch themed “Creatures of the Night” for all to enjoy with bottomless mimosas, bingo with prizes and special performances in the Apple Blossom dining room.

Ramen Cup Cinema Club

When: Oct. 16, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dry Clean Only, 3358 York St., Denver, CO

Cost: $12.99

The Lowdown: This Ramen Cup Cinema Club will show Arrival, directed by Denis Villeneuve, released in 2016, featuring Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner. Guests are invited to indulge in a cup of ramen and themed cocktails, or participate in interactive games or discussion following the movie. Buy tickets here

Garrett Ammon’s Devil’s Crush

When: Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Wonderbound, 3824 Dahlia St., Denver, CO

Cost: $70

The Lowdown: The contemporary ballet company, Wonderbound, brings this performance of Devil’s Crush to stage. The story centers around the decision of eternity in paradise or a fiery wasteland, as a woman extends her life with the sign of her pen, regardless of the consequences. Buy tickets here

Flatstock 99 Artist Talk and Q&A

When: Oct. 18, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Venture X – Denver, 2590 Welton St. Ste 200, Denver, CO

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: This event kicks off Flatstock 99 with an Artist Talk and Q&A session facilitated by Tuffy Tuffington, Co-Chair of the Poster Institute. The panel will include up to six artists attending Flatstock 99 over the weekend. Stay tuned for the lineup. Buy tickets here

Elitch Gardens’ Fright Fest

When: Oct. 19, 6:10 – 9:40 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver, CO

Cost: X – Scream Pass with admission $149.99

The Lowdown: Fright Fest at Elitch Gardens will span six weekends from Sept. through Nov. 3 with different themed haunted houses, attractions and live shows including CARN-EVIL, LOCK UP: NO ESCAPE, SÉANCE, TERRORTORIES and INSIDIOUS CIRCUS: THE SUMMONING. Buy tickets here

Sip and Swap: Costume Exchange

When: Oct. 20, 12 – 2 p.m.

Where: Spirit Hound Distillers, 3622 Tejon St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: For those looking to dispose of their gently used adult costumes and trade for something new this year, head over to Spirit Hound Distillers for this environmentally-friendly way of re-inventing. There will also be a drink special, the Harvest Spooky Jam Jar for $8. Reserve a spot