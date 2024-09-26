Sin City experiences closer to home – Plan nights out around Denver

There’s no shortage of things to do in Denver, but it’s all about knowing where to find them! Don’t worry. Today, we will give you our expert insights on planning nights out around Denver and provide some options if you’re looking for a more hands-on Sin City-style experience from your gallivanting.

Given that Vegas is only a two-hour flight from Denver, it’s often the destination for those looking to get together for a significant milestone birthday or a bachelor party. It’s the spiritual home of all things hedonistic and has long been the epicenter of gambling in the US.

These walls have come down over the last decade, with dozens of states allowing citizens to place a bet online and a remarkable, sprawling range of casino table games to explore — as detailed at askgamblers.com.

While it wouldn’t be accurate to suggest that the only thing Vegas has to offer is casino gaming, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of places in Denver looking to mimic the Vegas nightlife, bringing it closer to home, and saving you money on flights to and from Sin City.

Nightlife hotspots in Denver

Denver is known as Mile High City for several reasons, but one of the most prominent ones is its vibrant, buzzing nightlife scene. Lower Downtown (LoDo) is the place to be if you want to have a few drinks with friends and explore the bar scene.

With around a dozen bars all within walking distance of Union Square, the place is heaving on Friday and Saturday nights for good reason. Some of the more recent bars that have become a focal point of this buzzing scene include:

The Wild, which is renowned for its cocktails and nibbles.

Seven Grand Denver is open until 2 am and is well-known locally for its atmosphere.

Upstairs Circus LoDo combines drinks and crafts.

Top foodie recommendations for your night out

Some of Colorado’s best restaurants are in the heart of Denver. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for a quick bite before you hit the town or want to slow down the drinking action by going for a sit-down meal. We’d recommend checking out several excellent options if you’re a bit of a food buff and enjoy punctuating your night out with some fine dining.

Tavernetta

As one of the highest-rated restaurants anywhere in Denver, it’d be sacrilege to leave this fantastic Italian restaurant off this list. You only need to scroll through some social media and Google reviews to see how revered this place is.

It might not be the destination if you’re looking for something cheap and cheerful before a night on the town but it’s a great option if you’re looking for a classy catch-up, fine wines and fantastic food before you head out for your night out.

Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs

If fine dining isn’t your kettle of fish, and you’re looking for something quick, cost-effective and tasty, then Biker Jim’s hot dogs will fill the void. You can find an array of intriguing meats here, including boar, rattlesnake and bison.

You can build your own custom hot dogs and enjoy a beer or two as you build it. We appreciate that not everyone is going to want a full, sit-down meal before a night out, so Jim’s is usually our main spot if we’re getting something quick before heading out for the fun and games the nightlife has in store!

Blue Island Oyster Bar

As the quintessential venue for seafood lovers with $2 oysters and cocktails, what’s not to like? As Blue Island is out in Cherry Creek, it might require an Uber into LoDo if your heart is on seafood. There’s a reason this restaurant regularly ranks as one of the top places to eat in the city. It blends a lovely laid-back bar energy with great food. It’s a great place to start your night out if you catch the happy hour.

Live entertainment in Denver

If you’re looking for live entertainment, you can pick from four highly rated stand-up comedy venues. Our favorite is Denver Comedy Underground on N Williams Street, but if you’re aiming for something in the local vicinity of Union Square and want to stay around there for drinks before or after, then our recommendation would be The Comedy Works Downtown.

This is just the tip of the iceberg for live entertainment in Mile High City though. There are plenty of live music venues where you can dance the night away too. Denver is famously home to one of the best-selling American bands of all time: Earth, Wind & Fire and there are some great little gems you can find if you want to dance, drink and listen to a band do their thing.

Our recommendation for jazz music is Meadowlark, but if you want to listen to some bands, Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox and Globe Hall are our two top picks for live music lovers.

Final thoughts

As you can see, there’s plenty to do in Denver and there’s something for everyone. We’ve only scraped the surface of what’s available when you embark on a night out in Mile High City. However, you’re absolutely not going to be stuck for options, whether it’s food, entertainment, drinks or a combination of all three.

While Denver might not have the same sort of glitz, glamor and notoriety as Vegas, the best nightlife options can hold their own against some of the venues in Sin City, and for a much lower price too.

When people aim for big nights out and adventures, it can be easy to overlook some of the hidden gems and locations around their hometown. With the resources available online and on social media, planning your night out and finding new places to frequent with your friends and family has never been easier — and Denver definitely has more than enough to offer that you can postpone that Sin City trip.